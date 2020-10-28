Moody's changes EQT's outlook to positive, affirms Ba3 ratings

Approximately $4.4 billion of rated debt affected
New York, October 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
EQT Corporation's (EQT) Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR),
its Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and its Ba3 unsecured
notes rating. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating SGL-2
is unchanged. The rating outlook was changed to positive from negative.
"EQT's refinancing risk has been substantially mitigated by
the company's actions in partially fulfilling its debt reduction
target and through the improved macro natural gas outlook. Yet,
the company's weak capital efficiency and the need for further debt
reduction constrain the company's credit profile," commented
Sreedhar Kona, Moody's senior analyst. "Acquisition
of Chevron's Marcellus assets and its well-hedged 2021 production
will aid the company's efforts to address further debt reduction
through free cash flow and contribute to the positive outlook."
Affirmations:
..Issuer: EQT Corporation
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Afirmed (P)Ba3
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed
Ba3 (LGD4)
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Ba3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: EQT Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
EQT's positive ratings outlook reflects the potential for the company
to be upgraded through further debt reduction in 2021 from significant
free cash flow generation and by achieving additional operating cost optimization
to improve its capital efficiency.
The affirmation of EQT's Ba3 CFR is driven by the significant improvement
in the company's access to the capital markets since the second
quarter of 2020. The 2021 natural gas pricing outlook and the macro
fundamentals have strengthened, giving EQT an opportunity to generate
free cash flow and further reduce debt through 2021. The company
has reduced debt by about $800 million since year-end 2019,
and has strengthened its commodity hedge book for 2021 adding some certainty
to 2021 cash flow. Moreover, the restrained capital spending
in 2020 allowed the company to generate significant free cash flow.
We expect the company to exercise similar restraint on 2021 capital spending
and prioritize debt reduction over reserves and production growth.
EQT is constrained by its weak capital efficiency as measured by its Leveraged
Full Cycle Ratio (LFCR) and will only improve with incremental cost optimization
and natural gas pricing improvement. Debt reduction will also aid
the company's cash margin as interest expense will be lowered.
The execution risk involved in these measures constrains EQT's ratings.
EQT is supported by its size and scale, high quality acreage position
and the acquisition of Chevron Corporation's (Chevron, Aa2
stable) assets increases EQT's size and scale, and is also
somewhat deleveraging. EQT will acquire approximately 335,000
net Marcellus acreage with 450 MMcfe per day of production from Chevron
for a purchase price of $735 million. The transaction is
expected to close late in the fourth quarter of 2020.
EQT's senior unsecured notes are rated Ba3, the same as the
company's CFR, because all of the company's long-term
debt, which includes a $2.5 billion revolving credit
facility (unrated), is unsecured. However, should the
company's revolving credit facility become a secured facility the
unsecured notes ratings could be downgraded.
EQT will have good liquidity consistent with its SGL-2 Speculative
Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating. As of September 30, 2020,
EQT had $13.7 million of cash and $245 million of
outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility maturing in
July 2022. The revolver borrowings were primarily used for collateral
and margin deposits associated with the company's over the counter
derivative instrument contracts and exchange traded natural gas contracts.
The company also has approximately $800 million of letters of credit
posted from the revolver. EQT's credit facility contains
a debt to capital limitation of 65%. The company will remain
in compliance with the covenant. EQT also has substantial natural
gas reserves and acreage which could be sold or borrowed against to provide
additional liquidity if necessary.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
EQT's ratings could be upgraded if RCF/debt is sustained above 30%
and the leveraged full cycle ratio (LFCR) approaches 1.5x.
The company must also execute on its debt reduction targets.
EQT's ratings could be downgraded if the company fails to meaningfully
reduce debt or if the Retained Cash Flow (RCF) to debt ratio falls below
20%. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company
is unable to refinance or repay its near-term maturities.
EQT Corporation is an independent exploration and production (E&P)
company focused in the Appalachian Basin.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
