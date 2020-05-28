Moody's changes DCP Midstream's outlook to stable; affirms Ba2 CFR

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) moved the outlook of DCP Midstream, LP's (DCP) to stable from positive and affirmed its existing ratings, including the Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B1 ratings on the preferred units. DCP's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating is unchanged. Additionally, DCP Midstream Operating, LP's (DCP Midstream Operating) senior unsecured notes ratings were affirmed at Ba2 and the B1 rating on its junior subordinated notes was affirmed.

"The affirmation of DCP's current ratings and return to a stable outlook from positive reflects the challenging US oil and gas industry environment and our expectation that DCP's earnings will not continue to grow in 2020 compared to 2019 levels," stated James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President. "We expect improvement in the company's credit metrics to be delayed until commodity prices further recover and volumes improve."

The following summarizes the ratings activity.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: DCP Midstream Operating LP

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3) from (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba2

..Issuer: DCP Midstream, LLC

....Junior Subordinated Notes, Affirmed B1 (LGD6)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3) from (LGD4)

..Issuer: DCP Midstream, LP

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

....Pref. Stock Preferred Stock, Affirmed B1 (LGD6)

....Pref. Stock Shelf, Affirmed (P)B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: DCP Midstream Operating LP

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: DCP Midstream, LP

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectation that the decline in volumes processed through certain facilities and low commodity prices will depress DCP's profits, offsetting the additions to 2020 of full year earnings from new facilities. Exploration and production (E&P) companies have dramatically reduced capital spending in 2020, reduced production volumes and only a portion of DCP's facilities enjoy contracts with 100% minimum volume commitments. In 2019, DCP brought online processing capacity in the DJ Basin, expanded its Southern Hills, Front Range and Texas Express NGL pipelines and saw the completion of the Gulf Coast Express natural gas pipeline, in which it has a minority ownership stake. Moody's expects that actions taken by the company to cut growth and sustaining capital spending, distributions to unit holders and operating costs will allow it to maintain credit metrics supportive of the current ratings and adequate liquidity despite more challenging operating conditions.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The E&P sector has been significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices, and that has affected certain midstream energy companies that move E&P production volumes. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's outlook action reflects the impact on DCP's credit quality of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the company's resilience to a period of low oil prices.

DCP has relatively stable cash flow associated with fee-based businesses, meaningful scale in the US gathering and processing sector and basin diversification. Cash flow stability benefits from a combination of fee-based and hedged revenue that account for about three-quarters of the gross margin and long-term contractual arrangements with minimum volume commitments or life of lease or acreage dedications. DCP enjoys economies of scale as a large processor of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with integrated gathering & processing as well as logistics assets that transport and process hydrocarbons from the wellhead to markets. It has a diversified portfolio with critical mass in three key areas -- the DJ Basin, Midcontinent region and Permian Basin -- that offers growth opportunities and also helps offset regulatory risk in Colorado. The rating and business profile are tempered by inherent commodity price risk as well as MLP model risks with high payouts and the reliance on debt and equity markets to fund growth. The elimination of the incentive distribution rights (IDRs) in 2019 did not materially change the amount of cash flow distributed, but the company announced in March 2020 a 50% reduction in distributions. The rating also considers the support that the parents -- Phillips 66 (A3 stable) and Enbridge Inc. (Baa2 positive) -- have historically provided.

DCP's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating indicates adequate liquidity, which is supported by funds from operations and $558 million of availability (net of $14 million of letters of credit and $828 million of borrowings as of May 1, 2020) under its $1.4 billion revolving credit facility that matures December 9, 2024. The revolver has a maximum leverage (net debt/EBITDA) covenant (5.0x, debt/EBITDA is adjusted for partial year EBITDA for capital projects and acquisitions). We expect DCP will remain in compliance with its financial covenant through mid-2021, although the cushion under the covenant will decline with weaker earnings. The company has $500 million of notes maturing in September 2021, which we expect the company will be able to repay with free cash flow. The company also borrows under an accounts receivable securitization facility that had $590 million of receivables that secured $350 million of borrowings as of March 31, 2020. Following the actions taken by the company to cut its distribution by 50% ($325 million), growth and maintenance capital spending by ~$490 million and operating expenses by ~$90 million, Moody's expects DCP to maintain adequate liquidity through mid-2021 and to have the ability to repay its $500 million notes that mature in September 2021.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that DCP's credit metrics will support the current ratings, despite the decline in 2020 of commodity prices and US oil and gas production volumes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if DCP continues to successfully complete its growth projects, debt to EBITDA is expected to remain below 4.5x and distribution coverage remains above 1.3x. DCP's Ba2 CFR could be downgraded if leverage exceeded 5.5x or it cannot maintain a distribution coverage ratio greater than 1x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DCP Midstream, LP, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a publicly traded, gathering and processing MLP. The DCP Midstream, LP common LP units are owned by the public (43.5%) and the balance of the common units and General Partner interest is owned by DCP Midstream, LLC, a 50%/50% joint venture between Phillips 66 and Enbridge Inc.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

James Wilkins

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

