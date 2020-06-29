Moody's changes Deliver Buyer's (dba "MHS") ratings outlook to stable, affirms B3 CFR and secured debt ratings

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Deliver Buyer, Inc.'s (dba "MHS") B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the B3 rating on the company's senior secured credit facility, which is in the process of being upsized by a $125 million add-on to the existing term loan. Proceeds from the add-on term loan will be used to pay down borrowings under the revolver. The ratings outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 corporate family rating reflects MHS's relatively modest scale, tolerance for high financial risk, pronounced customer concentration and elevated execution risk. These considerations are tempered by the company's good competitive standing within automated parcel sortation systems, which is expected to support solid topline and earnings growth over the intermediate period. Moody's believes MHS's dependence on several key customers (the top two account for about 60% of sales) leaves the company susceptible to heightened pricing pressure. The concentration also makes MHS vulnerable to changes in customer capital expenditure budgets, a risk that Moody's views as more pronounced over the near term given the likelihood that businesses may curtail (or will at least review) capital spending in the face of meaningful operational disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's heavy reliance on a small customer base heightens the need for strong execution, while the relatively lumpy large-sized and fixed-price nature of customer contracts heightens the need for consistent operational performance.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Deliver Buyer, Inc. of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure to business and consumer demand, which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

The stable ratings outlook reflects an improved liquidity profile proforma for the assumed successful completion of the pending term loan add-on, which will result in near-full availability under the revolving credit facility after subsequent pay-down of outstandings thereunder with proceeds from the new loan. This will be augmented by sizable cash balances and Moody's expectation that earnings growth in 2021 will result in an improving set of credit metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is expected to remain at or below 5.5x. A track record of strong operational execution and maintenance of a good liquidity profile with expectations of consistently positive free cash generation and significant availability under the company's revolver would be prerequisites to any upgrade. Given the company's small scale and pronounced customer concentration, Moody's would expect MHS to maintain credit metrics that are stronger than levels typically associated with larger and/or more diverse companies at the equivalent rating level.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is expected to remain above 7x. A weakening of MHS's liquidity including expectations of negative free cash flow during 2021, large-sized borrowings under the revolver that reduce financial flexibility, or an anticipated breach of financial covenants could also pressure the ratings downward. Execution missteps that result in weakened operational performance such that EBITDA margins decline to around 10% could also result in a downgrade. The loss of customers and/or business due to COVID-19 which results in a meaningful weakening of the company's credit profile could also cause downward ratings pressure.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Issuer: Deliver Buyer, Inc.

Corporate Family Rating, affirmed B3

Probability of Default Rating, affirmed B3-PD

Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, affirmed B3 (LGD3)

Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

MHS Holdings Inc. ("MHS"), headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, the parent company for Material Handling Systems Inc. and Santa Rosa Systems LLC, designs, engineers, builds and installs conveyors and automated sortation systems, primarily for the parcel industry.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

