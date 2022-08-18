Moody's changes DCP Midstream's outlook to positive

New York, August 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed the rating outlook for DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) and DCP Midstream Operating LP to positive from stable. Moody's also affirmed the ratings at DCP, including the Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating, Ba3 rating on the perpetual preferred units. The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating remains unchanged. Additionally, the Ba1 ratings on the senior unsecured notes and the Ba2 rating on the junior subordinated notes, which are obligations of DCP Midstream Operating LP, were affirmed.

"The move to a positive outlook reflects DCP's strong operating performance and our expectations that earnings will continue to grow, improving credit metrics," stated James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President.

The following summarizes the ratings activity:

..Issuer: DCP Midstream, LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

.... Pref. Stock Preferred Stock, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD6)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: DCP Midstream Operating LP

.... Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD4 from LGD3)

.... Gtd. Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba1

..Issuer: DCP Midstream, LLC

.... Gtd. Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD6) (assumed by DCP Midstream Operating LP)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD4 from LGD3) (assumed by DCP Midstream Operating LP)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: DCP Midstream Operating LP

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: DCP Midstream, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: DCP Midstream, LP

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The positive outlook reflects DCP's strong operating performance supported by strong oil & gas industry fundamentals, Moody's expectation that its credit metrics will continue to improve and be supportive of an investment grade rating as free cash flow continues to be applied towards debt reduction, and financial policies supportive of an investment grade rating. High oil & gas commodity prices has resulted in higher spending by exploration and production companies, leading to increased oil & gas processing through DCP's assets and improving free cash flow. DCP generated record earnings in the second quarter 2022 and Moody's expects the company to continue to grow earnings. Free cash flow has benefited from rebounding processed volumes as well as cuts to the distribution rate in 2020 and lower capital spending in 2020-2021 compared to 2018-2019. The recent James Lake bolt-on acquisition for $160 million will provide a modest boost to earnings. The company has adopted conservative financial policies aimed at reducing debt and supporting an investment grade credit profile with a mid-cycle leverage target of less than 3.5x. DCP has reduced its balance sheet debt by $800 million since year-end 2019.

It was recently announced that Phillips 66 (A3 stable) has acquired additional ownership interests in DCP Midstream, LLC, which owns a 57 percent common LP interest in DCP, from its joint venture partner, Enbridge Inc. (Baa1 stable). Additionally, Phillips 66 plans to acquire the 43 percent of common units of DCP Midstream, LP held by the public. If successful, Phillips 66 will own 87% of DCP. Moody's expects DCP's financial policies to continue to target lower financial leverage and support an investment grade credit profile with Phillips 66's increased ownership and control of the entity.

DCP has relatively stable cash flow associated with fee-based businesses, meaningful scale in the US gathering and processing sector and basin diversification. The stability of its cash flow results from a combination of fee-based and hedged revenue that accounts for a large majority of its gross margin and long-term contractual arrangements with minimum volume commitments or life of lease or acreage dedications. DCP enjoys economies of scale as a large processor of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with integrated gathering & processing as well as logistics assets that transport and process hydrocarbons from the wellhead to markets. It has a diversified portfolio with critical mass in three key areas - the DJ Basin, Midcontinent region and Permian Basin - that offers growth opportunities and helps offset regulatory risk in Colorado. The rating and business profile are tempered by inherent commodity price risk as well as MLP model risks which typically have high payouts and the reliance on debt and equity markets when funding large growth projects. However, the 50% reduction in distributions in March 2020 and lower growth spending has resulted in DCP generating positive free cash flow and the flexibility to repay debt or internally fund larger growth projects. The rating also considers the support that the parents - Phillips 66 and Enbridge Inc. - have historically provided.

DCP has good liquidity as indicated by its SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. Its liquidity is supported by funds from operations and $1.38 billion of availability under its $1.4 billion revolving credit facility (net of $20 million of letters of credit and no borrowings as of June 30, 2022) that matures March 18, 2027. The revolver has a maximum 5.0x leverage covenant (debt/EBITDA is adjusted for partial year EBITDA for capital projects and acquisitions). Moody's expects DCP will remain in compliance with its financial covenant at least through 2023. The company also borrows under an accounts receivable securitization facility that had $1.293 billion of receivables that secured $305 million of borrowings as of June 30, 2022. The next debt maturity will be the $500 million of senior notes due March 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if DCP's EBITDA continues to grow, debt to EBITDA remains below 4.0x on a sustained basis and distribution coverage remains above 1.3x. When calculating credit metrics for purposes of assessing the potential of a ratings upgrade, a portion of DCP's subordinated debt and preferred equity will be included in Moody's adjusted debt. The CFR could be downgraded if leverage exceeds 4.5x or it does not maintain a distribution coverage ratio greater than 1x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DCP Midstream, LP, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a publicly traded, gathering and processing MLP. The DCP Midstream, LP common LP units are owned by the public (43%) and the balance of the common units and General Partner interest is owned by DCP Midstream, LLC, which is owned by Phillips 66 and Enbridge Inc.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

