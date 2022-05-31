Moody's changes EQT Corporation's outlook to positive

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed EQT Corporation's (EQT) outlook to positive from stable. Moody's also affirmed the Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and its Ba1 unsecured notes rating. The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating was unchanged.

"EQT's positive outlook reflects our expectation for the company's execution of its debt reduction plan, strong cash flow prospect that positions the company for further debt reduction and the company's ability to modestly grow production while maintaining capital spending discipline," said Sreedhar Kona, Moody's Senior Analyst. "The company's continued focus on prioritizing debt reduction with some modest level of shareholder returns and further reduction of debt will provide greater resilience and position the company for an investment grade rating."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: EQT Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD4)

.... Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba1

.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EQT Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

EQT's rating reflects the substantial improvement in its organic capital efficiency and continued progress towards its debt reduction goal. The company's cost structure improvements have allowed the company to generate meaningful free cash flow while maintaining its production output and to realize improved credit metrics in a volatile natural gas price environment. The company's multi-pronged strategy to efficiently develop its acreage, navigate its hedging strategy, and further reduce its absolute debt level enhance its resilience and support its rating and outlook. EQT's continued focus on absolute debt reduction and evolving its commodity hedge book points to increased visibility in free cash flow and enhanced credit metrics that was supported by restrained capital spending in the previous two years. Moody's expects the company to prioritize debt reduction over reserves and production growth.

EQT's stronger business and financial profiles will bolster its ability to withstand negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks. While the financial performance of the company will continue to be impacted by industry cycles, Moody's expects future profitability and cash flow in this sector to be less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough compared to the past. Global initiatives to limit the adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging and renewable energy sources.

The company's senior unsecured notes are rated Ba1, which is the same as its CFR, because the debt portion of its capital structure is all unsecured, including its $2.5 billion revolving credit facility.

Moody's expects EQT to have very good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months, as reflected in its SGL-1 rating. As of March 31, 2022, the company had $17 million of cash on hand and over $2 billion of availability under its $2.5 billion revolving credit facility that expires in July 2023. The company had $26 million drawn and $425 million letters of credit posted under the facility. The revolving credit facility has a maximum debt-to-capitalization ratio of 65%. EQT was in compliance with this requirement at March 31, and we expect the company to meet this debt provision going forward. Additionally, EQT has substantial natural gas reserves and acreage that could be sold or act as collateral for subsequent funding sources if additional liquidity were needed. EQT's next upcoming debt maturities are $10 million in March 2023 and $1 billion in February 2025.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

EQT's ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to reduce its debt burden substantially while maintaining its current production levels to generate free cash flow. The company would need to sustain its retained cash flow-to-debt (RCF/Debt) metric above 50% and its leverage full-cycle ratio (LFCR) above 2x.

EQT's ratings could be downgraded if the company fails to meaningfully reduce debt or if a substantial decline in reserves and production occurs. The ratings could be downgraded if its retained cash flow-to-debt (RCF/Debt) ratio falls below 30%.

EQT Corporation is an independent exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing natural gas assets in the Appalachian Basin.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

