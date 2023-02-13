Moody's changes DKT's outlook to stable; affirms B3 CFR

Madrid, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed to stable from negative the outlook on the ratings of Danish telecom operator DKT Holdings ApS ("DKT" or "the company") and its subsidiaries DKT Finance ApS ("DKT Finance") and TDC Holding A/S ("TDC"). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), the Caa2 ratings on the EUR1,050 million and USD410 million backed senior secured notes issued by DKT Finance both due in June 2023, the (P)B3 rating on the senior unsecured euro MTN (EMTN) programme of TDC and the B3 rating on the GBP425 million senior unsecured notes due February 23, 2023, issued under the EMTN programme.

"The outlook change to stable from negative reflects DKT's improved liquidity following the successful refinancing of the high yield bonds raised by DKT Finance, which are due in June 2023," says Carlos Winzer, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for DKT.

The rating action follows the announcement made by DKT on January 20, 2023 [1] of the conditional redemption of all the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding backed senior secured notes issued by DKT Finance on February 10, 2023.

Moody's also notes that the backed senior secured notes of DKT Finance were redeemed on February 10, 2023 and that the GBP425 million senior unsecured notes due February 23, 2023 issued under TDC senior unsecured EMTN programme have been prefunded by its subsidiary TDC Net A/S.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook on DKT's rating has been negative since the rating agency downgraded the company's rating to B3 in July 2022 owing to liquidity and refinancing risk concerns owing to the pending refinancing of debt instruments less than 12 months ahead of its maturity. Since then, the company has successfully completed the refinancing of DKT's debt, including the issuance of a €500 million senior secured term loan B (TLB) at Nuuday A/S (Nuuday, B2 stable), a €500 million private placement at DK Telekommunikation ApS, an equity injection €475 million, a €500 million bond and bilateral facilities at TDC Net A/S (TDC Net).

The successful completion of this refinancing exercise removes the immediate pressure on DKT's rating, leading to the outlook change to stable.

However, the affirmation of the B3 rating also reflects Moody's expectation DKT Group on a consolidated basis will generate negative free cash flow through 2025, partly owing to higher interest rates, but also to higher capex and a flattish EBITDA performance owing to the impact of inflation on the company's cost base. As a result, Moody's expects that the company's leverage on a Moody's adjusted basis will remain above 6.0x over the same period, while its ratio of Moody's adjusted EBITDA-Capex/interest expense will likely stay below 1.0x through 2025.

The rating also takes into consideration DKT's robust operations in Denmark (Government of Denmark, Aaa stable), with strong market shares in mobile, TV, broadband and fixed voice; its enhanced fixed and mobile network infrastructures; and the ownership of most of the critical telecom infrastructure in the country vis its subsidiary TDC Net.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that DKT's operating performance will remain broadly flat in the next 12 to 18 months, and that the company's leverage will improve towards 6.3x levels in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure can develop on DKT's rating if its operating performance improves sustainably, leading to stronger credit metrics, such as Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining below 6.0x on a sustained basis, its EBITDA – Capex/interest expense ratio rises above 1.3x and the company generates sustainable positive FCF.

DKT's rating could be downgraded if its operating performance weakens beyond Moody's expectations, including adjusted gross debt/EBITDA above 7.0x on a sustained basis and an EBITDA-Capex/interest expense ratio sustainably below 1.0x.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: DKT Holdings ApS

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

..Issuer: DKT Finance ApS

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2

..Issuer: TDC Holding A/S

....Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed (P)B3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: DKT Holdings ApS

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: DKT Finance ApS

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: TDC Holding A/S

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

DKT Holdings ApS, a company controlled by a consortium of Danish pension funds Arbejdsmarkedets TillÃ¦gspension (ATP), PFA Ophelia InvestCo I 2018 K/S, PKA Ophelia Holding K/S, and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Inc., is the indirect parent of TDC Holding A/S, the principal provider of fixed-line, mobile, broadband data and cable television services in Denmark. In the last twelve months ended September 2022, the company generated revenue of around DKK16 billion and reported EBITDA of around DKK6.3 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Press release published by DKT on January 20, 2023: https://tdcgroup.com/media/eaipscp0/dkt-finance-announcement-of-conditional-notice-of-redemption-final-20012023.pdf

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Carlos Winzer

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

