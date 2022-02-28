info

Rating Action:

Moody's changes Celanese's outlook to negative

28 Feb 2022

New York, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa3 ratings for Celanese US Holdings LLC ("Celanese") and changed its outlook to negative from positive following the announcement that Celanese will acquire a majority of the Mobility & Materials ("M&M") business of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ("DuPont"; Baa1 negative) for $11 billion, primarily financed with debt. This transaction will be subject to regulatory approvals.

"The transaction will more than double Celanese's existing Engineered Materials business and make it a leading global producer of high performance polymers, but it comes with a steep increase in debt," stated John Rogers Senior Vice President and lead analyst on Celanese.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Celanese US Holdings LLC

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Public Finance Authority

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Celanese US Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Celanese's Baa3 rating reflects the size of the combined company, strong near-term outlook for its Acetyls business, consistent growth in its Engineered Materials business over the past five years with the exception of 2020, and expectations that free cash flow will be well in excess of $1 billion per year. The rating is tempered by the substantial increase in debt, concern over the ability of the Acetyls business to maintain profitability of roughly $1.5 billion in EBITDA per year over the next three years and the less consistent growth record for in DuPont's M&M business.

The negative outlook reflects the elevated pro forma leverage and the risks inherent with such a large transaction even though it creates a much larger and more diversified global business. The negative outlook also reflect uncertainties in the macro environment and how management's plan for returning leverage to 3.0x by the end of 2024 is reliant on the global economy to continue to recover from the pandemic related slowdown in 2020 and more specifically the slower recovery in automobile production.

The Baa3 rating also incorporates the expectation that share repurchases will be suspended till 2025, the vast majority of free cash flow will go towards debt reduction and that Celanese will be able to repay $3.5-4.0 billion of debt by the end of 2024, which should allow leverage to return towards 3.0x from the proforma 2021 level of 4.3x. Assuming roughly $200 million of synergies (Celanese is estimating a total of $500-600 million of synergies by the end of 2025) can be generated within the first two years after the close of the transaction, proforma leverage would decline to just over 4.0x. Returning leverage towards 3.0x by the end of 2024 will also require modest growth in EBITDA from the pro forma 2021 levels, recognizing that 2021 was an unusually strong year for Acetyls profitability.

The assets of DuPont's M&M business that Celanese is acquiring are extremely complementary to its existing Engineered Materials business, and accelerate Celanese's goal of becoming a leading global supplier of high performance polymers. Celanese has demonstrated the ability to grow its own business by focusing on winning business project by project, and wins an impressive number of projects on an annual basis. A key issue for generating more consistent growth from the M&M business will be the successful implementation of Celanese's project approach, this change will be crucial in achieving attaining sales synergies of roughly $200 million per year by 2025. Moody's has not included any sales synergies in its projections.

The continuation of very strong performance from Celanese's Acetyls business will be critical to the company's planned debt reduction and improvement in leverage by the end of 2024. While this has been a very cyclical business in the past, prospects over the next several years are better as the size of new capacity additions is limited and operating rates are expected to remain at very high levels closer to 90%. Celanese has also integrated its busines downstream to limit the sale of upstream commodities when margins weaken. While this will not eliminate cyclicality in the business performance, it will reduced the extreme swings in profits that it has experienced over the past decade.

Celanese believes it will not encounter any obstacles to obtaining regulatory approval for this transaction and will not need to divest any assets to receive regulatory approvals.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Celanese's rating could be downgraded if (i) it does not generate at least $1 billion per year in free cash flow to use for debt reduction; (ii) it is required to divest a material amount of assets to obtain regulatory approval; (iii) audited financials for acquired assets are materially different from the estimates Moody's has used; or (iv) if the business significantly underperforms expectations and management does not take other actions to accelerate debt reduction. The company's outlook could be returned to stable if the company's performance meets expectations and debt reduction remains on track to lower leverage toward 3.0x by the end of 2024. An upgrade to the rating is highly unlikely given the pro forma leverage from the planned acquisitions and the time it will take to return financial metrics to level that would support an investment grade rating.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social and governance risks are incorporated into Celanese's credit profile. The company is exposed to environmental and social risks typical for a large diversified chemical company, such as accruals for environmental remediation and social concerns due to the size, number of its production facilities. Moody's scores chemical companies as "Very High Risk" for environmental and "High Risk" for Social. The company's Engineered Materials business faces lower environmental and social risks due to the lower volume of material produced and more limited exposure to operational risks and visibility to consumers. In the Acetyl Chain, Celanese faces risks related to storage of raw materials, leaks or ruptures from equipment, waste disposal and the release of greenhouse gases or, to a lesser degree, toxic emissions. Additionally, as countries seek to reduce their impact on climate change, there is potential for greater regulation to reduce emissions or otherwise increase costs (e.g., carbon taxes, etc.) which would reduce profitability. The level of accrued environmental liabilities does not hurt Celanese's credit profile given the small size and the long-tail nature of these liabilities. A significant portion of Celanese's environmental liabilities are a result of legacy operations at the company and its former parent Hoechst AG. In an effort to reduce their environmental footprint, Celanese has announced that its Clear Lake facility will utilize by-product CO2 as an alternative feedstock for methanol production. Additionally, at this same facility, they announced a solar energy contract, which will supply approximately one third of the site's annual electricity consumption. As a large public company, Celanese's governance risks are low, especially given its relatively conservative financial policies that support its investment-grade rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Celanese Corporation, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a leading global producer of acetyls, vinyl acetate monomer, emulsions, acetate tow and engineered thermoplastics. Pro forma for the acquisiton of DuPont's M&M assets, Celanese will have sales of $11-14 billion depending on commodity prices. Celanese US Holdings LLC (CUSH) is the main issuer of corporate debt and is a co-borrower under the credit facilities.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

