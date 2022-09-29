Moody's changes Constellation Automotive Group's outlook to negative from stable; ratings affirmed

London, September 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Constellation Automotive Group Limited (Constellation Automotive Group, CAG or the company), which operates one of the largest vertically integrated digital car marketplaces in Europe. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the B2 backed senior secured instrument ratings of the €400 million and Â£400 million first-lien term loans and the Â£250 million first-lien revolving credit facility (RCF) issued by Constellation Automotive Limited and the B2 rating of the Â£695 million backed senior secured notes issued by Constellation Automotive Financing PLC. Moody's also affirmed the Caa2 rating of the Â£325 million backed senior secured second-lien term loan issued by Constellation Automotive Limited. The outlook on all ratings was changed to negative from stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of outlook to negative from stable reflects (1) the recent significantly weak operating performance because subdued demand due to a lack of new car volumes combined with an underperforming used car market leading to materially higher leverage well above Moody's expectations (2) materially higher leverage than Moody's expectations which will remain elevated for at least the next six months and (3) risks to profitability from higher operational leverage following the recent capital-intensive pivot to produce "retail ready" cars and the company's decision to maintain its storage and refurbishment capacity despite the weaker market conditions.

Aggressive financial policies by the sponsor including a Â£395.6 million distribution in July 2021 and the extension of an Â£80.1 million loan to a subsidiary outside the restricted group have greatly reduced CAG's scope to underperform.

Company-adjusted IAS 17 EBITDA in Q1 (ending 4 July 2022) of fiscal 2023 was down 66% year-over-year (yoy) to Â£29.0 million, resulting in a Moody's-adjusted gross leverage of 9.2x for the last twelve months (LTM) period, up from 7.5x in the LTM period ending 3 April 2022. Moody's now expects leverage to peak just above 10x by March 2023 before gradually falling towards 9x the following year.

More positively, the company has time to improve performance and wait for demand to recover ahead of its first material refinance need in 2026.

CAG's rating affirmation is supported by (1) the company's dominant position in used vehicle remarketing services in the UK and strong presence across other European countries; (2) its large scale and a business model that relies on used car transactions rather than prices with some barriers to entry; and (3) the strong brand recognition of We Buy Any Car (WBAC) that buys cars directly from consumers from more than 500 sites across the UK.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance risks Moody's considers in CAG's credit profile include its ownership by private-equity (TDR Capital) that often results in higher tolerance for leverage and a greater appetite debt-funded growth, M&A and dividends.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a more challenging operating environment and weaker demand for the company's offering that will result in elevated leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could develop if (1) the company's leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, is sustained below 7x and (2) strong cash flow generation with a Moody's adjusted free cash flow (FCF)/ debt sustainably above 5%.

Downward rating pressure could develop if (1) CAG fails to achieve a return to strong and consistent growth in car volumes and EBITDA or (2) the company's liquidity weakens or its profitability deteriorates because of competitive or pricing pressures or (3) should leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, remain elevated for a prolonged period or if Moody's-adjusted EBITA / Interest Expense is persistently below 1x.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The equivalent €805 million backed senior secures first-lien term loans due June 2028, the Â£695 million backed senior secured notes due July 2027, and the Â£250 million RCF due December 2026 are all rated B2, one notch above the B3 CFR, given they benefit from the subordination cushion provided by the Caa2 rated Â£325 million backed senior secured second lien term loan due June 2029. The first-lien term loans, RCF and notes are secured on a pari-passu basis, ahead of the second lien term loan, by a security package which includes a pledge over shares, bank accounts, and receivables.

There are no charges over real estate and the Partner Finance subsidiary is excluded from the security. Operating companies generating no less than 80% of group EBITDA guarantee the debt.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity is merely adequate. As of July 2022, the company had Â£228.5 million of available liquidity comprising Â£63.5 million of cash (excluding Â£5.6 million of cash held in unrestricted subsidiaries) and Â£165 million of drawing capacity under its Â£250 million RCF.

The RCF has a springing senior secured net leverage covenant that is triggered at 40% drawings (Â£100 million) and set at 9.25x from 30 September 2022. CAG expects to remain below the Â£100 million drawing level and therefore does not expect to trigger the covenant test. In Moody's view, meeting the covenant level over the next few quarters could be challenging should it need to be tested.

The company has an outstanding loan of Â£80.1 million to a subsidiary outside the restricted group to purchase a minority interest in Lookers plc. Post the most recent reporting period, Â£25 million of the outstanding loan was repaid and Moody's expects the balance to be repaid within the next 18 months or so.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Constellation Automotive Financing PLC

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

..Issuer: Constellation Automotive Group Limited

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

..Issuer: Constellation Automotive Limited

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Constellation Automotive Financing PLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Constellation Automotive Group Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Constellation Automotive Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

CAG is a leading European used car remarketing platform that sold around 1.5 million vehicles in the fiscal year ended March 2022 with reported revenue of Â£8.3 billion and Â£281 million of company-adjusted IAS 17 EBITDA.

The group operates 23 vehicle remarketing sites in the UK and a further 30 sites across Europe. In addition to auction services, CAG offers online sales, vehicle in-life services, logistics and preparation. Vehicles are sourced from car dealers and wholesalers (including CAG's subsidiary WBAC), fleet owners, leasing and finance companies, and major car manufacturers.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ramzi Kattan

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

