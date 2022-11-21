Moody's changes Carvana's outlook to negative, Caa1 CFR affirmed

New York, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed Carvana Co.'s ("Carvana") outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Carvana's Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR), Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and Caa2 senior unsecured notes ratings. Carvana's SGL-4 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged.

The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects Carvana's persistent lack of profitability and negative free cash flow generation that has consistently fallen short of Moody's expectations. It also reflects that Carvana's profitability and free cash flow are is expected to remain very weak as gross profit per vehicle and inventories remain under pressure. The Caa1 CFR recognizes Carvana's challenges of stabilizing and improving free cash flow deficits if costs savings initiatives fall short of expectations and gross profit per vehicle continues to deteriorate. However, we also recognize Carvana's available liquidity with about $316 million of balance sheet cash as of September 30, 2022, a 12-month $2.2 billion floor plan facility ($1.625 billion available) that matures in September 2023 and an 18-month $2.0 billion floor plan facility that matures March 2024 but is only available after the 12-month facility matures and is repaid. The company also has no near dated debt maturities and a material amount of unencumbered real estate that could be monetized to support liquidity.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Carvana Co.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 to (LGD4) from (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Carvana Co.

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Carvana's Caa1 CFR highlights its lack of profitability, negative free cash flow and very weak credit metrics which we expect will remain weak as gross profit per vehicle and inventories remain under pressure. However, it also recognizes Carvana's favorable position in the used car retail segment and its unique ordering and delivery models. Carvana's also has access to various sources of liquidity with balance sheet cash, floor plan facilities and unencumbered real estate. However, its 18-month $2.0 billion floor plan facility expires in March 2024 and only becomes available after its $2.2 billion floor plan facility matures and is fully repaid on September 30, 2023. Moody's also views the challenges of right sizing its costs structure while slowing growth by refocusing its efforts on selling more profitable vehicles. In addition, its ability to leverage existing ADESA locations and logistics will remain a drag on improving profitability and cash flows particularly as gross profit per vehicle and staffing remain challenging.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded once EBIT/interest is sustained around 1.0 time while maintaining adequate liquidity. Ratings could be downgraded if the company was unable to generate positive operating earnings, liquidity were to weaken or should the likelihood of default increase for any reason.

Carvana Co. is a leading online retailer of used vehicles, with LTM September 2022 revenue of around $14.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

