Moody's changes Ducommun outlook to negative; affirms B2 CFR and assigns B2 rating to new revolver and new term loan A

20 Dec 2019
New York, December 20, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
its ratings for Ducommun Incorporated ("Ducommun"), including the
company's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability
of Default Rating. Concurrently, Moody's assigned B2 ratings
to the company's new senior secured revolving credit facility and new
senior secured term loan A, and also affirmed the B2 rating on the
senior secured term loan B. Ratings on the existing revolving credit
facility will be withdrawn at payoff. Moody's speculative grade
liquidity (SGL) rating has been downgraded to SGL-3, from
SGL-2. The rating outlook has been changed to negative from
stable.
The outlook revision reflects Ducommun's exposure to the 737 MAX
(more than 15% of sales) and the recent announcements by The Boeing
Company and Spirit AeroSytems, Inc. that they will be halting
production of the platform in January 2020. Moody's expects
the production halt to result in earnings and cash flow headwinds that
will diminish Ducommun's liquidity and financial flexibility,
potentially through the first half of 2020. The negative outlook
also reflects lingering uncertainty as to the timing of the ungrounding
of the MAX by various regulators, as well as the risk that production
on the important program is not resumed by Boeing and Spirit in relatively
short order.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR balances Ducommun's small size, exposure to cyclical
end-markets, and comparatively low margins against moderate
levels of financial leverage, favorable near-term growth
prospects, and a relatively well-positioned set of credit
metrics. Moody's recognizes Ducommun's content on a number of key
commercial aerospace and defense platforms, as well as a favorable
operating environment, which combined should continue to support
mid-single-digit topline growth over the next few years,
particularly if the MAX-related issues are resolved. Moody's
also recognizes Ducommun's sales and earnings growth over the last
few quarters, along with a relatively moderate level of financial
leverage (Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of
3.8x as of December 2019) and historically healthy levels of cash
generation. Even so, the rating agency expects cash flow
to be weaker in 2020 as a result of the extended MAX grounding and end-customer
production shut-down. Moody's also considers the likelihood
of Ducommun continuing to make bolt-on acquisitions that could
result in periodic draws on its revolving credit facility, and temporary
associated increases in execution risk and financial leverage.
Furthermore, Ducommun's comparatively low levels of profitability
(EBITDA margins around 12%) speak to a highly competitive operating
environment and a product portfolio that includes some low-value
work, notwithstanding ongoing efforts to move up the value chain.
The company's dependence on cyclical aerospace OEM markets (50%
of sales) that are prone to downturns and vulnerable to pricing pressure
from large-sized customers is an additional tempering rating consideration.
The SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating denotes Moody's
expectation of an adequate liquidity profile over the next 12 months.
Moody's expects free cash flow to approximate the mid-single-digit
range as a percent of sales for the full year of 2019, but lower
cash flow is expected to be generated in 2020 as a result of reduced production
rates on the MAX program. External liquidity is provided by a $100
million revolving credit facility that expires in 2024. Moody's
anticipates periodic usage under the facility to support the funding of
bolt-on acquisitions, and potentially to support operations
during the first half of 2020 when the impact of the MAX production halt
will likely be most pronounced. The revolver contains a maintenance-based
maximum total net leverage ratio of 4.75x, and Moody's
expects the company to maintain adequate cushions relative to the covenant.
The negative outlook reflects heightened uncertainty and elevated financial
and operational risk related to Ducommun's exposure to the 737 MAX
program (more than 15% of sales) following the recent announcements
by Boeing and Spirit that production will be halted in January 2020,
and the anticipated earnings and cash flow headwinds that will ensue to
the detriment of Ducommun's liquidity profile. The negative
outlook also reflects uncertainty as to the timing of the ungrounding
of the MAX, as well the risk of Boeing and Spirit resuming production
later than expected.
Given Ducommun's comparatively modest size, Moody's expects
the company to maintain credit metrics that are stronger than levels typically
associated with companies at the same rating level. The ratings
could be upgraded on expectations of a conservative financial policy with
Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA expected to remain
below 3.5x. Maintenance of a strong liquidity profile would
be a prerequisite to an upgrade, with free cash flow-to-debt
expected to remain in the high single-digits as a percent of sales
coupled with substantial availability on the company's revolver.
Strong operating performance across structures and electronics,
robust levels of backlog and a larger scale with less reliance on OEMs
and greater exposure to aftermarkets would also be supportive of an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
was expected to remain above 5.5x, or if the suspension of
MAX production continues into the second half of 2020. A weakening
liquidity profile involving free cash flow-to-debt consistently
in the low single-digit range as a percent of sales and/or increased
reliance on revolver borrowings, or expectations of non-compliance
with financial covenants, would create downward ratings pressure.
A deterioration in operating performance that led to a weakening of margins,
the loss of a large customer, or unanticipated leveraging transactions
either in the form of acquisitions or shareholder distributions could
also result in a downgrade of ratings.
The following is a summary of today's rating actions:
Issuer: Ducommun Incorporated
Corporate Family Rating, affirmed B2
Probability of Default Rating, affirmed B2-PD
$100 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2024,
assign B2 (LGD3)
$140 million senior secured term loan A due 2024, assign
B2 (LGD3)
$240 million senior secured term loan B due 2025, affirmed
B2 (LGD3)
Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, downgraded to SGL-3 from
SGL-2
Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable
Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO), headquartered in Santa
Ana, California, is a provider of engineering and manufacturing
services to aerospace, defense and industrial markets. The
company operates two segments: Electronic Systems (50% of
sales) and Structural Systems (50% of sales). Electronic
Systems designs, engineers and manufactures electronic and electromechanical
products such as cable assemblies and interconnect systems, printed
circuit board assemblies and lighting diversion systems. Structural
Systems designs, engineers and manufactures structural components
and structural assemblies such as winglets, engine components and
fuselage structural panels. Revenues for the twelve months ended
September 2019 were almost $700 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
Industry published in March 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Eoin Roche
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Russell Solomon
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
