Moody's changes Confluent Health, LLC's outlook to positive; affirms B3 CFR

New York, October 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") changed
Confluent Health, LLC's ("Confluent") outlook
to positive from negative and affirmed its B3 Corporate Family Rating
(CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, B3 Senior
secured first lien revolving credit facility rating, and B3 senior
secured first lien term loan. Proceeds from the incremental first
lien term loan will be used to fund thirteen identified tuck-in
acquisitions.
The affirmation of the B3 CFR reflects Moody's view that,
in the face of the pandemic, Confluent has successfully reduced
variable costs and constrained growth capital expenditures in order to
preserve cash flow and maintain liquidity. Despite lower physical
therapy volumes in the second quarter, volumes have mostly returned
to pre-pandemic levels and will continue to improve as demand for
physical therapy services will continue to normalize. Further,
the rating also reflects Confluent's good business stability relative
to other providers, given its education services and occupational
health and safety segments. Growth in these segments have been
able to partially offset softness in its physical therapy segment.
The change in outlook to positive reflects the credit positive impact
of the planned acquisitions. The acquisitions will further expand
Confluent's national footprint, adding eleven new states.
The acquisitions will also increase scale, adding nearly $80
million in revenue (about a 30% increase), and an incremental
100 clinics and 350 clinicians. Further, Moody's expects
these acquisitions to be leverage neutral. That said, the
transactions increase integration risk at a time when the company still
faces some operating uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Moody's took the following rating actions:
Issuer: Confluent Health, LLC
Corporate Family Rating, affirmed at B3
Probability of Default Rating, affirmed at B3-PD
Senior secured first lien revolving credit facility expiring 2024,
affirmed at B3 (LGD3)
Senior secured first lien term loan due 2026, affirmed at B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Confluent Health, LLC
Outlook, Changed to Positive From Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Confluent's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its small scale
relative to peers and relatively low barriers to entry in the physical
therapy business. There is risk of market oversaturation given
the rapid expansion of Confluent and many of its competitors. The
rating also reflects the risks associated with the company's rapid
expansion strategy as it grows, both organically and through acquisitions.
The rating is supported by Confluent's track record of good profit
margins, low working capital requirements, and low capital
expenditure needs. Leverage is moderately high with adjusted debt/EBITDA
of 5.0x pro forma for the transaction. Moody's expects that
the demand for physical therapy will continue to grow given it is relatively
low-cost and can prevent the need for more expensive treatments
or opioid pain management.
Moody's considers Confluent to have good liquidity. The company
has historically had positive free cash flow, though limited by
growth and acquisition spending. Moody's expects free cash
flow to be modestly positive over the next 2 years. Liquidity is
supported by the company's approximately $28 million of cash
as of September 30, 2020, and $50 million of availability
on the company's revolving credit facility.
Moody's considers coronavirus to be a social risk given the risk
to human health and safety. Aside from coronavirus, Confluent
faces other social risks such as the rising concerns around the access
and affordability of healthcare services. However, Moody's
does not consider the physical therapy providers to face the same level
of social risk as many other healthcare providers. Further,
Confluent benefits from positive social considerations, as physical
therapy can be a less expensive and a safer alternative to surgery or
opioid usage. From a governance perspective, Moody's
views Confluent's growth strategy to be aggressive given its history
of debt-funded new clinic openings and clinic acquisitions.
Given the company's private equity ownership, Moody's
considers there to be additional risks for debt-funded transaction
as evidenced by the current transaction.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens or if the
company fails to effectively manage its rapid growth. Further,
if the company pursues more aggressive financial policies, the ratings
could be downgraded.
An upgrade is possible if Confluent materially increases its size and
scale and demonstrates stable organic growth at the same time it effectively
executes on its expansion strategy. Additionally, adjusted
debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.0 times could support an upgrade.
Confluent Health, LLC, headquartered in Louisville,
Kentucky, is a provider of physical rehabilitation services which
includes outpatient physical therapy, workplace injury prevention
programming, and advanced education courses and degrees for physical
therapists. The company's financial sponsor is Partners Group,
a Swiss-based private equity firm with a regional headquarters
in Denver, CO. The company's pro forma revenues (including
contributions from recent acquisitions) are approximately $300
million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
