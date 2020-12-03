Moody's changes CenterPoint Energy outlook to stable, affirms Baa2 rating

Approximately $3.3 billion of debt securities affected
New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed the ratings of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CenterPoint),
including its Baa2 senior unsecured rating and Prime-2 short-term
rating for commercial paper and changed the rating outlook to stable from
negative. See the complete list of ratings affirmed below.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-2
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2
....Pref. Stock Preferred Stock,
Affirmed Ba1
....Subordinate Conv./Exch.
Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
..Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
"CenterPoint has executed its non-regulated business divestitures,
issued $1.4 billion of equity and repaid parent company
debt" said Robert Petrosino, Vice President -- Senior
Analyst. "These corporate actions have stabilized credit
metrics and improved liquidity," added Petrosino. Although
CenterPoint still carries a high level of parent debt of around 28%
of consolidated debt, down from 33% as of April 2020,
we expect its CFO pre-WC to debt ratio to be above 14% over
the next 12 to 18 months, up from 13% in 2019.
CenterPoint has repaid about $1.8 billion of debt over the
last 6 months as a result of several credit supportive corporate actions.
On 9 April, CenterPoint sold its infrastructure businesses for ~$850
million in cash. This sale improved the company's business
risk and had a slightly positive effect on credit metrics. On 7
May, CenterPoint issued $675 million of common equity and
$725 million of mandatory convertible preferred stock for a total
equity raise of $1.4 billion. The company used the
proceeds from the equity issuance to reduce debt. Finally,
on 1 June, CenterPoint sold its higher risk energy marketing business
with total consideration of ~$365 million, also used for
debt reduction.
Completing these corporate actions mitigates the loss of cash flow from
Enable Midstream Partners, LP (Baa3, stable), stabilizes
credit measures, strengthens the balance sheet and lowers the company's
business risk profile. Although there has been a material loss
of cash flow from the businesses sold, this cash flow was volatile
and consumed a lot of credit capacity. Management's efforts to
streamline its operations and focus on its core utility businesses has
lowered CenterPoint's business risk and thus our CFO pre-W/C
to debt ratio financial metric threshold for a possible downgrade was
reduced to below 14% from below 15% previously.
Environmental, social and governance considerations incorporated
into our credit analysis for CenterPoint and its subsidiaries are primarily
related to carbon regulations and social risks related to demographic
and societal trends, as well as customer and regulatory relations.
CenterPoint is strongly positioned for carbon transition with a limited
amount of older coal-fired generation largely mitigated by its
mostly electric and gas transmission and distribution utility businesses.
The company's business plans should substantially mitigate their
carbon transition exposure. Social risks are primarily related
to societal and demographic trends, health and safety as well as
customer and regulatory relations. From a governance perspective,
financial strategy and risk management are key considerations.
Rating outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the corporate actions
executed will stop the decline in credit measures resulting from the loss
of cash flow from its ownership in Enable and its elevated debt levels.
The stable outlook also incorporates the company's lower business
risk profile and consistent regulatory environment across its major jurisdictions
including its ability to earn adequate returns from its regulated operations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
An upgrade of CenterPoint is possible if its overall regulatory construct
improves resulting in lower risk or higher returns, or there is
further balance sheet strengthening or de-risking of its business
risk profile. Ratings could also be upgraded if key credit measures
improve, including CFO pre-W/C to debt above 17% on
a sustained basis and a ratio of parent company debt to consolidated debt
below 20%.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
CenterPoint's rating could be downgraded if its overall regulatory
construct deteriorates resulting in additional regulatory lag, increased
risk or lower returns. Ratings may also be negatively affected
if there is a material allocation of capital to higher risk investments
or the execution of its strategic plan weakens credit measures or increases
business risk. Moreover, ratings could be downgraded with
increased leverage or reduced cash flow, where the ratio of CFO
pre-W/C to debt is sustained below 14%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology
Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CenterPoint), headquartered
in Houston, Texas, is a primarily regulated electric and natural
gas distribution company with a joint venture interest in a midstream
master limited partnership (MLP). CenterPoint operates its predominantly
regulated businesses through three wholly owned subsidiaries including
CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC (CEHE, Baa1 stable),
CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. (CERC, A3 stable) and
Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc. (VUHI, A3 stable).
CEHE is a regulated electric transmission and distribution (T&D) utility
serving the greater Houston area. CERC is a natural gas LDC with
divisions in six states. VUHI is an intermediate holding company
for its three public utilities: Indiana Gas Company, Inc.
(IGC not rated), Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company (SIGECO,
A3 stable), and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, Inc.
(VEDO not rated).
CenterPoint's intermediate holding company, CenterPoint Energy Midstream,
Inc., (CNP Midstream, not rated) holds the company's
53.7% limited partner (LP) economic interest and general
partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners, LP. Enable's
operations include interstate and intrastate gas pipelines and gathering
and processing assets in the Anadarko, Arkoma, ArkLa-Tex
and Williston basins.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Robert Petrosino
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael G. Haggarty
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653