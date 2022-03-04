Moody's changes Diamond's outlook to stable, appends /LD to PDR on concluded distressed exchange

New York, March 04, 2022 -- -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Diamond Sports Group, LLC's (Diamond) Caa2 corporate family rating (CFR). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Diamond's Caa2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and appended a limited default (LD) designation to reflect the conclusion of Diamond's exchange offer which Moody's views as a distressed exchange. Moody's also assigned Caa2 ratings to Diamond's exchanged 2nd lien senior secured notes, 2nd lien term loan and 2nd lien revolver (which was downsized to $227.5 million). Moody's affirmed the B2 rating on the new $635 million senior secured first lien term loan and the Ca rating on the company's unsecured notes; downgraded the ratings on the remaining stubs of now senior secured notes ($14 million outstanding) and senior secured term loan ($4 million outstanding) to Caa3. The speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) was upgraded to SGL-3 to reflect an improved liquidity profile. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The rating action comes on the back of the company's announcement on 1 March 2022 that it had successfully completed the previously proposed exchange transaction with 99.5% of the holders of existing senior secured debt agreeing to exchange their existing first lien senior secured debt into new senior secured second-priority debt. A minority of existing senior secured lenders who did not consent to the exchange were granted third lien priority security on their holdings. The company's 12.75% senior secured notes due December 2026 were repaid on 2 March 2022. The exchange transaction is considered by Moody's to amount to a distressed exchange, which under Moody's definition is a default, as reflected in the /LD appended PDR. The LD designation will be removed in several business days.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Diamond Sports Group, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa2

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Affirmed Ca (LGD6)

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa2-PD /LD (/LD appended)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Diamond Sports Group, LLC

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Caa2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Global Notes, Assigned Caa2 (LGD3)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Diamond Sports Group, LLC

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-4

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Diamond Sports Group, LLC

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5), from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Global Notes, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5), from Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Diamond Sports Group, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Diamond Sports Group, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Global Notes, Withdrawn, previously rated Caa1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Diamond's Caa2 CFR reflects Moody's continued concerns over the long term sustainability of the capital structure with Diamond's leverage, post transaction, expected between 15-20x in 2023. The rating also reflects the uncertainty over the planned direct to consumer ("DTC") product's success. The stabilization of the outlook reflects the improvement in liquidity -- from the newly raised term loan and the deferral of the Sinclair management fee -- which alleviates immediate concerns of a liquidity shortfall.

The credit profile continues to be supported by Diamond's position as the largest holder of RSNs, with 15 sports networks all carrying at least one basketball, one hockey and one baseball team. The company's current plans to launch a DTC product for its RSNs, have the potential to drive material growth in the long term but execution risk remains and delays could, again, put the company's liquidity and its capital structure at risk.

Diamond's liquidity profile is adequate as reflected in the SGL-3 rating. Pro forma for the net proceeds of the new first lien, Diamond's cash balance stood at around $900 million at year end. This should be more than sufficient to make up for the expected cash burn in the coming two years. In addition, the company retains access to its $227.5 million revolver which has now been stripped of any covenants and is fully available. We do not expect the company to require the revolver in the coming 12 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the company should have enough liquidity on hand to sustain the cash burn expected to occur in the next couple of years while the DTC offering ramps up and gains critical mass in terms of subscribers.

The B2 (LGD2) rating on the company's new first lien senior secured term loan reflects its first priority ranking ahead of the company's second lien, third lien and unsecured debt. The B2 also reflects the asset light nature of the business. The ratings on the remaining debt instruments reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the Caa2-PD/LD PDR, an average family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' rankings in the capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with a meaningful improvement in operating performance, liquidity and in Moody's assessment of the sustainability of the capital structure.

Further downward pressure on the ratings could ensue should operating performance or liquidity continue to weaken or should Moody's assessment of the likelihood of a default increase.

