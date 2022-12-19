Moody's changes Clariant's outlook to positive from stable, affirms Ba1 ratings

London, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook to positive from stable on all ratings of Clariant AG ("Clariant or the company"). At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), the Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the Ba1 rating for the CHF Senior Unsecured Swiss Bonds due 2024.

"The positive outlook reflects the successful execution of a comprehensive restructuring undertaken to realign the company's portfolio and which positions Clariant as a high-margin specialty chemical company. It also reflects substantial debt reduction after Clariant sold its pigments business in early 2022 and management's publicly stated commitment to generating meaningful free cash flow," stated Fiona Knox, Vice President- Senior Analyst at Moody's and Lead Analyst for Clariant AG. "If Clariant, under the supervision of the newly formed executive committee can demonstrate a track record for strong governance and generate predictable free cash flow while maintaining a commitment to moderate leverage, Moody's could upgrade its ratings."

A full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Clariant's CFR reflects the improvement in the company's credit profile over the past twelve months, including Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to 2.4x in the last twelve months to 30 June 2022 from 3.4x at the end of 2021.

This follows a decade of significant acquisitions and disposals undertaken to position the company as an international specialty chemical manufacturer with the potential to achieve solid growth opportunities, resilient margins, and free cash flow generation.

In 2022, Clariant repaid around CHF 400 million of debt. The reduction in leverage occurred following the sale of the pigments business, the proceeds of which were applied to strengthening the balance sheet.

Over the past decade, Clariant has realigned the company's portfolio and improved the underlying quality of the earnings. The Care Chemicals business unit comprised 36% of the company's revenue in the last quarter and achieved margins of 22%. Moody's expects the operating profitability in the consumer segment of the Care Chemicals business unit, which represents around two-thirds of the unit's revenues to remain fairly resilient despite the weak macroeconomic outlook for 2023. The Catalysis business unit, which comprised 23% of revenue in the comparable period underperformed with respect to operating margins in the first three quarters of 2022 as pricing mechanisms did not allow for optimal pass-through of inflationary input costs during the year combined with the earnings drag from the SunliquidÂ® plant in Podari, Romania. Moody's expects Catalysis' margins to improve in the last quarter of 2022 and through 2023 as existing fixed-price sales contracts mature and are replaced with formula-driven contracts. The Absorbents and Additives business unit which comprised 41% of the company's revenue in the comparable period achieved 20% margins. Despite softening in demand during the second half of 2022 and through 2023, Moody anticipates the unit will display a degree of margin resilience during 2023, characteristic of a specialty chemical company.

Overall, Clariant estimates around 40% of revenues across the three business units to be non-cyclical.

For the last twelve months to June 2022, Clariant's Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA was 2.4x and RCF/Net Debt of 21.2%. Moody's would like to see the company sustain the current capital structure through the cycle, the newly formed executive steering committee demonstrates a track record of strong governance and management's stated commitment to prudent financial policies. These factors will place upward pressure on the ratings.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Clariant will continue to invest to achieve organic growth, pursue bolt-on acquisitions and joint ventures and maintain a consistent dividend payout within the company's guidance for 49% of reported net income. Moody's expects leverage to remain below 3.0x which precludes any further extraordinary returns to shareholders and large debt-funded acquisitions.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive rating outlook is driven by Moody's view that Clariant's portfolio restructuring is substantially complete and positions the company as an international specialty chemical company underpinning resilient margins and with the potential to sustain solid free cash flow generation. Proceeds from the sale of the pigments business were applied to debt reduction, improving financial metrics and enabling the company to maintain financial flexibility in light of the weak macroeconomic outlook for 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the rating could develop over the next 18 months if (i) Clariant maintains a commitment to prudent financial policies including financial metrics which position Clariant within the range for an investment grade rating, namely Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA less than 3.0x, RCF/Net Debt around the mid-'20s and the generation of positive free cash flow and (ii) a track record of heightened governance standards established by the new executive steering committee.

Downward pressure on the rating would emerge if Clariant increases leverage significantly, with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA above 4x and RCF/Net Debt below 20% on a sustained basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Clariant AG

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Clariant AG

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Muttenz, Switzerland Clariant is a leading international specialty chemical group with three core business units: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, and Absorbents and Additives. Clariant's products are used in a wide range of applications both for the consumer and industrial market segments across automotive, aviation, construction, agriculture, paints and coatings, oil and mining, manufacturing, and personal care. Clariant expects to achieve revenues of around CHF 5.1 billion in 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management:YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fiona Knox

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Sandra Veseli

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

