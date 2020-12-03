Moody's changes Domusvi's outlook to negative, affirms B1 CFR

Paris, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability
of default rating of HomeVi S.a.S. (Domusvi),
the third largest provider of elderly care services in France and the
largest operator in Spain. The rating agency has concurrently affirmed
the B2 ratings of 1) the senior secured term loan B of EUR1,570
million due in October 2026, which includes the EUR400 million debt
add-on for acquisitions and refinancing, and 2) the senior
secured revolving credit facility (RCF) of EUR130 million due in 2026.
The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's decision to change Domusvi's outlook to negative from
stable is driven by the increase in Moody's adjusted gross leverage
profile of the company and its somewhat more aggressive M&A strategy
than previously anticipated by the rating agency. The proposed
EUR400 million debt raise will finance a number of recently closed acquisitions
and future opportunities in a relatively short period of time.
The rating agency now anticipates that Moody's adjusted debt to
EBITDA ratio will rise to 6.8x at the end of 2020, pro forma
the signed and closed acquisitions, from 6.2x at end of 2019
(including IFRS 16 lease adjustments and pro forma of the acquisitions
the company made in 2019), levels not commensurate with its B1 rating.
Over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects Domusvi to
gradually reduce its leverage towards 6.0x supported by 1) a recovery
in occupancy in France and Spain following the negative impact of disruptions
caused by the coronavirus pandemic, 2) an improved average daily
rate as a result of new entrants, and 3) synergies from recently
acquired acquisitions.
The agency's slightly higher tolerance for leverage reflects the
negative effect that IFRS 16 has had on key leverage metrics because of
the long-term nature of its lease contracts, albeit shorter
than some key peers such as Financiere Colisee S.A.S.
(B2 stable), but also Moody's expectation that the company
will generate solid free cash flow of around EUR50 million over the next
12 to 18 months. Successful integration of acquisitions is a risk,
but Domusvi has a good track record of integrating acquisitions to date.
Domusvi's rating continues to reflect (1) the company's leading
position in the fragmented French and Spanish nursing home markets,
which exhibit positive long-term demand prospects; (2) its
good track record of organic growth, integration of acquisitions
and good profitability compared with that of its peers; (3) its good
geographical and product diversification; and (4) the high barriers
to entry, including regulatory restrictions on the creation of new
beds through limited new greenfield authorizations.
Conversely, Domusvi's rating is constrained by its (1) high gross
leverage, which we estimate at 6.8x as of the end of September
2020 pro forma the acquisitions in 2019 and 2020; (2) high level
of fixed costs, relating to personnel and rental expenses;
and (3) exposure to the highly regulated French market, particularly
with respect to the fee rates applicable to the existing clients.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Moody's expects the company's liquidity to remain good pro forma
the EUR400 million debt raise supported by the company's EUR 302
million of cash on balance sheet, a EUR130 million undrawn RCF,
and the rating agency's expectation that the company will generate
positive free cash flow of around EUR50million in the next 12 to 18 months
Moody's understands that Domusvi will continue to remain acquisitive
over the next 12 to 18 months, to support both the company's
market positions and enter new markets. Moody's anticipates
that the company could use up to EUR150 million to finance future acquisitions,
but expects that the company will ensure that liquidity remains adequate
The RCF lenders benefit from a net leverage covenant, which is tested
only if the RCF is drawn by or more than 40% (springing covenant).
We expect the company to have good capacity under the covenant,
if tested. The company extended the maturity of its debt facilities
in November 2019 and does not have any near-term refinancing risks.
The next debt maturity will occur in October 2026, when the term
loan B comes to maturity.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage,
as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA, will
remain high for the B1 rating and that deleveraging towards 6.0x
may be dependent on the company's financial policy and M&A strategy.
Moody's considers that the company may also be challenged to generate
the positive FCF of EUR50 million that the agency forecasts, which
is a key mitigant to the company's high leverage and acquisitive
policy.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 to 18 months in light of
the negative outlook. Over time, the rating agency could
upgrade Domusvi if its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls sustainably
below 5.0x while maintaining a good operating performance and successfully
executing its strategy, including the integration of acquisitions;
it maintains good liquidity, including positive free cash flow to
debt sustainably above 5%; and its Moody's-adjusted
EBITA/interest moves sustainably above 3.0x.
Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Domusvi if its Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA fails to trend towards 6.0x over the next 12 to 18
months and to below 6.0x over time; the company fails to maintain
good liquidity, including positive free cash flow; its EBITA/interest
falls below 1.5x; or the company undertakes further large
debt-financed acquisitions given the agency's expectations
that future acquisitions will be financed through cash balances.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2 ratings of the EUR1,570 million senior secured term loan
B and the EUR130 million senior secured RCF, one notch below the
B1 CFR, reflect their structural subordination to operating companies'
liabilities, including significant operating leases with no guarantees
from operating subsidiaries. The B1-PD probability of default
rating, in line with the B1 CFR, reflects our typical 50%
corporate family recovery rate assumption for a bank's debt structure
with a springing covenant.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
HomeVi S.a.S. (Domusvi), headquartered in Suresnes,
France, is the third-largest operator of nursing homes in
France, primarily in the Greater Paris, Bordeaux, Toulouse,
Greater Lyon and French Riviera regions. The company is also the
largest operator of nursing homes and mental care facilities in Spain.
DomusVi entered the Portuguese nursing home market in 2018 by closing
two small acquisitions. The company is majority owned by funds
advised by Intermediate Capital Group plc.
