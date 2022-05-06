Moody's changes China Hongqiao's outlook to positive from stable; affirms ratings

Hong Kong, May 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has changed to positive from stable the outlook on China Hongqiao Group Limited.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Hongqiao's Ba3 corporate family and B1 senior unsecured ratings.

"The change in outlook to positive from stable reflects company's, strengthened capital structure with debt reduction, excellent liquidity and balanced funding access; together leading to solid credit profile with debt leverage likely staying below 2.5x over the next 12 to 18 months which is strong for its rating category ," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The rating affirmation reflects company's better-than-expected financial results and supportive industry conditions; which provide buffer for its credit profile against industry volatility," adds Zhang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hongqiao's Ba3 CFR reflects its leading position in the aluminum industry, long operating history and advanced low-cost production facilities. The rating also reflects Hongqiao's vertically integrated business model, which has resulted in strong profitability and high utilization compared with those of its domestic peers.

On the other hand, Hongqiao's rating is constrained by the cyclicality of the aluminum industry, regulatory risks, its concentrated ownership and aggressive expansion in the past.

Hongqiao's revenue grew 32.9% to RMB114.5 billion in 2021, mainly driven by higher average selling prices. The company managed to pass on cost inflation and expanded its EBITDA to RMB34.1 billion in 2021, up 38.6%. Its financial leverage, measured by total debt to EBITDA, declined to 1.9x as of the end 2021, providing sufficient buffer for its current rating level.

Moody's expects the company to sustain its leverage below 2.5x over the next 12 to 18 months, supported by the company's efforts to reduce debt as well as its decent profitability given aluminum prices remain supportive.

Hongqiao has lowered its total debt to RMB61.2 billion as of the end of 2021, from RMB75.5 billion as of the end of 2020. Strong operating cash flow and an equity fundraising helped with debt reduction.

The company still held RMB49.2 billion cash on hand as of the end of 2021. This provides the company with financial flexibility to further reduce its debt while maintaining good liquidity. Its cash to short term debt ratio has increased to 1.6x as of the end of 2021.

With Hongqiao's higher margins, lower leverage and better liquidity, Moody's sees improving funding access for the company. Hongqiao has raised equity and convertible bonds in 2021. It has also raised bonds in the onshore and offshore markets at costs that were much lower than that in the past three years.

Aluminum prices have risen to over RMB22,000 per ton in March 2022, a record high level compared with that over the past five years. Moody's expects supply-side reforms to support aluminum prices in China despite some volatility. This level of aluminum prices will provide additional benefit to Hongqiao's cash flow generation and deleveraging.

Hongqiao's liquidity is very good. The company had cash and cash-like sources of about RMB49.2 billion as of the end 2021. This, together with its projected strong operating cash flow, is sufficient to cover its short-term debt and other financial obligations over the next 12 to 18 months.

The B1 senior unsecured bond rating is one notch lower than it would otherwise be due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that the majority of Hongqiao's claims are at its operating subsidiaries and have priority over its senior unsecured claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario.

Hongqiao's rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

The company's bauxite mining, power generation, alumina refinery and aluminum smelting operations are exposed to high environmental and safety risks. However, these risks are mitigated by its good operating track record and continued investment in related processes and facilities to meet higher standards. The company is migrating its facilities to Yunnan province, where it can use hydro power to replace coal-fired power for its operations.

On the governance front, the company has a record of aggressive expansion and changing auditors historically, while its ownership is concentrated in its key shareholder, Mr. Zhang's family, who together held a 66.6% stake in the company as of the end of 2021. These risks are partially tempered by stronger board oversight exercised through the presence of a strategic minority shareholder, CITIC Group Corporation (A3 stable). At the same time, company has demonstrated prudent financial management with absolute debt reduction, cautious management and cost control in recent years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if Hongqiao (1) maintains sound corporate governance standards, (2) demonstrates a track record of maintaining its strong financial profile through the industry cycle and the use of free cash flow or equity to fund its growth and debt repayment; and (3) maintains its solid liquidity profile such as cash/short-term debt above 1.2x.

Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if (1) Hongqiao's operations weaken as a result of an industry downturn or adverse regulatory change; (2) the company fails to adhere to prudent financial management and sound corporate governance standards; (3) its cost competitiveness and market position deteriorate; (4) there is a material weakening in its credit metrics, with its adjusted debt/EBITDA rising above 3.5x; or (5) its liquidity worsens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296098. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Zouping, Shandong Province, China Hongqiao Group Limited is one of the largest aluminum manufacturers in China and globally by production volume. The company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in March 2011.

As of the end of 2021, China Hongqiao Group Limited was 66.6% owned by Mr. Zhang's family, 12.7% by CITIC Group Corporation. The company posted revenue of RMB114.5 billion in 2021.

