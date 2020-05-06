Moody's changes Dometic's outlook to negative; Ba2 rating affirmed

Stockholm, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on Dometic Group AB's ("Dometic") Ba2 corporate family rating ("CFR") to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Dometic's Ba2 CFR, its Ba2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), its Ba2 Euro Medium Term Notes rating and its (P)Ba2 senior unsecured Euro MTN program rating.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. For Dometic, the shutdown of economies has translated into productions stops coupled with expectations of decreased demand for discretionary spending on recreational vehicles (RVs) and powerboats. This leaves the company very exposed to both the immediate effect as well as the aftermath of the current crisis. Although credit metrics for 2020 will be negatively affected, the medium-term effects on the company's credit profile depend on the timing and the shape of a potential recovery. Thus, the change in outlook balances the positives -- a strong liquidity profile and our expectations on still positive FCF in 2020 stemming from the decision not to pay out a dividend and supported by expected working capital release -- with risks of a more protracted recovery leaving the company's credit metrics not commensurate with the current Ba2 rating. Today's rating action also factors in as positives Dometic's recent announcement [1] that the company has amended its financing agreement with its bank group, alleviating short term pressure on quarterly performance.

The affirmation of Dometic's Ba2 rating reflects as positives its strong operational track record, turning its number one market position into high profitability with Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin consistently above 13% as well as its ability to generate positive FCF through the cycle. The rating also reflects the elevated leverage, with a gross debt/EBTDA of 4.3x as of December 2019, as well as the inherent cyclicality of its end markets.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook balances Dometic's solid business profile, the ability to generate meaningful free cash flow even through volatile market environments, as well as a strong liquidity profile -- $4.1 billion of cash end of March 2020, an undrawn syndicated revolving credit facility of SEK2.1 billion maturing in 2024 -- with the challenges the company will face during at least the remainder of 2020 but possibly also in 2021. These challenges include Moody's revenue forecast for 2020 of SEK14.5 billion, which with the current cost structure implies a gross and net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.9x/4.2x. The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectations that once the market recovers, Dometic will first and foremost use its high cash balance to pay down debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A stabilization of the outlook will most likely only happen once visibility on a possible recovery improves, leading Moody's to believe that pre-crisis metrics will be achieved within the next 12-18 months. Moreover, positive ratings pressure would build if Dometic's debt/EBITDA decreased towards 3.0x and its EBITA-margin would increase back above 15%. Furthermore, an upgrade would rest on a balanced financial policy.

Negative ratings pressure would arise due to the company's debt/EBITDA staying above 4x with FCF/debt decreasing towards 5%, and signs of the EBITA margin falling towards low double-digit teens. Furthermore, a weakening of the company's currently solid liquidity profile would cause the rating to come under negative pressure.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Dometic Group AB

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Ba2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture , Affirmed Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dometic Group AB

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PROFILE

Dometic Group AB (Dometic), headquartered in Solna, Sweden, is a leading global manufacturer of various products in the areas of Food & Beverage, Climate, Power & Control and Other Applications. Dometic operates in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific, providing products for use in recreational vehicles, trucks and premium cars, pleasure and workboats, and for a variety of other uses. The company manufactures its products across 28 manufacturing sites in twelve countries under various brands including Dometic (the core brand) and other supporting brands. For the last twelve months ending March 2020, the company reported revenue of SEK18.1 billion and EBITDA of SEK2.9 billion. The company is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange with a market cap of SEK18.1 billion.

