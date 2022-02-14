Moody's changes Clorox's outlook to stable; affirms Baa1, Prime-2 ratings

New York, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
the ratings of The Clorox Company ("Clorox") including the
company's Baa1 senior unsecured rating and its Prime-2 commercial
paper rating. The rating outlook was changed to stable from positive.
The change in outlook to stable from positive reflects Moody's view
that operating performance deterioration, caused by expected volume
declines after an initial pandemic surge, and inflationary pressures
on margins due to an unprecedented cost and supply chain environment,
will lead to a relatively long path to full recovery in key credit metrics.
As a result, Moody's expects Clorox's will remain best
positioned at current rating levels for at least the next 12-18
months.
The rating affirmations reflect the strength of Clorox's well recognized
brands, its leading market positions, good business diversity,
and Moody's expectation that Clorox will return to low-to-mid
single-digit organic sales growth and begin margin recovery by
late fiscal 2022 (ending June 2022) or early fiscal 2023. Improvement
will come from easing comparisons, pricing initiatives, in-sourcing
of some production and phasing of efficiency and cost cutting plans.
Moody's expects that Clorox will look to supplement organic growth with
occasional acquisitions but assumes such activity will not be prioritized
until metrics are restored to the company's target leverage range
of 2.0 to 2.5x.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: Clorox Company (The)
.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Clorox Company (The)
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
Clorox's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's good market
position in most of its product categories, strong brand name recognition
and solid product innovation, all of which typically gives rise
to steady operating earnings and cash flow. While this consistency
has been shaken by pandemic induced volatility, Moody's expects
that the pressures will begin to abate, assuming the rate of inflation
also moderates. Moody's recognizes the company's commitment to
maintaining a moderate financial leverage profile, targeting Debt
to EBITDA leverage of 2.0x to 2.5x by its measure (2.9x
at Q2 ended December). These strengths are partially offset by
recently aggressive shareholder returns, including a sizable and
rising dividend and large 2021 share repurchases that weakened liquidity
just before volume normalization began. In addition, the
company needs to continually launch new products with associated marketing
and trade promotion support, which requires significant investment
and could slow recovery. The company generates a large portion
of its revenue from the mature U.S. market and has meaningful
customer concentration with the company's top 5 customers generating about
45% of net sales. Clorox is also exposed to volatile raw
material and energy prices, and rising labor and transportation
costs.
Clorox has adequate liquidity. Liquidity is currently weaker than
usual because of lower cash flows resulting from compressed margins and
a debt maturity in September 2022 of $600 million that is considerably
larger than the company's $192 million of cash as of December
2021. The next maturity after 2022 is in December of 2024.
We expect free cash flow (after dividends) to be marginal to slightly
negative in fiscal 2022, but to improve to around $200 million
by fiscal 2023. Clorox's liquidity is thus weakened by the
fact that absent refinancing, it would be reliant on a meaningful
portion of the revolver to fund the note maturity.
Clorox has a $2.2 billion commercial paper ("CP")
program that is supported by a $1.2 billion committed revolving
credit facility expiring in November 2024. The larger size of the
CP program relative to the committed revolver is aggressive and poses
liquidity risk. We do not believe that the company will issue CP
in excess of the $1.2 billion support provided by its revolver.
The company had $300 million of CP outstanding at Q2 ended December
2021. The company has policies in place that limit the amount of
funded debt and CP that remain outstanding every year. The revolving
credit facility provides for same day funding with no MAC at drawing.
We project that the company will remain comfortably in compliance with
the facility's 4.0x minimum EBITDA to interest covenant.
Per the company's December 2021 compliance certificate the EBITDA to interest
covenant was 10.1x.
ESG Considerations
The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain
it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and
regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around our
forecasts. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Volatility can still be expected over
the next 12-18 months due to uncertain demand characteristics,
channel disruptions, and supply chain disruptions.
In terms of other social factors, the company has set several goals
including enhancing financial literacy of its employees, maintaining
a recordable incident rate of <1.0 with comprehensive safety
management, ensuring gender and ethnic pay equity, and achieving
gender and ethnic minority representation targets, among other items.
Clorox has moderately negative environmental and social risk. Clorox
has various commitments to lessen its overall impact on the environment
by making sustainability improvements to its product portfolio,
making primary packaging recyclable, eliminating PVC in packaging
and APE in retail products, and reducing emissions, among
other items. Clorox has an "Eco Strategy" that strives to make
responsible products responsibly and shrink the company's environmental
footprints as it grows.
Moody's views Clorox's financial policies as broadly conservative as evidenced
by its publicly stated leverage target of 2.0x-2.5x
(not including Moody's adjustments). However, the dividend
payout is on the high side relative to certain peers and the company's
large ($905 million) share repurchase in 2021 was aggressive,
given the uncertainties around the pandemic and the expectation that the
extraordinary demand the company experienced would inevitably normalize.
Clorox is a widely held publicly traded company. Chief Executive
Officer ("CEO") and Chairman roles are split, between Linda Rendle
(CEO) and Board Chairman and former CEO Benno Dorer.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that demand for Clorox's
products will remain solid and that the company will take steps to mitigate
the significant cost pressures negatively affecting profitability including
raising prices and implementing cost reductions. Moody's
also assumes that Clorox will refrain from share repurchases and focus
on de-leveraging until reaching its target leverage range.
This will translate to debt-to-EBITDA leverage falling below
3.0x and a restoration of positive free cash flow in early 2023.
Ratings could be upgraded if the company profitably grows scale and geographic
diversity, restores margins and cash flows to or above pre-pandemic
levels and maintains conservative financial policies. Clorox would
also need to sustain retained cash flow to net debt above 20%,
and debt-to-EBITDA leverage below 2.25x.
The ratings could be downgraded if there is further deterioration in operating
performance, a shift to more aggressive financial policies,
debt to EBITDA is sustained above 3.0x, retained cash flow
to net debt is sustained below 15%, or liquidity weakens.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The Clorox Company, based in Oakland, California, manufactures
and markets a diverse portfolio of branded consumer products. Some
key products include Clorox Bleach, Clorox cleaning products,
Pine-Sol cleaners, Liquid Plumr clog removers, Fresh
Step cat litter, Glad bags, wraps, and containers,
Kingsford charcoal, Hidden Valley dressings and sauces, Brita
water-filtration products, and Burt's Bees natural personal
care products. The company also markets brands for professional
services including Clorox Healthcare and Clorox Commercial Solutions.
Clorox is publicly traded and generates roughly $7 billion in annual
revenue.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
