Moody's changes Compass's outlook to positive

London, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the A3 long term senior unsecured debt ratings of Compass Group PLC (Compass or the company). Moody's has also affirmed the A3 backed long term senior unsecured debt ratings of Compass Group Finance Netherlands B.V. (Compass Finco), an indirect subsidiary of Compass Group PLC, as well as the provisional (P)A3 rating on the £6 billion senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme issued by Compass and Compass Finco. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to positive from stable.

Today's rating action reflects:

- The company's strong recovery from the pandemic and prospects for further substantial growth

- Its market leadership and robust business model which has demonstrated resilience in the face of inflation and economic downturns

- A conservative financial policy with low leverage and typically limited levels of debt-funded acquisitions

Moody's has also affirmed the Prime-2 (P-2) short term issuer ratings of Compass and Compass Finco and the P-2 short term ratings of the $4 billion commercial paper programme issued by Compass and Compass Finco.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect the company's: (1) leading market positions, with sustainable competitive advantages, particularly in North America; (2) diversified industry mix and track record of stable performance through the cycle; (3) high levels of sustained organic revenue growth before the pandemic; (4) strong recovery in trading performance in fiscal 2022 (ended 30 September 2022) with prospects for significant further growth in fiscal 2023; (5) conservative financial policies including a disciplined approach to acquisitions; and (6) excellent liquidity profile.

The ratings also reflect: (1) high food and labour cost inflation as well as labour shortages, which could impact growth and profitability over the next 12-18 months; (2) changes in working patterns which could impact demand particularly in the business and industry segment; (3) a reliance on the North American business which represented 78% of operating profit in fiscal 2022; and (4) exposure to some cyclicality across business and industry and commodity sectors.

Compass's scale, breadth of offering, food sourcing and labour management capabilities provide it with significant competitive advantages, particularly in its North American operations. The company has strong contractual protection from inflation - around 70% of contracts are either profit and loss or cost plus contracts allowing cost increases to be passed through, and the remainder are fixed price contracts that also typically have indexation albeit with a time lag. Compass has been successful in driving cost savings and renegotiating prices with customers to provide further mitigation. The company's low cost base and operating flexibility has enabled it to gain market share as it emerged from the pandemic, whilst there is also a structural shift accelerating the growth in first time outsourcers, driven by challenges in managing inflation, staffing and regulatory pressures.

As a result Compass has achieved a strong recovery from the pandemic with very solid growth prospects in 2023. Revenues were around 113% of pre-pandemic levels in the second half of fiscal 2022, with operating profit at 98% of 2019 levels. This reflects the successful pass through of cost inflation, new business wins for fiscal 2022 which were over 30% higher than in fiscal 2019, and a strong recovery of healthcare, leisure, education and oil and gas segments since the pandemic.

As a result the company has reduced its Moody's-adjusted leverage to 2.4x, down from 3.9x at September 2020. This figure includes debt issuance for prefunding of 2023 maturities and does not fully reflect the impact of dollar appreciation and other currency movements on EBITDA, excluding which leverage would be around 2.1x. Moody's expects strong organic growth in revenues, of around 13%, compared to the company's guidance of 15%, excluding currency gains, and stable to growing margins in 2023, as the benefit of pricing and efficiency initiatives offset the continued effects of high cost inflation.

LIQUIDITY

Compass' short-term rating of P-2 is supported by its excellent liquidity, underpinned by cash balances of around £1.7 billion (net of overdrafts) as of 30 September 2022 and access to a committed £2 billion revolving credit facility (RCF), with £140 million maturing in 2024 and £1.86 billion in 2026, which was undrawn as of 30 September 2022. At 1 January 2023 the company had approximately £1 billion equivalent of debt maturing in the next 12 months, the repayment of which has been largely prefunded through the issuance of €500 million and £250 million fixed-rate sustainable bonds in September 2022.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The company's debt largely comprises bonds issued under its EMTN programme, private placements and leases. Its bonds are issued by Compass except for approximately £1.4 billion equivalent of bonds issued by Compass Finco and which are guaranteed by Compass.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Compass operates under conservative financial policies, with a target for net reported leverage of between 1.0x and 1.5x. The company's dividend policy is to pay out around 50% of underlying earnings, with excess cash distributed to shareholders through share buybacks or special dividends. The company has a relatively conservative approach to acquisitions, being focused on core food service and related activities. These are usually bolt-on transactions funded through cash flows and the company would be expected to delever rapidly to its target leverage in the event of a larger debt-financed acquisition.

OUTLOOK

The positive rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to grow organically and improve its profitability. Additionally, Moody's expect Compass to maintain its excellent liquidity and conservative financial policies. The outlook also assumes that debt-funded acquisitions will largely remain limited leading to sustained adherence to leverage targets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could develop if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA declines sustainably to around 2.0x, with Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/net debt in the mid-30s or above in percentage terms, while the company continues to grow organically and maintains stable or growing margins.

Downward rating pressure could develop if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increases significantly above 2.5x for a sustained period; Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/net debt falls below the mid-20s in percentage terms; or there is a significant decline in growth or profitability for a sustained period.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Compass Group PLC

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-2

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

..Issuer: Compass Group Finance Netherlands B.V.

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-2

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Compass Group PLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Compass Group Finance Netherlands B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Compass Group PLC is one of the world's largest contract food service companies, with revenue of £25.5 billion in fiscal 2022. Compass provides food and support services in around 40 countries, serving more than five billion meals and employing over 500,000 people. The company is the leading operator in the US, and also has leading positions in the UK, Germany and Australia. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation of £33.5 billion as at 10 January 2023.

