Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's changes Chemours outlook to stable

27 Oct 2022

New York, October 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the existing ratings of The Chemours Company ("Chemours"), including its Ba3 corporate family rating ("CFR"),  Ba1 rating on its senior secured credit facilities, and the B1 rating on its senior unsecured notes. Moody's also changed Chemours' outlook to stable.

"Moody's still has significant concerns over the company's future liabilities with regards to PFAS; however, we believe that the potential for a large cash settlement over the near term is somewhat remote," according to Joseph Princiotta, Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Chemours.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Chemours Company, (The)

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Chemours Company, (The)

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Chemours' Ba3 CFR reflects its position as a leading global producer of titanium dioxide ("TiO2") pigments where scale, technology and ore flexibility allow the company to generate industry-leading margins, over much of the cycle. The TiO2 segment accounts for half of the company's sales and EBITDA. The ratings also reflect its strong market position across much of its fluoroproducts business, which comprised of two segments - Thermal & Specialized Solutions ("TSS" or refrigerants) and Advanced Performance Materials ("APM" or flouropolymers). The TSS segment continues to have a favorable regulatory driven growth potential from Opteon, notwithstanding the current headwinds from black-market imports of older refrigerants in Europe. Chemours' rating is constrained due to the presence of legacy liabilities related to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") that more than offset the strong credit metrics at Chemours. LTM credit metrics as of September 30, 2022, were Debt/EBITDA of 2.3x and Retained Cash Flow/Debt of 24% on a Moody's adjusted basis.

The stable outlook assumes that any settlements related to PFAS liabilities will not cause Chemours' balance sheet debt to increase over the next two years and that credit metrics will remain strongly supportive of its ratings.

ESG risks are material to the Chemours' credit profile. Environmental risks are related to past discharges of PFAS chemicals into the environment near locations where products were produced, and the costs related to remediating the presence of these chemicals. Social risks related to PFAS products include potential tort liability related the pervasive presence of these chemicals in the environment and aquifers, albeit as very low concentrations (typically at the parts per trillion level) and the damage they may have caused to individuals and businesses. Additionally, health concerns over PFAS are rising and they are often referred to as "forever chemicals" due to concerns that they do not breakdown in the environment and bioaccumulate in animals, including humans, over time.

Chemours credit profile reflects the substantial and growing litigation risk stemming from the large number of actions filed by states, environmental regulators, water municipalities, businesses and private plaintiffs. Over two dozen companies that produced PFAS, or used PFAS in products they sold, are defendants in these lawsuits. While the adverse health impact of PFAS chemicals in humans has not been specifically determined (scientists have found a higher correlation of certain illnesses in the populations near where these products were produced), the health concerns of individuals in locations where PFAS are present are real, due to the bioaccumulation issue. The US EPA has devbeloped an action plan to address PFAS concerns but a timeline for completion of all activities has not been specified. These actions include establishing maximum contaminant levels, developing groundwater cleanup recommendations for contaminated sites, designating specific compounds as hazardous substances" under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act ("CERCLA") and the Toxic Release Inventory, and requireing PFAS manufacturers to conduct testing on sertain compounds pursuant to the Toxic Substances Control Act ("TSCA"). Also, the large muti-district litigation in the Federal court in South Carolina is expected to start its first case in June 2023. Given the number of different PFAS compounds and companies involved, Moody's believes that any large settlement to resolve a majority of the existing lawsuits will take a number of years to materialize and require substantial upfront costs to determine which compounds are present and the extent to which specific companies like Chemours may be accountable for the contamination.

In January 2021, Chemours, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (Baa1 negative) and Corteva (rated entity is E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company at A3 stable) entered into a memorandum of understanding containing a cost sharing arrangement to manage potential future legacy PFAS liabilities. This agreement establishes a $1 billion escrow fund to cover large settlements related to PFAS claims. The MOU also addresses the funding for an additional $3 billion in potential liabilities through 2041. Chemours would be responsible for up to $2 billion of costs under the MOU. If the liability were to exceed $4.0 billion, or extend beyond 2041, the legal liability would shift 100% to Chemours. However, Moody's continues to believe that Corteva and DuPont will take actions to prevent Chemours from becoming financially distressed should the PFAS liability rise meaningfully above $4 billion.

Chemours' SGL-1 rating indicates excellent liquidity due to roughly $1.1 billion of cash and the expectation for roughly $350 million of free cash flow over the next four quarters. Secondary liquidity is provided by about $800 million in revolver availability (excluding $104 million L/C) at September 30, 2022. The company also has access to an $150 million accounts receivable facility with no additional availability as of the same date. The revolver has a maximum secured Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.0x and is expected to be in compliance with this covenant over the next 12-18 months. Working capital typically consumes cash in the first half of the year but is a significant source of cash in the second half.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider stabilizing or upgrading Chemours ratings if there's better clarity on the timing and size of its potential litigation and settlement costs. Moody's would consider a downgrade in Chemours' rating if litigation and settlement related costs were expected to be over $4.0 billion in the next 12-18 months and if there was any concern that DuPont and Corteva would not continue to support the company. A downgrade would also be considered if cash balances and liquidity were to deteriorate significantly and at the same time Debt/EBITDA was expected to exceed 4.0x on a sustained basis.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations have a very negative impact (CIS-5) on the company's ratings with the impact as much as two notches due to PFAS litigation exposure. The credit profile reflects the substantial and growing litigation risk stemming from the actions filed by states, environmental regulators, water municipalities, businesses and private plaintiffs associated with PFAS.

Chemour's environmental risk is very high (E-5), reflecting very high risk in Water Management, Waste & Pollution, and high risk in Natural Capital; these risks stem largely from large quantities of water discharged historically containing PFAS compounds and resulting lawsuits, which  allege adverse impact on drinking water supplies and natural systems. The company also faces phase-out risk in certain PFAS related products and processing aids. Despite the aforementioned issues, Chemours has announced laudable goals to reduce GHG emissions by 60%, reduce air and water process emission of fluorinated organic compounds by 99% and reduce their landfill volume intensity by 70% by 2030.

Chemours' social risk is high (S-4) reflecting high Health & Safety and Responsible Production risks, which reflect past releases of PFAS compounds into the environment and the rising number of lawsuits claiming damage from PFAS that the company produced. Additionally, given the rising public concern over PFAS in drinking water supplies and bioaccumulation of these compounds in humans over time, their will be greater regulatory oversight on their production and the phase-out of some PFAS is becoming more likely.

The governance risk for Chemours is moderately negative (G-3), reflecting moderate balance sheet leverage over the TiO2 cycle, a favorable track record of results, management's accrual of cash on the balance sheet and the PFAS escrow litigation account.

Chemours Company (The), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, is a leading global producer of performance chemicals through four reporting segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials and Chemical Solutions. Revenues for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022 were roughly $7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joseph Princiotta
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

John Rogers
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Moodys.com