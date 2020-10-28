Moody's changes EQT's outlook to positive, affirms Ba3 ratings

Approximately $4.4 billion of rated debt affected

New York, October 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed EQT Corporation's (EQT) Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), its Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and its Ba3 unsecured notes rating. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating SGL-2 is unchanged. The rating outlook was changed to positive from negative.

"EQT's refinancing risk has been substantially mitigated by the company's actions in partially fulfilling its debt reduction target and through the improved macro natural gas outlook. Yet, the company's weak capital efficiency and the need for further debt reduction constrain the company's credit profile," commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's senior analyst. "Acquisition of Chevron's Marcellus assets and its well-hedged 2021 production will aid the company's efforts to address further debt reduction through free cash flow and contribute to the positive outlook."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: EQT Corporation

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Afirmed (P)Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EQT Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

EQT's positive ratings outlook reflects the potential for the company to be upgraded through further debt reduction in 2021 from significant free cash flow generation and by achieving additional operating cost optimization to improve its capital efficiency.

The affirmation of EQT's Ba3 CFR is driven by the significant improvement in the company's access to the capital markets since the second quarter of 2020. The 2021 natural gas pricing outlook and the macro fundamentals have strengthened, giving EQT an opportunity to generate free cash flow and further reduce debt through 2021. The company has reduced debt by about $800 million since year-end 2019, and has strengthened its commodity hedge book for 2021 adding some certainty to 2021 cash flow. Moreover, the restrained capital spending in 2020 allowed the company to generate significant free cash flow. We expect the company to exercise similar restraint on 2021 capital spending and prioritize debt reduction over reserves and production growth. EQT is constrained by its weak capital efficiency as measured by its Leveraged Full Cycle Ratio (LFCR) and will only improve with incremental cost optimization and natural gas pricing improvement. Debt reduction will also aid the company's cash margin as interest expense will be lowered. The execution risk involved in these measures constrains EQT's ratings.

EQT is supported by its size and scale, high quality acreage position and the acquisition of Chevron Corporation's (Chevron, Aa2 stable) assets increases EQT's size and scale, and is also somewhat deleveraging. EQT will acquire approximately 335,000 net Marcellus acreage with 450 MMcfe per day of production from Chevron for a purchase price of $735 million. The transaction is expected to close late in the fourth quarter of 2020.

EQT's senior unsecured notes are rated Ba3, the same as the company's CFR, because all of the company's long-term debt, which includes a $2.5 billion revolving credit facility (unrated), is unsecured. However, should the company's revolving credit facility become a secured facility the unsecured notes ratings could be downgraded.

EQT will have good liquidity consistent with its SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating. As of September 30, 2020, EQT had $13.7 million of cash and $245 million of outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility maturing in July 2022. The revolver borrowings were primarily used for collateral and margin deposits associated with the company's over the counter derivative instrument contracts and exchange traded natural gas contracts. The company also has approximately $800 million of letters of credit posted from the revolver. EQT's credit facility contains a debt to capital limitation of 65%. The company will remain in compliance with the covenant. EQT also has substantial natural gas reserves and acreage which could be sold or borrowed against to provide additional liquidity if necessary.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

EQT's ratings could be upgraded if RCF/debt is sustained above 30% and the leveraged full cycle ratio (LFCR) approaches 1.5x. The company must also execute on its debt reduction targets.

EQT's ratings could be downgraded if the company fails to meaningfully reduce debt or if the Retained Cash Flow (RCF) to debt ratio falls below 20%. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company is unable to refinance or repay its near-term maturities.

EQT Corporation is an independent exploration and production (E&P) company focused in the Appalachian Basin.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sreedhar Kona

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

