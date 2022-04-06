Moody's changes Chefs' Warehouse's outlook to positive

New York, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed the outlook for The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.'s (Chefs) to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and B2 senior secured first lien term loan rating. The speculative grade liquidity rating was upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3.

The change in outlook to positive from stable reflects Moody's expectations for continued revenue and earnings recovery that will result in leverage improving to 4.8x in 2022 from 7.1x in 2021 and EBITA/interest expense improving to 2.8x from 1.6x. Chefs will benefit from a continued normalization of dining out activity in metropolitan areas, as well as in hospitality and travel-related food away from home. While rising food, fuel and labor costs will remain a headwind for the food distribution sector, the company should be able to continue passing through the majority of cost increases to its customers.

The upgrade of the speculative-grade liquidity rating to SGL-2 from SGL-3 reflects Moody's expectations for breakeven to modestly positive free cash flow, solid cash balances, and good revolver availability over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's took the following rating actions for The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity rating, upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

.... Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.'s B3 CFR reflects the company's high leverage and the still challenging operating environment for food distributors due to supply chain disruption and labor availability. While distributors generally benefit in a steady inflationary environment, the high volatility in food and fuel costs could result in margin pressure and could also dent consumer spending on discretionary categories including food away from home. The ratings also reflect Chefs' modest scale relative to its public foodservice industry peers. At the same time, the credit profile benefits from the company's potential for continued deleveraging and good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. In addition, the ratings reflect Chefs' position as a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company has a product portfolio with a deep selection of specialty and center-of-the-plate food products that differentiates its offering from the larger, traditional broadline foodservice distributors. Chefs' focus on the independent restaurant segment and scale within the segment should allow it to return to solid operating margins relative to its peers. The rating also benefits from governance considerations, specifically the company's balanced financial policies, including its issuance of common equity to support liquidity during the pandemic, and its moderate leverage levels maintained prior to 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in an upgrade include solid revenue and earnings recovery, such that debt/EBITDA is sustained around 5.5 times and EBITA/interest expense above 1.5 times. An upgrade would also require continued good liquidity, including positive free cash flow generation.

Factors that could result in a downgrade include a deterioration in liquidity for any reason or expectations for EBITA/interest expense to be maintained below 1.25x.

Headquartered in Ridgefield, CT, The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. distributes specialty food products to menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores in the United States and Canada. The company generated net sales of $1.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 24, 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raya Sokolyanska

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

