Moody's changes Carestream Health's outlook to negative; affirms B3 CFR

New York, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the rating outlook for Carestream Health Inc. ("Carestream"), to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B1 ratings of senior secured first lien credit facilities and Caa1 rating of second lien term loan.

The change of outlook to negative from stable reflects elevated refinancing risk, as substantially all of the company's debt maturities will become current in 2022 absent a successful refinancing transaction (or other liquidity event that would result in the repayment of outstanding debt). Specifically, the company's 1st lien credit facilities are due in May 2023, and its 2nd lien term loan is due in August 2023.

The affirmation of Carestream's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects Moody's expectations that free cash flow generation in 2022 will improve as non-recurring charges associated with cost saving initiatives wind down. The rating reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will remain steady in the low-five times range over the next 12 to 18 months.

The affirmation also reflects the company's adequate liquidity profile, notwithstanding the aforementioned refinancing risk. As of September 30, 2021, the company had $45 million in available cash, and $88 million available under its $118 million revolving credit facility.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Carestream Health, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B1 (LDG2)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Carestream Health, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Carestream's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's high reliance on its film business, which comprises the majority of earnings. Moody's expects that the medical film business will remain in structural decline for the foreseeable future. The company also has a presence in medical digital products, which Moody's expects to grow at rates that align with the broader market. Carestream's ratings reflect the company's moderately aggressive leverage, which Moody's expects will remain in the low-five times range over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's also expects that the company will generate improved free cash flow in 2022, as non-recurring charges associated with cost saving initiatives are wound down. Absent the elevated refinancing risk (substantially all of the company's debt is due in 2023), the company has an adequate liquidity position. Carestream has access to a $118 million revolving credit facility with $88 million of availability as of September 30, 2021, in addition to $45 million in cash on the balance sheet.

ESG considerations are material to Carestream's credit profile. Medical device company face moderate social risk, however they regularly encounter elevated elements of social risk including those associated with responsible production including compliance with regulatory requirements and potential reputational and financial impacts from product recalls or related issues. Governance considerations incorporate expectations of aggressive financial policies as a majority of the company is owned by funds affiliated with private-equity sponsor Onex Corporation. Onex has owned Carestream since 2007 thus we believe the possibility for some form of monetization event, whether a sale, IPO, or dividend recapitalization is elevated.

The negative outlook primarily reflects elevated refinancing risk, as substantially all of the company's debt maturities will become current in 2022 absent a successful refinancing transaction (or other liquidity event that would result in the repayment of outstanding debt).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Carestream demonstrates earnings stability, along with sustained free cash flow generation and a good liquidity profile. Quantitatively, ratings upside is dependent upon debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.5 times.

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity were to erode, including the company's inability to refinance its 2023 debt maturities. A downgrade could also be driven by an accelerating decline in revenue, or negative free cash flow generation. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained above 5.5 times.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Carestream Health is a global provider of medical imaging products. The company's film business provides specialized paper to produce images from digital x-rays, printers, non-destructive testing, dental film and contract manufacturing. The company's medical digital business provides digital medical imaging systems. The company's LTM revenues are approximately $1.16 billion. Carestream is owned by affiliates of Onex Corporation.

