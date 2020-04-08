Moody's changes China Hongqiao's outlook to stable from positive; affirms ratings

Hong Kong, April 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed to stable from positive the outlook
on China Hongqiao Group Limited.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Hongqiao's B1 corporate family
and B2 senior unsecured ratings.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The change in outlook to stable from positive reflects our expectation
that Hongqiao's earnings will weaken over 2020-21, amid increasingly
challenging market conditions and rising aluminum price volatility,"
says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically,
Hongqiao's exposure to commodity and manufacturing have left it
vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment, given its sensitivity
to end demand.
"That said, the rating affirmation reflects our expectation that
the company's large operating scale, cost competitiveness,
modest debt leverage, and good liquidity will provide the company
with a sufficient buffer against ongoing industry volatility," add
Zhang.
Hongqiao has higher resilience than its domestic peers, given its
leading market position, large operating scale, integrated
business model and low-cost advantage.
The company's liquidity remains strong, as reflected by its
high cash to short term debt ratio of 131% at the end of 2019,
which gives it some financial flexibility in a challenging environment.
Hongqiao's leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA,
declined to 3.8x in 2019 from 4.0x in 2018, due to
its reduced level of absolute debt. Moody's expects its leverage
to stay around 3.8x to 4.0x in the next 12-18 months.
However, its B1 corporate family rating is constrained by its exposure
to a single commodity class, risks stemming from regulatory production
controls, and the frequent changes in its auditors in recent years.
The ratings also take into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations.
Firstly, the company's bauxite mining, power generation,
alumina refinery and aluminum smelting operations are exposed to high
environmental and safety risks. However, these risks are
somewhat mitigated by its good operational track record and continuous
investment in related processes and facilities to meet higher standards.
Secondly, Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Hongqiao of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Thirdly, on the governance front, the company has a track
record of changing auditors, while its ownership is concentrated
in its key shareholder, Mr. Zhang's family, who
together held a 70.9% stake in the company at the end of
2019. These risks are partially mitigated by the higher board oversight
exercised through the presence of a strategic minority shareholder,
CITIC Group Corporation (A3 stable).
The B2 senior unsecured bond rating is one notch lower than it would otherwise
be due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the
fact that the majority of Hongqiao's claims are at its operating subsidiaries
and have priority over its senior unsecured claims at the holding company
in a bankruptcy scenario.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade Hongqiao's ratings if it: (1)
successfully manages regulatory changes and industry cycles for a sustained
period; (2) meaningfully improves its credit metrics and liquidity
profile, whereby its adjusted debt/EBITDA stays below 3.5x
and it maintains positive free cash flow and higher cash coverage of short-term
debt on a sustained basis; and/or (3) establishes a track record
of prudent financial policy and management.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if: (1) the company's
operations weaken as a result of an industry downturn or regulatory change;
(2) it fails to adhere to prudent financial management and sound corporate
governance standards; (3) it pursues aggressive debt-funded
expansion; (4) there is a material weakening in its credit metrics,
with its adjusted debt/EBITDA staying above 5.0x or EBIT interest
coverage staying below 2.0x for a prolonged period; or (5)
its liquidity profile deteriorates, thereby raising refinancing
risk.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry published
in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Zouping, Shandong Province,
China Hongqiao Group Limited is the one of the largest aluminum manufacturers
in China and globally by production volume. The company listed
on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in March 2011.
At the end of 2019, China Hongqiao Group Limited was 70.9%
owned by Mr. Zhang's family, 10.23% owned
by CITIC Group Corporation. The company posted revenue of RMB84
billion in 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Roy Zhang
VP - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077