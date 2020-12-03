Moody's changes Domusvi's outlook to negative, affirms B1 CFR

Paris, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating of HomeVi S.a.S. (Domusvi), the third largest provider of elderly care services in France and the largest operator in Spain. The rating agency has concurrently affirmed the B2 ratings of 1) the senior secured term loan B of EUR1,570 million due in October 2026, which includes the EUR400 million debt add-on for acquisitions and refinancing, and 2) the senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) of EUR130 million due in 2026. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's decision to change Domusvi's outlook to negative from stable is driven by the increase in Moody's adjusted gross leverage profile of the company and its somewhat more aggressive M&A strategy than previously anticipated by the rating agency. The proposed EUR400 million debt raise will finance a number of recently closed acquisitions and future opportunities in a relatively short period of time.

The rating agency now anticipates that Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio will rise to 6.8x at the end of 2020, pro forma the signed and closed acquisitions, from 6.2x at end of 2019 (including IFRS 16 lease adjustments and pro forma of the acquisitions the company made in 2019), levels not commensurate with its B1 rating. Over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects Domusvi to gradually reduce its leverage towards 6.0x supported by 1) a recovery in occupancy in France and Spain following the negative impact of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, 2) an improved average daily rate as a result of new entrants, and 3) synergies from recently acquired acquisitions.

The agency's slightly higher tolerance for leverage reflects the negative effect that IFRS 16 has had on key leverage metrics because of the long-term nature of its lease contracts, albeit shorter than some key peers such as Financiere Colisee S.A.S. (B2 stable), but also Moody's expectation that the company will generate solid free cash flow of around EUR50 million over the next 12 to 18 months. Successful integration of acquisitions is a risk, but Domusvi has a good track record of integrating acquisitions to date.

Domusvi's rating continues to reflect (1) the company's leading position in the fragmented French and Spanish nursing home markets, which exhibit positive long-term demand prospects; (2) its good track record of organic growth, integration of acquisitions and good profitability compared with that of its peers; (3) its good geographical and product diversification; and (4) the high barriers to entry, including regulatory restrictions on the creation of new beds through limited new greenfield authorizations.

Conversely, Domusvi's rating is constrained by its (1) high gross leverage, which we estimate at 6.8x as of the end of September 2020 pro forma the acquisitions in 2019 and 2020; (2) high level of fixed costs, relating to personnel and rental expenses; and (3) exposure to the highly regulated French market, particularly with respect to the fee rates applicable to the existing clients.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's expects the company's liquidity to remain good pro forma the EUR400 million debt raise supported by the company's EUR 302 million of cash on balance sheet, a EUR130 million undrawn RCF, and the rating agency's expectation that the company will generate positive free cash flow of around EUR50million in the next 12 to 18 months Moody's understands that Domusvi will continue to remain acquisitive over the next 12 to 18 months, to support both the company's market positions and enter new markets. Moody's anticipates that the company could use up to EUR150 million to finance future acquisitions, but expects that the company will ensure that liquidity remains adequate

The RCF lenders benefit from a net leverage covenant, which is tested only if the RCF is drawn by or more than 40% (springing covenant). We expect the company to have good capacity under the covenant, if tested. The company extended the maturity of its debt facilities in November 2019 and does not have any near-term refinancing risks. The next debt maturity will occur in October 2026, when the term loan B comes to maturity.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA, will remain high for the B1 rating and that deleveraging towards 6.0x may be dependent on the company's financial policy and M&A strategy. Moody's considers that the company may also be challenged to generate the positive FCF of EUR50 million that the agency forecasts, which is a key mitigant to the company's high leverage and acquisitive policy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 to 18 months in light of the negative outlook. Over time, the rating agency could upgrade Domusvi if its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls sustainably below 5.0x while maintaining a good operating performance and successfully executing its strategy, including the integration of acquisitions; it maintains good liquidity, including positive free cash flow to debt sustainably above 5%; and its Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest moves sustainably above 3.0x.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Domusvi if its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA fails to trend towards 6.0x over the next 12 to 18 months and to below 6.0x over time; the company fails to maintain good liquidity, including positive free cash flow; its EBITA/interest falls below 1.5x; or the company undertakes further large debt-financed acquisitions given the agency's expectations that future acquisitions will be financed through cash balances.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 ratings of the EUR1,570 million senior secured term loan B and the EUR130 million senior secured RCF, one notch below the B1 CFR, reflect their structural subordination to operating companies' liabilities, including significant operating leases with no guarantees from operating subsidiaries. The B1-PD probability of default rating, in line with the B1 CFR, reflects our typical 50% corporate family recovery rate assumption for a bank's debt structure with a springing covenant.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

HomeVi S.a.S. (Domusvi), headquartered in Suresnes, France, is the third-largest operator of nursing homes in France, primarily in the Greater Paris, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Greater Lyon and French Riviera regions. The company is also the largest operator of nursing homes and mental care facilities in Spain. DomusVi entered the Portuguese nursing home market in 2018 by closing two small acquisitions. The company is majority owned by funds advised by Intermediate Capital Group plc.

