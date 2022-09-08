Moody's changes Casino's outlook to negative; affirms ratings

Paris, September 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) of Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA (Casino or the company) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Moody's has also affirmed Casino's B2 backed senior secured term loan B rating, its Caa1 senior unsecured ratings and the Caa2 deeply subordinated perpetual bonds' rating. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 backed senior secured rating of Quatrim SAS. The outlook for Casino has changed to negative from stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects the decrease in Casino's profitability in the first half of 2022 (H1 2022) compared to H1 2021, its still negative free cash flows in France and the risk that Casino's profitability remain depressed and French free cash flows remain negative over the next 12-18 months. There is a heightened risk that liquidity could deteriorate driven by ongoing negative free cash flow, difficulty in the execution of the remaining EUR 500 million of the disposal plan in light of a more challenging economic environment (although Casino reaffirmed its commitment to complete its disposal plan by the end of 2023) and the need to refinance or repay its debt maturities, including around EUR 1.3 billion notes in 2024. Despite these challenges, Moody's expects Casino to repay the majority of its 2024 maturities through the remaining disposal proceeds, including the already agreed EUR 600 million proceeds from the sale of GreenYellow. In 2025 Casino will have further EUR 1.8 billion in bond and bank debt maturities. Failure to secure funds to repay or refinance long term debt at least 12 months ahead of maturity could result in a downgrade.

Moody's forecasts reflect an increasingly challenging economic environment, with already strong evidence of high inflation often affecting consumer spending even for groceries, as well as rising costs, only partly mitigated by ongoing cost saving initiatives. In this context, failure to improve its limited covenant headroom and reduce leverage, measured as Moody's Adjusted Debt/EBITDA, below 7.0x could result in a downgrade.

Refinancing risk is also increasing for many highly levered issuers. Casino's notes currently trade well below par, which suggest that the company's cost of debt is highly likely to increase after a refinancing. The company's already weak credit metrics, and in particular its free cash flows and interest cover, would likely come under more pressure if the company does not complete its disposal plan and therefore has to refinance at considerably higher costs. Casino is also partially exposed to variable interest rate increases. Casino's EUR 1.425 billion backed senior secured term loan B and its EUR 2.2 billion liquidity facilities are exposed to variable rate increases.

The affirmation of Casino's B3 CFR reflects the company's still adequate liquidity and Moody's expectations that leverage will reduce from current levels thanks to the agreed sale of GreenYellow, which is expected to generate EUR600 million net disposals proceeds and which will be used to repay debt. It also reflects Moody's expectation that Casino will continue with its disposal plan, reduce its negative free cash flow and successfully repay or refinance its 2024 maturities at least 12 months ahead of their maturity.

Casino's B3 CFR factors in its high leverage; weak free cash flow; ownership by a series of leveraged holdings, which emerged from a debt restructuring in February 2020; fierce competition in the French retail market; and potential earnings volatility stemming from the company's sizable exposure to Latin America.

Casino's rating also incorporates its product offering, primarily made of food products; co-leading position in the Brazilian food market alongside Carrefour S.A. (Carrefour, Baa1 stable), which provides geographic diversification and good earnings growth potential; large portfolio of French stores, mostly focused on proximity and premium; ownership of Cdiscount, the second-largest online retailer in France; ongoing asset disposal programme, which has been executed successfully so far.

Casino's leverage has increased to 7.8x as of the last twelve months (LTM) to 30 June 2022 (the ratio does not consider the EUR 110 million in escrow account dedicated to debt repayment), from 7.1x at the end of fiscal 2021 and from 7.0x in the twelve months to 30 June 2021. Moody's expects leverage to improve by year end, pro forma the EUR600 million net proceeds for the disposal of GreenYellow, to 7.2x, although remaining below the agency's previous estimate and Moody's threshold for the B3 rating. Moody's base case currently anticipates leverage to decrease below 7.0x in 2023 driven by debt repayments from asset disposals and by an improvement in EBTDA despite free cash flow remaining negative and profitability remaining under pressure.

Moody's expects growing inflation and uncertain macroeconomic backdrop in France to strain retailers' profit, including Casino, because of cost increases, including wages and energy costs, with a negative impact on margins. Moody's expects EBITDA margins to bottom in 2022 to around 6.2% and gradually improve toward 7.0% in the next 12-18 months. The expectation reflects the assumption that the company will deliver decrease its transformation and restructuring costs and pass on some cost inflation to its customers, although there will be limited room for price increases given the highly competitive nature of the industry, and the already high prices of Casino's banners relative to competition. Casino's premium customer base should however be less sensitive to price increases compared to the average French customer.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk that Casino's profitability and cash flows may remain depressed over the next 12-18 months and that its currently still adequate liquidity could deteriorate driven by ongoing negative free cash flows and the need to refinance outstanding debt, including its 2024 and 2025 maturities. Failure to refinance the debt at least 12 months ahead of maturity would likely result in a downgrade.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The company's outlook could be stabilised if Casino is able to improve earnings in France and at group level in the next 12 to 18 months, and materially improve its free cash flow before asset disposals in France and at group level, demonstrating a trajectory to sustainably generate positive free cash flows within the next 24 months.

Conversely, further pressure on the company's profits or credit metrics at France or at group level could lead to a downgrade. This includes failure to reduce Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA below 7.0x, failure to maintain its Moody's Adjusted interest cover (EBIT/interest expense) above 1.0x, failure to improve its covenant capacity or to improve its free cash flows in France and at group level. Additionally, any deterioration in the company's liquidity profile could also lead to a downgrade, including failure to refinance its debt at least 12 months ahead of maturity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Affirmation:

..Issuer: Quatrim SAS

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

....No Outlook assigned

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

With EUR31 billion of reported revenue in 2021, France-based Casino is one of the largest food retailers in Europe and Latin America. Its primary shareholder is the French holding Rallye, which owned 52% of Casino's capital and held 62% of voting rights as of March 2022 . Casino's chief executive officer Jean-Charles Naouri controls Rallye through a cascade of holdings.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Francesco Bozzano

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

