Moody's changes Dometic's outlook to negative; Ba2 rating affirmed

Stockholm, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook
on Dometic Group AB's ("Dometic") Ba2 corporate family
rating ("CFR") to negative from stable. Concurrently,
Moody's affirmed Dometic's Ba2 CFR, its Ba2-PD
probability of default rating ("PDR"), its Ba2 Euro
Medium Term Notes rating and its (P)Ba2 senior unsecured Euro MTN program
rating.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. For Dometic, the shutdown
of economies has translated into productions stops coupled with expectations
of decreased demand for discretionary spending on recreational vehicles
(RVs) and powerboats. This leaves the company very exposed to both
the immediate effect as well as the aftermath of the current crisis.
Although credit metrics for 2020 will be negatively affected, the
medium-term effects on the company's credit profile depend
on the timing and the shape of a potential recovery. Thus,
the change in outlook balances the positives -- a strong liquidity
profile and our expectations on still positive FCF in 2020 stemming from
the decision not to pay out a dividend and supported by expected working
capital release -- with risks of a more protracted recovery leaving
the company's credit metrics not commensurate with the current Ba2
rating. Today's rating action also factors in as positives
Dometic's recent announcement [1] that the company has amended
its financing agreement with its bank group, alleviating short term
pressure on quarterly performance.
The affirmation of Dometic's Ba2 rating reflects as positives its
strong operational track record, turning its number one market position
into high profitability with Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin
consistently above 13% as well as its ability to generate positive
FCF through the cycle. The rating also reflects the elevated leverage,
with a gross debt/EBTDA of 4.3x as of December 2019, as well
as the inherent cyclicality of its end markets.
OUTLOOK
The negative outlook balances Dometic's solid business profile,
the ability to generate meaningful free cash flow even through volatile
market environments, as well as a strong liquidity profile --
$4.1 billion of cash end of March 2020, an undrawn
syndicated revolving credit facility of SEK2.1 billion maturing
in 2024 -- with the challenges the company will face during
at least the remainder of 2020 but possibly also in 2021. These
challenges include Moody's revenue forecast for 2020 of SEK14.5
billion, which with the current cost structure implies a gross and
net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.9x/4.2x. The outlook
also incorporates Moody's expectations that once the market recovers,
Dometic will first and foremost use its high cash balance to pay down
debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A stabilization of the outlook will most likely only happen once visibility
on a possible recovery improves, leading Moody's to believe
that pre-crisis metrics will be achieved within the next 12-18
months. Moreover, positive ratings pressure would build if
Dometic's debt/EBITDA decreased towards 3.0x and its EBITA-margin
would increase back above 15%. Furthermore, an upgrade
would rest on a balanced financial policy.
Negative ratings pressure would arise due to the company's debt/EBITDA
staying above 4x with FCF/debt decreasing towards 5%, and
signs of the EBITA margin falling towards low double-digit teens.
Furthermore, a weakening of the company's currently solid
liquidity profile would cause the rating to come under negative pressure.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Dometic Group AB
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba2-PD
.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)Ba2
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
, Affirmed Ba2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Dometic Group AB
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PROFILE
Dometic Group AB (Dometic), headquartered in Solna, Sweden,
is a leading global manufacturer of various products in the areas of Food
& Beverage, Climate, Power & Control and Other Applications.
Dometic operates in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific, providing
products for use in recreational vehicles, trucks and premium cars,
pleasure and workboats, and for a variety of other uses.
The company manufactures its products across 28 manufacturing sites in
twelve countries under various brands including Dometic (the core brand)
and other supporting brands. For the last twelve months ending
March 2020, the company reported revenue of SEK18.1 billion
and EBITDA of SEK2.9 billion. The company is listed on the
Stockholm Stock Exchange with a market cap of SEK18.1 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] As published on www.dometic.com on April 24,
2020 - Dometic has amended the agreement with its bank group.
