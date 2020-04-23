Moody's changes Dar Al Arkan's outlook to stable from positive; affirms B1 rating

London, 23 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today changed Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company (DAAR)'s outlook
to stable from positive. Moody's has also affirmed DAAR's B1 corporate
family rating (CFR), the existing (P)B1 and B1 ratings for debt
issued under the USD2 billion trust certificate issuance programme of
Dar Al-Arkan Sukuk Company Ltd., and DAAR'S B1-PD
probability of default rating (PDR). A full list of affected ratings
can be found at the end of this press release.
"The change of outlook to stable from positive is due to DAAR's
weaker than expected results in 2019 and our expectation that market conditions
will remain challenging over the next 12 to 18 months." says
Julien Haddad, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst
and local market analyst for DAAR. "The rating affirmation
reflects the company's strong liquidity profile and its disciplined
and conservative approach in managing its debt maturity profile.".
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects a weaker than expected operating
environment in Saudi Arabia with Moody's estimate of real GDP growth
of only 0.3% in 2019. While Moody's expects
real GDP to grow by 1.5% in 2020, it also expects
non-oil related GDP to contract by 1% (the weakest reading
growth since 1986). This is likely to hamper demand for lands in
Saudi Arabia over the course of 2020, and therefore result in negative
pressure on DAAR's ability to generate revenues and cash flows.
DAAR's revenue in 2019 of SAR3.5 billion was materially weaker
than 2018, falling by more than 45% from a record-high
of SAR6.4 billion. While the decrease in revenues was partially
offset by an increase in Moody's adjusted gross margins to 24.9%
from 17.6% a year earlier, interest coverage (Moody's
adjusted EBIT to interest expense) has weakened to 1.6x in 2019
from 2.0x a year earlier, below Moody's guidance of
2.0x for the B1 ratings. Moody's adjusted debt to
book capitalization remained healthy, albeit weaker than in 2018,
at 29%. Moody's expects interest coverage to remain
in line with current levels over the course of the next couple of years,
due to the weak market environment the company will be facing over the
same period.
The affirmation of DAAR's ratings reflects the company's strong
liquidity profile, underpinned by cash balances of SAR3.9
billion as of year-end 2019, SAR350 million of which were
used to repay existing debt, with no material debt upcoming before
April 2022. DAAR successfully raised USD400 million (SAR1.5
billion) in February 2020, which will be used in capex and the purchase
of lands. The rating also assumes that the company will be prudent
in acquiring new lands in a way that does not weaken its liquidity profile,
while maintaining sufficient cash to cover upcoming debt maturities well
in advance.
The affirmation of the B1 CFR also incorporates (1) the positive long-term
fundamentals for real estate in Saudi Arabia, including favorable
demographics and growth in household formation amid a structural housing
shortage; (2) the significant asset value with development assets
held at a book value of SAR16.9 billion and investment properties
at a book value of SAR1.7 billion relative to SAR7.7 billion
of reported debt as of YE2019; and (3) demonstrated track record
of following a prudent financial policy including building up cash buffers
ahead of upcoming debt maturities.
The B1 ratings also take into consideration (1) DAAR's asset and
revenue concentration in Saudi Arabia; (2) high exposure to the cyclical
and capital intensive real estate sector; and (3) earnings volatility
and reduced visibility on timing of cash flows as a result of bulk land
sales.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
DAAR's rating could be upgraded should the company exhibit stronger credit
metrics including Moody's adjusted debt to book capitalization solidly
positioned in the mid-20% range and Moody's adjusted EBIT
to interest expense trending above 3.0x on a sustainable basis.
In addition, this would need to be accompanied by a more predictable
and stable revenue stream.
Conversely, the rating could be downgraded should DAAR's liquidity
position weaken ahead of its debt maturities or if there is further deterioration
in the operating environment. In addition, the rating could
come under pressure if the company's financial metrics weaken further
such that Moody's adjusted debt to book capitalization trends above 30%
and Moody's adjusted EBIT to interest expense remains below 2.0x.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
..Issuer: Dar Al-Arkan Sukuk Company Ltd.
....Senior Unsecured MTN, Affirmed (P)B1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
....Outlook, changed to Stable from
Positive
..Issuer: Dar Al-Arkan Sukuk Company Ltd.
....Outlook, changed to Stable from
Positive
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The local market analyst for this rating is Julien Haddad, +971
(423) 795-39.
Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company (DAAR), with headquarters
in Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA),
is one of the leading real estate developers and homebuilders in KSA.
Established by six Saudi families in 1994, 30% of the company's
capital was floated on the Saudi stock exchange in 2007. Revenue
as of year-end 2019 amounted to about SAR3.5 billion and
the company recorded net income of SAR305 million.
