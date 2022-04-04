Moody's changes Consort Healthcare (Salford) plc's outlook to stable; affirms ratings

London, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa1 underlying and backed ratings for the GBP158.9 million index-linked guaranteed senior secured bonds due 2042 (the "Bonds") issued by Consort Healthcare (Salford) plc ("ProjectCo"), and changed the outlook to stable from developing.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action follows ProjectCo and the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust (previously the Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust) (the "Trust") reaching a settlement on 14 March 2022 over disputed amounts the Trust had withheld from ProjectCo's monthly Unitary Payment ("UP") beginning in March 2021 (representing operating performance in January 2021); and over a number of long-standing issues at the hospital site. The deductions followed the Trust bringing in an independent third-party consultancy, P2G LLP, to monitor the project.

The settlement amount of approximately net GBP756,000, representing 4.3% of ProjectCo's GBP17.7 million annual UP, will be retained by the Trust. The Trust will imminently return the remainder of the previously withheld monies, a net payment of approximately GBP2.2 million. This follows ProjectCo receiving an insurance derogation over smoke detectors in October 2021, which were associated with GBP1.5 million of deductions and related quality failures.

As part of the settlement, ProjectCo has agreed to rectify a number of long-standing issues at the project site including: corroding on external panels; paving works around the Hope building; and cracking and spalling in the staff multi-storey car park. Additionally, ProjectCo will remedy the defects found during a non-intrusive fire stopping survey carried out over winter 2021-22; and any further defects found during an intrusive fire stopping survey which will be undertaken in the coming months.

The Trust has agreed not to levy deductions while the rectification works are underway, with each issue being granted relief on a bespoke timetable. Moody's views positively the fact that in the final settlement, the Trust accepted ProjectCo's proposed timetables; and that a number of the deadlines contain conditionality, with the potential of extensions if the operational demands of the hospital mean that sufficient access cannot be granted. However, deductions could restart if the works are not completed within the agreed timeframes.

At this point in time, the full extent of the fire stopping works and the overall cost of the rectification works are unknown, with a number of surveys and contractor quotations still in progress. The rating agency notes that ProjectCo has adequate liquidity in the short-term, including: (1) the returned GBP2.2 million from the Trust; (2) ongoing monthly UPs, which Moody's expects will have minimal deductions withheld going forward; and (3) the balance of the lifecycle maintenance reserve, which stood at GBP2.7 million as of September 2021. However, if costs are significantly higher than expected, and ProjectCo rather than its subcontractors are liable for these costs, this could place financial pressure on ProjectCo.

The stable outlook reflects that ProjectCo has been granted temporary relief over the issues which were causing deductions and that Moody's expects ProjectCo to be paid its monthly UP with minimal-to-no deductions in the short-term. The settlement allows ProjectCo management to focus on the required rectification works.

Notwithstanding the above, ProjectCo's Baa1 underlying rating continues to benefit from: (1) the company's long-term Project Agreement with the Trust, with a stable availability-based revenue stream; (2) the credit strength of the Trust supported by a Deed of Safeguard provided by the Secretary of State; (3) the expectation that there is a likelihood of high recovery for lenders in the event of any default by ProjectCo under the PA and termination by the Trust; (4) the relatively straightforward nature of operation and maintenance works; and (5) a range of creditor protections included within the ProjectCo's financing structure, such as debt service and maintenance reserves.

The rating is, however, constrained by (1) ProjectCo's high leverage, which reduces its ability to withstand unexpected stress; and (2) ProjectCo's exposure to hard FM labour cost benchmarking without the ability to pass increases to the Trust.

The Bonds benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled principal and interest from Ambac Assurance UK Limited (Ambac). However, on 7 April 2011, Moody's ratings on Ambac were withdrawn and accordingly the backed rating reflects the rating of ProjectCo's debt on a stand-alone basis.

Consort Healthcare (Salford) plc is a special purpose company that in September 2007 entered into a PFI contract with the local NHS Trust to redevelop and to provide hard FM services at the existing Hope Hospital (now Salford Royal Hospital) site in Salford.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could change the outlook to positive if: (1) all rectification works are completed to the Trusts acceptance within the required timetable; (2) the cost of rectification does not place financial pressure on ProjectCo; (3) deductions and service failure points ("SFPs") return to the de minimis levels seen prior to 2021; and (4) there is sustained evidence of rebuilding of relationships following this period of tension.

Conversely, the outlook could change to negative if: (1) ProjectCo fails to complete the rectification works within the agreed timetable or the Trust does not accept the works, such that high levels of deductions resume; (2) significant new defects are found during the ongoing surveys, which significantly increase the cost of rectification; (3) the relationship between ProjectCo and the Trust deteriorates further; (4) lifecycle cost assumptions were to prove inadequate; or (5) following a hard FM labour cost benchmarking exercise, the Project's financial metrics were to materially deteriorate.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244911. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

