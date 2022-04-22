Moody's changes Crescent's outlook to positive

New York, April 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") changed Crescent Energy Finance LLC's (Crescent) outlook to positive. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Crescent's B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), its B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and its B2 senior unsecured notes rating. Moody's also assigned Crescent a Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-2.

"Crescent's outlook change to positive is precipitated by the company's Uinta Basin acquisition, which adds to the company's scale and increases its operated production from the core Rockies operating area. The integration of Uinta assets and continued generation of significant free cash flow while maintaining its low decline production base should benefit the company's credit profile" commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's Senior Analyst.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Crescent Energy Finance LLC

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Crescent Energy Finance LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Crescent Energy Finance LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Crescent's B1 CFR is supported by the company's low debt leverage, strong cash margins backed by its significant commodity hedge book and our expectation of substantial free cash flow generation in 2022. The company's merger with Contango Oil & Gas Company (Contango) in December 2021, in an all-stock transaction to create Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY), parent of Crescent, enhanced the company's scale while maintaining its low leverage profile, and turned parent company into a publicly traded entity. Furthermore, the company's acquisition of Uinta Basin oil and gas assets in the first quarter of 2022 significantly enhanced the company's scale, increased the company's presence in the core Rockies region and increased its percentage of operated acreage. However, the Uinta Basin acquisition increased the company's priority debt significantly as this transaction was initially funded on the company's revolving credit facility. Moreover, the company's business model prioritizes acquisitions to pursue growth and it entails additional operational risks and to some extent financial risks when the acquisitions are funded with debt.

Crescent has moderate exposure to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks, reflected in its CIS-3 Credit Impact Score. There is limited credit impact to date, but there is potential for the carbon transition and demographic and societal trend risk factors to cause greater future negative credit impact over time. Crescent faces very high environmental risk. Upstream companies will face increasing pressure over time, particularly oil producers, as decarbonization efforts and the transition towards cleaner energy continues. The company is also exposed to high risks involving waste and pollution, water management and natural capital while having moderate exposure to physical climate risks. Crescent is also exposed to very high social risk, as growing public concern around climate change, including air and water quality could lead to stricter future regulations and higher costs. The company has low to moderate exposure to other social risk factors such as human capital, customer relations, health and safety, and responsible production. Crescent has moderate governance risk, reflecting financial policies involving leverage and capital allocation. The company's conversion to a public company is fostering improved disclosures and transparency to its corporate governance structure through periodic filings.

Crescent's positive outlook reflects the company's substantial scale and its ability to generate significant cash flow while maintaining its low decline production from a diversified asset base.

Crescent's $700 million senior unsecured notes due in 2026 are rated B2, one-notch below the B1 CFR, reflecting the priority ranking of the company's substantial $1.3 billion RBL facility due in May 2025. Given the company's improving credit profile and the evolving capital structure, Moody's views the B2 notes rating to be more appropriate than the lower rating suggested under Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology.

Moody's expects Crescent to maintain good liquidity as reflected in its SGL-2 rating. Pro forma for the closing of the Uinta Basin acquisition, Crescent had about $400 million of liquidity largely in the form of availability under its $1.3 billion RBL facility. Crescent will fully fund its capital spending needs and debt service through 2022 from its operating cash flow. Under the RBL credit agreement, Crescent is required to maintain total net debt/EBITDAX of less than 3.5x and a current ratio of greater than 1x. Moody's expects Crescent to maintain compliance with its financial covenants well into 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade could be considered if Crescent consistently grows its production and proved developed reserves while generating positive free cash flow and maintaining retained cash flow to debt above 40% and leveraged full cycle ratio above 2x. Successful integration of the Uinta assets and a track record of strong cash flow generation from the acquired assets will also contribute to the upgrade.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include declining production, a significant rise in debt or a deterioration of liquidity. Retained cash flow to debt below 30% could also lead to a ratings downgrade.

Crescent is a diversified independent exploration & production company with a portfolio of oil, gas, minerals and midstream assets in multiple basins across the Lower 48 states. An affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. provides management services to Crescent.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

