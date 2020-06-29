Moody's changes Deliver Buyer's (dba "MHS") ratings outlook to stable, affirms B3 CFR and secured debt ratings

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Deliver Buyer, Inc.'s
(dba "MHS") B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability
of default rating. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the
B3 rating on the company's senior secured credit facility, which
is in the process of being upsized by a $125 million add-on
to the existing term loan. Proceeds from the add-on term
loan will be used to pay down borrowings under the revolver. The
ratings outlook has been changed to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B3 corporate family rating reflects MHS's relatively modest scale,
tolerance for high financial risk, pronounced customer concentration
and elevated execution risk. These considerations are tempered
by the company's good competitive standing within automated parcel sortation
systems, which is expected to support solid topline and earnings
growth over the intermediate period. Moody's believes MHS's dependence
on several key customers (the top two account for about 60% of
sales) leaves the company susceptible to heightened pricing pressure.
The concentration also makes MHS vulnerable to changes in customer capital
expenditure budgets, a risk that Moody's views as more pronounced
over the near term given the likelihood that businesses may curtail (or
will at least review) capital spending in the face of meaningful operational
disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's heavy
reliance on a small customer base heightens the need for strong execution,
while the relatively lumpy large-sized and fixed-price nature
of customer contracts heightens the need for consistent operational performance.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the
impact on Deliver Buyer, Inc. of the deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered, given its exposure to business and consumer
demand, which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand
and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
The stable ratings outlook reflects an improved liquidity profile proforma
for the assumed successful completion of the pending term loan add-on,
which will result in near-full availability under the revolving
credit facility after subsequent pay-down of outstandings thereunder
with proceeds from the new loan. This will be augmented by sizable
cash balances and Moody's expectation that earnings growth in 2021
will result in an improving set of credit metrics.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
is expected to remain at or below 5.5x. A track record of
strong operational execution and maintenance of a good liquidity profile
with expectations of consistently positive free cash generation and significant
availability under the company's revolver would be prerequisites to any
upgrade. Given the company's small scale and pronounced customer
concentration, Moody's would expect MHS to maintain credit metrics
that are stronger than levels typically associated with larger and/or
more diverse companies at the equivalent rating level.
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
is expected to remain above 7x. A weakening of MHS's liquidity
including expectations of negative free cash flow during 2021, large-sized
borrowings under the revolver that reduce financial flexibility,
or an anticipated breach of financial covenants could also pressure the
ratings downward. Execution missteps that result in weakened operational
performance such that EBITDA margins decline to around 10% could
also result in a downgrade. The loss of customers and/or business
due to COVID-19 which results in a meaningful weakening of the
company's credit profile could also cause downward ratings pressure.
The following is a summary of today's rating actions:
Issuer: Deliver Buyer, Inc.
Corporate Family Rating, affirmed B3
Probability of Default Rating, affirmed B3-PD
Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, affirmed B3 (LGD3)
Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative
MHS Holdings Inc. ("MHS"), headquartered in Louisville,
Kentucky, the parent company for Material Handling Systems Inc.
and Santa Rosa Systems LLC, designs, engineers, builds
and installs conveyors and automated sortation systems, primarily
for the parcel industry.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
