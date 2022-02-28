Moody's changes Celanese's outlook to negative

New York, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa3
ratings for Celanese US Holdings LLC ("Celanese") and changed
its outlook to negative from positive following the announcement that
Celanese will acquire a majority of the Mobility & Materials ("M&M")
business of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ("DuPont";
Baa1 negative) for $11 billion, primarily financed with debt.
This transaction will be subject to regulatory approvals.
"The transaction will more than double Celanese's existing
Engineered Materials business and make it a leading global producer of
high performance polymers, but it comes with a steep increase in
debt," stated John Rogers Senior Vice President and lead analyst
on Celanese.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Celanese US Holdings LLC
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
..Issuer: Public Finance Authority
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Celanese US Holdings LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
Celanese's Baa3 rating reflects the size of the combined company,
strong near-term outlook for its Acetyls business, consistent
growth in its Engineered Materials business over the past five years with
the exception of 2020, and expectations that free cash flow will
be well in excess of $1 billion per year. The rating is
tempered by the substantial increase in debt, concern over the ability
of the Acetyls business to maintain profitability of roughly $1.5
billion in EBITDA per year over the next three years and the less consistent
growth record for in DuPont's M&M business.
The negative outlook reflects the elevated pro forma leverage and the
risks inherent with such a large transaction even though it creates a
much larger and more diversified global business. The negative
outlook also reflect uncertainties in the macro environment and how management's
plan for returning leverage to 3.0x by the end of 2024 is reliant
on the global economy to continue to recover from the pandemic related
slowdown in 2020 and more specifically the slower recovery in automobile
production.
The Baa3 rating also incorporates the expectation that share repurchases
will be suspended till 2025, the vast majority of free cash flow
will go towards debt reduction and that Celanese will be able to repay
$3.5-4.0 billion of debt by the end of 2024,
which should allow leverage to return towards 3.0x from the proforma
2021 level of 4.3x. Assuming roughly $200 million
of synergies (Celanese is estimating a total of $500-600
million of synergies by the end of 2025) can be generated within the first
two years after the close of the transaction, proforma leverage
would decline to just over 4.0x. Returning leverage towards
3.0x by the end of 2024 will also require modest growth in EBITDA
from the pro forma 2021 levels, recognizing that 2021 was an unusually
strong year for Acetyls profitability.
The assets of DuPont's M&M business that Celanese is acquiring
are extremely complementary to its existing Engineered Materials business,
and accelerate Celanese's goal of becoming a leading global supplier
of high performance polymers. Celanese has demonstrated the ability
to grow its own business by focusing on winning business project by project,
and wins an impressive number of projects on an annual basis. A
key issue for generating more consistent growth from the M&M business
will be the successful implementation of Celanese's project approach,
this change will be crucial in achieving attaining sales synergies of
roughly $200 million per year by 2025. Moody's has
not included any sales synergies in its projections.
The continuation of very strong performance from Celanese's Acetyls
business will be critical to the company's planned debt reduction
and improvement in leverage by the end of 2024. While this has
been a very cyclical business in the past, prospects over the next
several years are better as the size of new capacity additions is limited
and operating rates are expected to remain at very high levels closer
to 90%. Celanese has also integrated its busines downstream
to limit the sale of upstream commodities when margins weaken.
While this will not eliminate cyclicality in the business performance,
it will reduced the extreme swings in profits that it has experienced
over the past decade.
Celanese believes it will not encounter any obstacles to obtaining regulatory
approval for this transaction and will not need to divest any assets to
receive regulatory approvals.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Celanese's rating could be downgraded if (i) it does not generate at least
$1 billion per year in free cash flow to use for debt reduction;
(ii) it is required to divest a material amount of assets to obtain regulatory
approval; (iii) audited financials for acquired assets are materially
different from the estimates Moody's has used; or (iv) if the
business significantly underperforms expectations and management does
not take other actions to accelerate debt reduction. The company's
outlook could be returned to stable if the company's performance
meets expectations and debt reduction remains on track to lower leverage
toward 3.0x by the end of 2024. An upgrade to the rating
is highly unlikely given the pro forma leverage from the planned acquisitions
and the time it will take to return financial metrics to level that would
support an investment grade rating.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental, social and governance risks are incorporated into
Celanese's credit profile. The company is exposed to environmental
and social risks typical for a large diversified chemical company,
such as accruals for environmental remediation and social concerns due
to the size, number of its production facilities. Moody's
scores chemical companies as "Very High Risk" for environmental and "High
Risk" for Social. The company's Engineered Materials business faces
lower environmental and social risks due to the lower volume of material
produced and more limited exposure to operational risks and visibility
to consumers. In the Acetyl Chain, Celanese faces risks related
to storage of raw materials, leaks or ruptures from equipment,
waste disposal and the release of greenhouse gases or, to a lesser
degree, toxic emissions. Additionally, as countries
seek to reduce their impact on climate change, there is potential
for greater regulation to reduce emissions or otherwise increase costs
(e.g., carbon taxes, etc.) which would
reduce profitability. The level of accrued environmental liabilities
does not hurt Celanese's credit profile given the small size and the long-tail
nature of these liabilities. A significant portion of Celanese's
environmental liabilities are a result of legacy operations at the company
and its former parent Hoechst AG. In an effort to reduce their
environmental footprint, Celanese has announced that its Clear Lake
facility will utilize by-product CO2 as an alternative feedstock
for methanol production. Additionally, at this same facility,
they announced a solar energy contract, which will supply approximately
one third of the site's annual electricity consumption. As a large
public company, Celanese's governance risks are low, especially
given its relatively conservative financial policies that support its
investment-grade rating.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Celanese Corporation, headquartered in Irving, Texas,
is a leading global producer of acetyls, vinyl acetate monomer,
emulsions, acetate tow and engineered thermoplastics. Pro
forma for the acquisiton of DuPont's M&M assets, Celanese
will have sales of $11-14 billion depending on commodity
prices. Celanese US Holdings LLC (CUSH) is the main issuer of corporate
debt and is a co-borrower under the credit facilities.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
John Rogers
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653