Moody's changes Cerba's outlook to negative; affirms B2

Stockholm, February 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Chrome HoldCo's ("Cerba") B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default rating as well as B1 instrument ratings on the senior secured term loans, the senior secured notes and the senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) issued by Chrome BidCo. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Caa1 rating on the backed senior unsecured notes issued by Chrome HoldCo. Moody's changed the outlook to negative from stable for both entities.

Today's rating action reflects the high risk that Cerba's credit metrics will remain outside Moody's expectations for its B2 rating over the next 12-18 months, due primarily to the likely steeper decline in Covid-19 testing revenues than Moody's had expected combined with the number of headwinds the industry is already facing.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action balances the expected weakening of Cerba's credit metrics against the company's strong business profile reflected in its long track record of growth and its good liquidity.

The pace of Covid-19 revenue decline remains uncertain, but based on recent developments is likely to be steeper than Moody's base case forecast of 60% in 2023. Combined with a higher tariff cut in France in 2023 and higher operating costs owing to inflation, Moody's expects Cerba's leverage on a Moody's adjusted basis to increase to above 9.0x. On top of the weaker earnings the higher interest rate environment will hurt free cash flow (FCF) and interest coverage, with expectations for modestly negative FCF in 2023 and Moody's adjusted EBITA/interest expense below 1.5x. These credit metrics would not be in line with Moody's expectations for Cerba's B2 rating, with limited visibility as to the timeline for material improvement.

Conversely, Cerba's established position within its key markets; its vertical integrated business model allowing for synergies across segments; the defensive nature of the industry with positive underlying fundamentals and strong barriers to entry continue to support its rating. The rating also reflects the company's long track record of growth with good margins, a stable and highly experienced management team, and good liquidity.

The company further benefits from superior organic growth potential compared to peers from its Contract Research Organisation (CRO) services, which should support an organic growth excluding Covid-19 revenues of around 5% per annum. Additionally, substantial synergy potential from the integration of past acquisitions combined with the company's ongoing cost saving initiatives should help soften the impact of the loss of high margin Covid-19 revenue on margins. Around 80% of its debt is fixed or hedged until December 2024 with no near-term maturities until 2028, which protects the company from potential further rate hikes. Finally the company indicated that M&A activities will be limited in 2023 as it focuses on integrating the major acquisitions completed over the last few quarters making a material increase in gross debt unlikely.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the high risk that Cerba's credit metrics will remain outside expectations for its B2 rating over the next 12-18 months as the industry faces a number of headwinds including the likely more rapid decline in Covid-19 testing activities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could develop if Moody's adjusted leverage falls below 5.5x on a sustained basis; Moody's adjusted FCF/debt improves towards 10% on a sustained basis; and the company maintains a good liquidity profile.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorates including more meaningful negative FCF; Moody's adjusted FCF/debt does not return towards 5% on a sustained basis; Moody's adjusted leverage remains above 7.0x on a sustained basis; and Moody's adjusted EBITA/Interest remains below 1.5x. Negative pressure could also increase if the company maintains an aggressive financial policy including debt funded acquisitions and does not prioritise deleveraging.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Cerba's liquidity is good supported by €123 million of cash on balance sheet and €405 million of undrawn RCF as of December 2022 out of €450 million, which provides sufficient flexibility to manage potential cash consumptions over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects modestly negative FCF on a Moody's adjusted basis in 2023 but a return to positive FCF in 2024. The RCF is subject to a springing first lien net leverage ratio covenant, tested when the facility is drawn by more than 40%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B1 ratings of the senior secured term loans, including the RCF, and senior secured notes are one notch above the B2 CFR, reflecting the loss absorption buffer from the backed senior unsecured notes rated Caa1.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Cerba Healthcare S.A.S., headquartered in Paris, France, is a provider of clinical laboratory testing services in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy and Africa. The company is majority owned by funds managed and advised by EQT (63%), PSP (30%) and management (7%).

