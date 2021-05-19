Moody's changes Ceconomy's outlook to stable from negative; affirms Ba1 rating

Paris, May 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today changed the outlook
of CECONOMY AG ("Ceconomy" or "the company") to
stable from negative. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed
the company's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), its probability
of default rating (PDR) at Ba1-PD and its Not Prime (NP) commercial
paper rating. Concurrently, the company's Ba1 long-term
and NP short-term issuer ratings have been withdrawn due to business
reason.
"The stabilisation of the outlook reflects Ceconomy's resilient
sales performance during 2020 and the first half of its fiscal year 2021,
ending in September despite the impact of ongoing store lockdown restrictions,
notably in Germany, its core market. While margins are still
low and earnings will be below our initial expectations for fiscal 2021,
we expect Ceconomy's debt-protection metrics and liquidity
to remain good for the rating category over the next 12-18 months",
says Guillaume Leglise, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior
Analyst and lead analyst for Ceconomy.
Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons.
Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of
Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action primarily reflects Moody's expectation that Ceconomy's
sales and earnings will recover over the next 12 to 18 months, reflecting
improving trading conditions. Moody's expects shopping restrictions
will gradually ease in Europe, including in Germany, during
the second half of this year, while vaccine rollouts will lift consumer
confidence. Ceconomy has well managed the pandemic and limited
the impact that the crisis has had on its operations and financials in
the last 12 months. While the company has been negatively affected
by store lockdown restrictions during Q2 (quarter ended 31 March 2021),
its sales have been resilient during the pandemic, thanks to strong
online penetration. Demand for the company's products has
to some extent benefitted from lower consumer spending on travel,
leisure, and apparel due to stay-at-home orders.
Moody's estimates that Ceconomy's leverage, as measured
by Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA, was around
2.8x at 31 March 2021, a low level for the rating category.
The rating agency expects the company's leverage will remain below 3.0x
over the next 12 to 18 months, supported by improving sales and
earnings, as well as the maintenance of a low level of funded debt.
While the company's leverage is currently very close to Moody's
upward rating trigger, some other key credit metrics, such
as absolute earnings and margins, are still weak and constrain the
rating for now.
Ceconomy's margins are weak and lower than rated peers, with
an EBIT margin of around 1.5% as adjusted by Moody's in
the 12 months to 31 March 2021. This low margin level reflects
the company's high-fixed cost structure and increased online
penetration, which dilutes the company's margins. After
considering the negative impact of prolonged lockdown restrictions Moody's
now expects the company's absolute EBIT to be below the rating agency's
original expectations for fiscal 2021, and well below the company's
initial EBIT guidance of €320-370 million published by the
company in December 2020. Moody's now expects the company's
EBIT (as adjusted by the company) to be between €220-250 million
in fiscal 2021, compared to €236 million in 2020, and
well below the pre-crisis levels (€402 million in fiscal 2019).
Ceconomy's corporate governance has been a credit weakness since 2018
because of the group's complex corporate structure, and several
management changes, including the recent appointment of a new CEO,
expected to start in August 2021. The management structure will,
however, become more streamlined with one CEO and one CFO for both
Ceconomy and its MediaMarktSaturn subsidiary. In addition,
Moody's positively views the acquisition of the Convergenta's
21.62% stake in MediaMarktSaturn, because it simplifies
the group's structure and it appears that the Kellerhals family
(owner of Convergenta) is now more aligned with the group's overall
strategy. While the transaction has a marginal negative impact
in terms of net debt, it unlocks substantial tax savings going forward.
Social risks are increasing because of changing consumer preferences and
spending patterns. The shift to online has increased the margin
pressure on incumbent retailers like Ceconomy. The company will
need to continue investing in digital and logistic operations to improve
the customer experience, especially in stores, a key component
of the company's operations and business model. The company's
new strategic initiatives announced in December 2020 target further enhancement
of its omnichannel capabilities, but in the context of the continued
coronavirus outbreak, Moody's believes there are some execution
risks on the completion of these initiatives by 2023.
LIQUIDITY
Ceconomy has good liquidity. As at 31 March 2021, the company
had €901 million of cash and access to undrawn committed credit facilities
for a total of €2.7 billion, including the €1.7
billion tranche with KfW. On 6 May 2021, Ceconomy announced
the signing of new ESG-linked credit facilities for €1.06
billion, with a consortium of 13 banks. These new facilities
will become effective once the existing syndicated credit lines with the
involvement of Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW, Aaa stable)
have been terminated, at the sole discretion of Ceconomy.
Ceconomy needs a large liquidity buffer because of the high seasonality
of its activities. Ceconomy recorded positive free cash flow (FCF)
generation in fiscal 2020 mostly because of large working capital inflows
(€297 million), reflecting its solid sales performance in the
second part of the year. Moody's expects a reversal in working
capital in 2021, which, together with weak earnings,
higher capital spending and some restructuring charges, will lead
to a negative FCF generation in fiscal 2021. However, Moody's
expects the company to generate positive FCF again from fiscal 2022 as
trading conditions normalise and earnings gradually recover.
OUTLOOK RATIONALE
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that trading conditions
will improve during the second half of 2021, supporting the company's
key credit metrics, which are expected to remain adequate for the
rating category in the next 12-18 months. Moody's
expects a gradual recovery of Ceconomy's profitability over time
as the company progresses in the execution of its medium-term transformation
plan. The outlook also assumes that the company will maintain conservative
financial policies and a good liquidity profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure could arise over time if (1) Ceconomy demonstrates a sustainable
margin enhancement with Moody's-adjusted EBIT margin of around
3.5%, (2) the company's Moody's-adjusted
(gross) debt/EBITDA remains below 3.0x; and (3) its ratio
of retained cash flow to net debt (Moody's-adjusted RCF/net debt)
remains sustainably above 25%. Moody's would also expect
Ceconomy to maintain prudent financial policies and generate positive
FCF on a sustained basis.
Conversely, a negative rating action could arise if the macro environment
weakens and consumer spending is sustainably affected. Sustained
negative FCF generation and a weaker level of liquidity, would also
likely lead to downward pressure. Quantitatively, downward
pressure would likely occur if (1) Ceconomy's (gross) leverage (including
Moody's adjustments) is expected to be sustainably above 4.0x;
and (2) its RCF/net debt is below 20% on a sustained basis.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, Ceconomy is Europe's
largest consumer electronics retailer, operating two brands:
Media-Markt and Saturn. The company generated revenue of
€21 billion in the 12 months to 31 March 2021. The company
is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has four historical anchor
shareholders: Haniel, Meridian Stiftung, freenet AG,
and Beisheim. Following an agreement announced in December 2020,
Convergenta is expected to become Ceconomy's largest shareholder,
with 25.9% of voting rights once an agreed capital increase
closes during the summer 2021. Ceconomy is listed on the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange and has a current market capitalisation of around €1.9
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
