Moody's changes Dole's outlook to negative; affirms Ba3 CFR

New York, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed Dole plc's ("Dole") outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Dole's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), and the Ba3 rating on the company's $600 million senior secured 1st lien revolving credit facility. In addition, Moody's also affirmed the Ba3 rating on Finantic Limited's ("Finantic") $300 million senior secured 1st lien term loan A and Total Produce USA Holdings Inc.'s ("Total Produce USA") $540 million senior secured 1st lien term loan B. Moody's also downgraded Dole's speculative grade liquidity ("SGL") to SGL-3 from SGL-2.

The outlook revision to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation that Dole will continue to face inflationary headwinds, foreign currency translation losses, and operational challenges in the next twelve months. These factors create challenges to improving the company's weak free cash flow and reducing leverage. As of September 2022, Dole's Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA stood at 4.3x, which is a little above Moody's expectations for the Ba3 CFR given the company's operating profile. Rising prices for materials such as fertilizers, as well as inflation pressures in labor and freight are increasing operating costs. Moody's believes that Dole has reasonably good pricing power to help pass along rising costs but that the low margin and free cash flow provides only modest flexibility to quickly reduce leverage.

Moody's nonetheless affirmed the ratings based on expectations that the company will be able to reduce its Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA leverage to below 4.0x in the next 12 to 18 months and generate positive free cash flow if cost pressures moderate. Some of the operating challenges are likely to be temporary. In the last twelve months, Dole faced a number of weather-related issues that impacted its sourcing costs, such as losses on Chilean grapes and a lettuce crop failure in the Salinas region of California. In addition, the company also experienced a fresh salad recall, which resulted in a loss of customer orders but has since been remediated.

Moody's assumes that the company's EBITDA will improve in the next twelve months, as Dole continues to implement price increases to offset inflationary headwinds, and continues to focus on mitigating the operating challenges in its value-added salads business. In addition, Moody's projects that Dole will continue to realize merger synergies from the Dole Food Company, Inc. and Total Produce plc merger. At the time of the merger in July 2021, management announced expectations of delivering between $30 million and $40 million in synergies, and Moody's believes management is still on track to realize these synergies over a five-year period

The SGL downgrade to SGL-3 from SGL-2 reflects Moody's view that the company's free cash flow will likely remain modest over the next 12 months because of rising interest rates and only a gradual improvement in earnings. Dole free cash flow generation over the past twelve months was weaker than anticipated despite reduced spending on capital expenditures. Operating challenges, weather challenges, and inflationary headwinds resulted in Dole generating free cash flow that has been weaker than Moody's originally expected when the SGL-2 rating was assigned. The SGL-3 rating reflects adequate liquidity based on approximately $221 million in cash as of September 30, 2022, approximately $20-30 million in free cash flow in the next twelve months, $345 million of availability on a $600 million revolving credit facility, $42 million of availability on a $255 million trade receivables facility, and no meaningful debt maturities through 2026. The cash sources provide ample resources for the $12.9 million of required annual term loan amortization, reinvestment needs and potential acquisitions.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Dole plc

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed at Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed at Ba3 (LGD3) from (LGD4)

..Issuer: Finantic Limited

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan A, Affirmed at Ba3 (LGD3) from (LGD4)

..Issuer: Total Produce USA Holdings Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed at Ba3 (LGD3) from (LGD4)

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Dole plc

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dole plc

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Finantic Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Total Produce USA Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Dole plc's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's significant scale with approximately $9 billion in LTM revenues as of September 30, 2022, broad geographic presence, and its leading market share in fruit and vegetables. The rating is constrained by the company's low EBITDA margin and free cash flow as well as its elevated Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA leverage of 4.3x as of September 30, 2022.

Combining Dole Food's iconic brand and asset base including its distribution and manufacturing facilities, shipping vessels, packing houses, and owned acres with Total Produce's sourcing and customer relationships in Europe and North America created a global leader in fresh produce. Dole plc is still expected to deliver between $30 million and $40 million in EBITDA synergies through development of high growth products and cross-promotion of the two product portfolios, increased collaboration in certain regions of the world, collaborative sourcing from key production regions, and increased collaboration across inland freight and logistics in North America. Prior to the merger in July 2021, Total Produce plc owned a 45% stake in Dole Food Company, Inc. and as such, the two companies were able to collaborate on a number of initiatives prior to the merger. The high expense base associated with complex global sourcing and distribution of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as marketing, translates to a low EBITDA margin and limited free cash flow generation. Dole plc's EBITDA margin is less than 5% and the company's free cash flow generation is low for the Ba3 rating.

Dole plc's ESG Credit Impact score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting its moderately negative governance risk and a conservative financial policy that helps to partially mitigate its highly negative exposure to environmental and social risks. The main environmental risk for Dole plc stems from its water and natural capital requirements in producing fruits & vegetables. The company's main social risks stem from the responsible production requirements in ensuring that its fruits and vegetables adhere to food safety and quality measures to prevent recalls and contamination. Dole's conservative financial policies and adequate liquidity provide financial flexibility to manage the business volatility of a commodity business as well as offset the company's highly negative environmental and social risks.

Credit exposure to environmental risks is highly negative (E-4). This is driven by the company's highly negative exposure to water management and natural capital risks, which stem from its water requirements in producing its fruits & vegetables. Dole has significant land, water and energy needs to grow and transport fresh produce. The company has a goal to achieve 100% optimized water practices in Dole operated farms and packing facilities by 2025.

Credit exposure to governance considerations is moderately negative (G-3). Dole plc's financial policies are conservative with a target net debt/ adjusted EBITDA of approximately 3.0x. Low leverage is beneficial for a company with seasonal and other operating volatility given dependence on weather, political risks in certain growing regions, varying global transport conditions, and competition from other foods. Dole's transition to a publicly listed company provides greater transparency and public disclosure than Dole Food had as a standalone private company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Dole's ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains good market share, at least a 6% operating profit margin, free cash flow to debt of at least 10%, and debt to EBITDA is sustained below 2.0x.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance does not stabilize or deteriorates further due to adverse sourcing, transport or competitive factors, liquidity weakens, the company does not sustain comfortably positive free cash flow, or debt to EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Dole plc, based in Ireland, is a global producer of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. The company was created from the merger of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc. on July 29, 2021, and is publicly listed in the U.S. For the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2022, Dole plc generated revenue of approximately $9 billion.

