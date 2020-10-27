Moody's changes Confluent Health, LLC's outlook to positive; affirms B3 CFR

New York, October 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") changed Confluent Health, LLC's ("Confluent") outlook to positive from negative and affirmed its B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, B3 Senior secured first lien revolving credit facility rating, and B3 senior secured first lien term loan. Proceeds from the incremental first lien term loan will be used to fund thirteen identified tuck-in acquisitions.

The affirmation of the B3 CFR reflects Moody's view that, in the face of the pandemic, Confluent has successfully reduced variable costs and constrained growth capital expenditures in order to preserve cash flow and maintain liquidity. Despite lower physical therapy volumes in the second quarter, volumes have mostly returned to pre-pandemic levels and will continue to improve as demand for physical therapy services will continue to normalize. Further, the rating also reflects Confluent's good business stability relative to other providers, given its education services and occupational health and safety segments. Growth in these segments have been able to partially offset softness in its physical therapy segment.

The change in outlook to positive reflects the credit positive impact of the planned acquisitions. The acquisitions will further expand Confluent's national footprint, adding eleven new states. The acquisitions will also increase scale, adding nearly $80 million in revenue (about a 30% increase), and an incremental 100 clinics and 350 clinicians. Further, Moody's expects these acquisitions to be leverage neutral. That said, the transactions increase integration risk at a time when the company still faces some operating uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Issuer: Confluent Health, LLC

Corporate Family Rating, affirmed at B3

Probability of Default Rating, affirmed at B3-PD

Senior secured first lien revolving credit facility expiring 2024, affirmed at B3 (LGD3)

Senior secured first lien term loan due 2026, affirmed at B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Confluent Health, LLC

Outlook, Changed to Positive From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Confluent's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its small scale relative to peers and relatively low barriers to entry in the physical therapy business. There is risk of market oversaturation given the rapid expansion of Confluent and many of its competitors. The rating also reflects the risks associated with the company's rapid expansion strategy as it grows, both organically and through acquisitions. The rating is supported by Confluent's track record of good profit margins, low working capital requirements, and low capital expenditure needs. Leverage is moderately high with adjusted debt/EBITDA of 5.0x pro forma for the transaction. Moody's expects that the demand for physical therapy will continue to grow given it is relatively low-cost and can prevent the need for more expensive treatments or opioid pain management.

Moody's considers Confluent to have good liquidity. The company has historically had positive free cash flow, though limited by growth and acquisition spending. Moody's expects free cash flow to be modestly positive over the next 2 years. Liquidity is supported by the company's approximately $28 million of cash as of September 30, 2020, and $50 million of availability on the company's revolving credit facility.

Moody's considers coronavirus to be a social risk given the risk to human health and safety. Aside from coronavirus, Confluent faces other social risks such as the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. However, Moody's does not consider the physical therapy providers to face the same level of social risk as many other healthcare providers. Further, Confluent benefits from positive social considerations, as physical therapy can be a less expensive and a safer alternative to surgery or opioid usage. From a governance perspective, Moody's views Confluent's growth strategy to be aggressive given its history of debt-funded new clinic openings and clinic acquisitions. Given the company's private equity ownership, Moody's considers there to be additional risks for debt-funded transaction as evidenced by the current transaction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens or if the company fails to effectively manage its rapid growth. Further, if the company pursues more aggressive financial policies, the ratings could be downgraded.

An upgrade is possible if Confluent materially increases its size and scale and demonstrates stable organic growth at the same time it effectively executes on its expansion strategy. Additionally, adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.0 times could support an upgrade.

Confluent Health, LLC, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, is a provider of physical rehabilitation services which includes outpatient physical therapy, workplace injury prevention programming, and advanced education courses and degrees for physical therapists. The company's financial sponsor is Partners Group, a Swiss-based private equity firm with a regional headquarters in Denver, CO. The company's pro forma revenues (including contributions from recent acquisitions) are approximately $300 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

