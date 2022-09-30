Moody's changes EQM Midstream's outlook to stable; affirms Ba3 rating

New York, September 30, 2022 --

Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed EQM Midstream Partners, LP's (EQM) outlook to stable from negative. Concurrently, Moody's also affirmed EQM's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR).

"While MVP completion uncertainty continues to remain a drag on EQM's credit profile, cash flow from EQM's base business continues to remain strong and its anchor shipper EQT's credit profile has substantially improved," commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's senior analyst. "EQM's debt leverage mitigation strategy to manage through MVP's uncertainty and its resolution of contractual and legal disputes with EQT support its stable outlook."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: EQM Midstream Partners, LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EQM Midstream Partners, LP

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

EQM's change in outlook to stable reflects the company's continued strong operating performance in its base business and improvement in its shipper quality in light of strong natural gas fundamentals. The outlook change is also precipitated by Moody's expectation that EQM can likely maintain its debt leverage at levels consistent with its rating regardless of MVP's completion outcome.

EQM's Ba3 CFR reflects its substantial asset and cash flow profile that provides the company with the ability to maintain its financial leverage even without the contribution of Mountain Valley Pipeline's (MVP) cash flow. EQM is supported by its close proximity to high production volumes in the Marcellus Shale and the critical nature of its pipelines for moving natural gas within the region to long haul pipelines. In early 2020, EQM renegotiated the majority of its Pennsylvania and West Virginia gathering contracts with its anchor shipper EQT Corporation to enter into a new 15-year gas gathering agreement with longer-term and higher minimum volume commitments (MVCs). Even without MVP's completion the contract provides for 3 Bcf per day of MVC to EQM. With over 60% of EQM's 2021 revenues derived from EQT, EQM's counterparty concentration risk benefits from EQT's improving credit profile.

MVP's full in-service date has been delayed into the second half of 2023 and the total project budget has been increased to $6.6 billion. This adversely effects EQM's credit metrics, at least through 2023, with higher debt-funded MVP capital spending and further delay in MVP's cash flow generation. However, the potential rise in leverage is not expected to be sufficient to pressure the Ba3 rating. Whereas if MVP were to be completed, the additional cash flow and full realization of benefits to credit metrics are deferred in 2024.

EQM will have adequate liquidity, as reflected in its SGL-3 rating. As of June 30, 2022, the company had $91 million of cash and approximately $1.8 billion of availability under its $2.16 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. A portion of the revolver commitments expire in October 2023, with the remaining $1.55 billion maturing in April 2025. EQM's capital spending through 2022 will include some capital contributions dedicated to its MVP project (as the bulk of the remaining MVP capital spending is now likely to be incurred in 2023) and other growth projects. EQM will fund its liquidity needs through 2023 through operating cash flow and revolver draws. There is one financial covenant governing the credit facility -- a maximum consolidated Debt/EBITDA ratio of 5.5x, except as of the MVP Mobilization Effective Date, the maximum consolidated Debt/EBITDA permitted for that quarter and the subsequent three quarters will be 5.85x. Moody's expects EQM to remain in compliance with its covenant through 2023. EQM's next maturity is a $99 million unsecured notes due in 2023 and $300 million unsecured notes due in 2024.

EQM's unsecured credit facility and its $6.5 billion of senior unsecured notes with staggered maturities are pari passu. Accordingly, the senior notes are rated Ba3, the same as the CFR.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

EQM's ratings could be downgraded if MVP's budget continues to rise and if EQM's debt leverage approaches 6x. EQM's ratings could also be downgraded if its operating performance significantly deteriorated or if its counterparty credit risk were to substantially rise.

An upgrade of EQM is unlikely given MVP's cost and completion uncertainty. EQM's ratings could be considered for an upgrade if MVP is completed and the project's cash flow strengthens EQM's standalone credit profile and the company's Debt/EBITDA approaches 5x.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Equitrans Midstream Corporation that owns and operates interstate pipelines, gathering lines and water assets primarily serving Marcellus Shale production.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sreedhar Kona

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

