Moody's changes ENN Natural Gas' outlook to positive, affirms Ba1 rating

Hong Kong, November 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd.'s (ENN Natural Gas) Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), as well as the Ba1 rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by ENN Clean Energy International Investment Limited and guaranteed by ENN Natural Gas.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to positive from stable.

"The change in outlook to positive reflects our expectation that ENN Natural Gas' financial metrics will strengthen above our rating tolerance over the next two years due to the strong operating performance of its non-utilities businesses which benefit from high energy prices, as well as improvement in its city gas operations as COVID lockdown measures gradually ease, ," says Boris Kan, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

These improvements, along with the expected manageable capital spending, will also bolster the company's liquidity position, underpinning the change in outlook to positive.

While ENN Natural Gas' financial profile may moderate over the next 1-2 years after the LNG terminal acquisition this year, Moody's expects that its financial metrics will remain strongly positioned.

"We expect the regulated city gas and related businesses will continue to account for more than half of the company's total profits on a sustained basis despite the temporary increase in projected profit contributions from its non-utilities businesses over the next 12 to 18 months," adds Kan.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ENN Natural Gas' Ba1 CFR, through its 32.65% equity stake in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (ENN Energy, Baa1 stable), reflects (1) the latter's established position in the piped gas sector, with geographically diversified operations; (2) its large market share that often involves monopolistic positions in gas distribution, backed by long-term concessionary agreements; and (3) favorable industry trends and supportive government policies that offer good growth potential.

The company's previously weak liquidity position, mainly driven by the cash consideration paid to the company chairman for the acquisition of a 32.65% equity stake in ENN Energy as well as capital spending on its majority-owned business segments, has improved significantly this year. Although the liquidity profile improvement has been bolstered by the company's non-utilities businesses benefiting from recent surges in energy and coal prices, Moody's believes that the company's manageable capital spending on its majority-owned business segments, along with recurring cashflow from these business segments and dividend income from ENN Energy, will support the company's liquidity profile over the next 12-18 months.

In addition, the company's city gas operations will improve over the next 12 to 18 months as COVID lockdown measures gradually ease. Moody's expects the improvement will sufficiently counterbalance the expected slowdown in the non-utilities businesses such as its coal mining and direct gas sales segments, as energy prices gradually retreat from the current elevated levels over this period, supporting the company's credit profile.

Accordingly, Moody's projects that the company's credit metrics over the next 12-18 months will stay above the upgrade triggers of adjusted retained cash flows/debt ratio of 20% and adjusted funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage ratio of 5.0x.

During the outlook review period, Moody's will consider the extent to which improvements in ENN Natural Gas' liquidity and credit profile can be sustained through (1) continued strong operating performance by its city gas and non-utilities businesses, (2) prudent control on capital spending and use of cash, as well as (3) disciplined risk control on its exposure to the non-utilities businesses.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade ENN Natural Gas' CFR if the company (1) establishes a track record of business stability by increasing its cash flow contributions from its stable regulated downstream city gas operations, potentially through divesting a part of its non-utilities operations, (2) strengthens its operating performance such that its financial metrics improve materially on a sustained basis, or (3) maintains a solid liquidity profile up to the levels of other rated investment-grade peers, indicated by the company meeting its short-term debt repayment obligations through its own internal resources.

Moody's assessment of leverage incorporates a pro rata consolidation of ENN Energy, which is 32.65%-owned by ENN Natural Gas.

Key financial metrics that Moody's would consider for an upgrade include retained cash flow (RCF)/debt (with pro rata consolidation of ENN Energy) likely exceeding 20% and/or FFO interest coverage likely exceeding 5.0x on a sustained basis.

A rating downgrade is unlikely, given the positive rating outlook. However, the outlook could return to stable if (1) unfavorable regulatory changes significantly reduce the company's ability to pass through upstream gas costs for its city gas business; (2) the company encounters liquidity problems or weakening credit metrics because of failures to undertake deleveraging and prudent control on capital spending, aggressive debt-funded investments or greater volatility in its non-utilities businesses than historically observed; or (3) the company further increases its exposure to non-utilities operations, resulting in higher business risks. Financial metrics that Moody's would consider for a revision in the outlook to stable include RCF/Debt declining to 13%-20% range on a consistent basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hebei, ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd. is a diversified energy company mainly engaged in (1) city gas distribution, (2) chemical production and trading, (3) energy construction services, (4) coal mining and trading, as well as (5) liquefied natural gas sales and terminal operations.

Its major asset is its 32.65% equity stake in ENN Energy Holdings Limited, one of the largest city gas distributors in China, with 254 city gas concessions in 21 provinces as of the end of June 2022. ENN Natural Gas is the single-largest shareholder in ENN Energy.

ENN Natural Gas was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 1994. Wang Yusuo, his wife Zhao Baoju and his controlling entities owned 72.40% of the company as of the end of September 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Boris Kan

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Yian Ning Loh

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

