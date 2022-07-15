Moody's changes Compass Minerals' outlook to negative, affirms Ba3 CFR

New York, July 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the ratings outlook of Compass Minerals International, Inc. ("Compass") from stable to negative. Moody's affirmed Compass's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and B1 rating of senior unsecured notes. At the same time, Moody's upgraded the ratings of senior secured revolving credit facility and senior secured term loan to Ba1 from Ba2. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-3.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Compass Minerals International, Inc

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed B1 (LGD4 from LGD5)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Compass Minerals International, Inc

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan A, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Compass Minerals International, Inc

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in the outlook to negative is driven by the deterioration in the company's financial and operating performance as well as meaningful risk that despite the company-wide efforts to restore operating margins and EBITDA generation closer to historical levels, due to the ongoing inflationary pressures and persistent Ogden facility productivity issues, leverage could remain elevated and credit metrics weak at the current rating. The upgrade of the senior secured instrument ratings reflects a significant reduction in the proportion of secured debt in the capital structure and the resulting material cushion that would be provided in a default scenario by unsecured debt given its preponderance in the capital structure.

The Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects the company's strong competitive position in the North American salt industry, traditionally attractive EBITDA margins and ability to generate robust operating cash flow. The rating also incorporates Moody's expectations for a modest decrease in the de-icing salt sales volumes in FY2023, high-single digits increase in the sales price per ton of salt during the upcoming 2022-2023 winter season and moderate operational improvement in the plant nutrition business, partially offset by continued pressure from higher production, shipping and logistics costs. The rating is constrained by the relatively unpredictable nature of the de-icing salt and plant nutrition businesses, lack of scale and geographic reach as well as still elevated gross debt levels notwithstanding material debt reduction since 2020.

Below-average winter conditions for two consecutive winters season (2020-2021 and 2019-2020) in most markets served by the company left the states and municipalities with elevated inventories, leading to another competitive bidding season in CY2021 as salt producers jostled for tons and market share. Our analysis suggests that after losing out on bids in the early part of the CY2021 bidding season, the company adopted a more aggressive pricing strategy, allowing it to win a significant share of the outstanding bids in the latter stages of the bidding season, which resulted in higher sales volumes in the last nine months but meaningfully lower realized prices. Regional markets served by the company's de-icing salt business have largely evidenced average winter conditions during the 2021-2022 winter as compared to the 10-year historical average. Furthermore, as other salt producers, the company is experiencing significant cost inflation in operations, shipping and handling, packaging, labor and other inputs.

This combination of lower de-icing salt prices, material inflationary cost pressures and Ogden feedstock inconsistencies negatively impacting production of sulfate of potash (SOP) and operating costs, has led to a substantial margin compression and materially lower earnings. Although Compass applied proceeds from the sale of South America Plant Nutrition business, the company's leverage, measures as Moody's Debt/EBITDA, increased from 4.1x at the FY2021 year-end (September 2021) to 5.4x as of March 31, 2022. Moody's now estimates FY2022 adjusted EBITDA will be within the range of $165-175 million and leverage will reach 6x. Assuming average 2022-2023 winter conditions, slight y-o-y decline in de-icing Salt segment volumes, material price increases during the upcoming bid season aimed to offset the cost inflation and modest improvement in Plant Nutrition business, we forecast that Compass will generate $220-230 million in Moody's-adjusted EBITDA in FY2023 and that leverage will improve to 4-4.5x. We expect the company to be free cash flow negative in FY2022 but generate about $20-30 million in positive FCF in FY2023.

The negative outlook incorporates the risks that Moody's-adjusted leverage will stay above 5x over the next 12-18 months despite the company-wide efforts to recapture operating margins and return EBITDA generation closer to historical levels, and that credit metrics will remain weak for the rating.

By the nature of its business, deriving a large portion of its revenues from salt mining, Compass faces a number of ESG risks typical for a company in the mining industry, including compliance with stringent health, safety and environmental regulations. However, the ESG risks for salt miners are generally lower than those of base and precious metals producers because salt mining is considered less hazardous and requires less processing (crushing and grinding). Furthermore, the company produces some of its salt products and SOP in a sustainable way at its Ogden solar evaporation site, where it also plans to produce lithium, metal that will play an increasingly important role in growing areas such as renewable energy systems, vehicle electrification and energy storage. Compass has a material exposure to physical climate risks with the performance of both Salt and Plant Nutrition segments highly dependent on changes in weather patterns. The company is exposed to social risks given the history of labor strikes as experienced at its Goderich mine in 2018, although the new 5-year collective bargaining agreement at Goderich mitigates this risk. Despite still elevated leverage, the governance risks have improved with the company exiting emerging markets with less stringent governance standards and adopting a new capital allocation strategy that better balances shareholders returns with debt reduction and growth opportunities.

Compass has adequate liquidity (SGL-3 rating) supported by $45 million of cash on hand (net of discontinued operations) as of March 31, 2022, and $257 million available (net of letters of credit) under its $300 million revolving credit facility. We expect the company to be free cash flow negative in FY2022 and to rely on the $300 million revolver and the $100 million AR securitization facility for seasonal working capital swings, liquidity needs and growth projects. The credit agreement includes a financial maintenance covenant of maximum total net leverage ratio of 4.50x. However, the company has recently amended the credit agreement to obtain a covenant relief, among other changes, increasing the maximum permitted net leverage ratio to 5.5x for fiscal quarters ending June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022, stepping down to 5x for the subsequent four quarters, stepping further down to 4.75x for the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2024, and to 4.5x for fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2024 and thereafter. The revolver also has a minimum interest coverage ratio covenant of 2.25x, which the company is expected to remain in compliance with.

The first-lien senior secured credit facilities, $300 million revolver, and the $17 million outstanding term loan due in 2025 are rated Ba1, two notches above the Ba3 CFR, reflecting their priority position and the preponderance of unsecured debt protection in the capital structure. The $250 million senior unsecured notes due in 2024 and $500 senior unsecured notes due 2027 are rated B1, one notch below the Ba3 CFR, reflecting their subordinated ranking in the capital structure. The senior secured facilities are secured and guaranteed by all material US subsidiaries, 65% of the stock of certain foreign subsidiaries and by the Goderich mine in Canada. The revolver includes a $40 million sub-limit for Canadian borrowings and a $10 million sub-limit for UK borrowings guaranteed by the Canadian and UK subsidiaries, respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the near-term given the negative outlook, but Moody's would consider upgrading the rating if the company improved the adjusted leverage to below 3.5x on a sustained basis and made further progress on reducing gross debt. Moody's would likely consider a downgrade of the ratings if the company is unsuccessful in recouping its operating margins and EBITDA, if FCF remains negative and if adjusted leverage were expected to remain above 5.0x, or if there is a substantial deterioration in liquidity.

Headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, Compass Minerals International, Inc (Compass Minerals) is a leading North American producer of salt used for highway de-icing, agriculture applications, water conditioning, and other consumer and industrial uses as well as magnesium chloride used for deicing and road stabilization. The company is also a significant specialty fertilizer manufacturer, including SOP (sulfate of potash) in the US and Canada. For the last twelve months ended March 31, 2021, Compass Minerals generated net sales (gross revenues less shipping and handling) of about $838 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Botir Sharipov

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

