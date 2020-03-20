Moody's changes ERG's outlook to negative; affirms B2 rating

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Eurasian Resources Group S.a r.l. Related Research Credit Opinion: Eurasian Resources Group S.a r.l.: Update following outlook change to stable Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Eurasian Resources Group S.a r.l. Rating Action: Moody's changes ERG's outlook to stable; affirms B2 rating Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Eurasian Resources Group S.a r.l. Announcement: Moody's: CIS companies' 2019 outlook is stable on continuing GDP growth and supportive oil prices Rating Action: Moody's changes ERG's outlook to negative; affirms B2 rating 20 Mar 2020 London, 20 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today changed to negative from stable the outlook of Eurasian Resources Group S.a r.l. (ERG). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed ERG's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). RATINGS RATIONALE Today's change of ERG's outlook to negative and affirmation of its ratings primarily reflect Moody's view that the company's leverage will remain elevated, while start of production and earnings growth following commencement of Phase 1 of cobalt and copper production at its RTR processing plant in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC, Caa1 stable) in the end of 2018 and planned commencement of Phase 2 of this project in Q2 2020 will not be able to offset weak market fundamentals and extended period of low prices for the company's core metals: ferrochrome, cobalt and aluminium. In particular, Moody's expects ERG's leverage to remain above the downgrade threshold of 5.0x Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA until at least the end of 2020. Also, despite substantial improvements in liquidity since summer 2019 with the company refinancing nearly $0.8 billion debt in December 2019 and fairly manageable debt coming due in 2020 of about $0.5 billion, current low commodity prices and a postponement of part of capital spending into 2021 from 2020 will result in negative free cash flows and a pick-up in the company's funding needs in 2021 exerting further pressure on the company's leverage and liquidity from Q4 2020-Q1 2021, unless prices recover. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The mining sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in ERG's credit profile, including its exposure to China have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and ERG remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action also reflects the impact on ERG of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. Weakening macroeconomic indicators and global growth expectations raise concerns over demand for and prices of base metals. Purchasing manager indexes (PMI) in the second half of 2019 were relatively weak as trade tensions between the US and China and slowing demand globally caused contraction. The US and Europe hovered around 50 in February 2020 while China's PMI dropped to 35 with the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan. With the coronavirus spreading and being deemed a pandemic, concerns over global economic growth decelerating have only increased. Moody's global macro outlook 2020-21 (March 2020 update) indicates simultaneous supply and demand shocks are likely to materially hurt the global economy, particularly through June 2020. The revised forecast puts US GDP growth in 2020 at 1.5%, the Euro area at 0.7%, China at 4.8%, and at 2.1% for the G-20 countries overall. As the Kazakhstan government owns a 40% stake in ERG, Moody's applies its Government-Related Issuers rating methodology. The company's B2 CFR reflects a combination of (1) a baseline credit assessment (BCA) of b3, which is a measure of the company's standalone credit strength; (2) Kazakhstan's (Government of) Baa3 foreign-currency rating; (3) the high default dependence between ERG and the government; and (4) the moderate probability of government support in the event of financial distress. Moody's expects ERG's leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA, to increase to 6.0x as of year-end 2019 from 4.5x a year earlier, because in 2019 the company generated lower EBITDA than Moody's expected before, driven primarily by lower ferroalloy, cobalt and aluminium prices and delays in launching high-margin copper and cobalt production at the RTR project. ERG's EBITDA and leverage remain sensitive to the volatile prices of ferroalloys, aluminium, iron ore, copper and cobalt. Under its base scenario, Moody's expects ERG's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA to recover only modestly in 2020 from the 2019 level (with the 2019 EBITDA likely to be about 20%-22% lower than in 2018), driven by the extended period of low prices for the company's main products, primarily ferroalloys that generated about 47% of its reported EBITDA in 2019. Moody's does not expect the company's Moody's-adjusted total debt to decrease in 2020 from its 2019 level (which is not disclosed by the company publicly) due to break-even level of free cash flows, which the company is likely to generate. As a result, leverage is likely to stay above 5.0x and EBIT interest cover is likely to remain low at 1.5x-1.6x as of year-end 2020, on par with Moody's expectation for this ratio as of year-end 2019. ERG's BCA takes into account (1) Moody's expectation that ERG's Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA has the capacity to fall to below 5.0x after 2020; (2) ERG's high-grade and long-reserve-life mining assets in Kazakhstan; (3) the company's competitive cost structure, owing to high-quality mines and efficient processing plants, particularly in the core ferroalloys business; (4) its high degree of vertical integration in the alumina/aluminium, ferroalloys and iron ore concentrate/pellets value chains; (5) its good operational and product diversification, with several operating mines and processing facilities in Kazakhstan and, for copper and cobalt, in the DRC; (6) its solid market position for ferrochrome globally, and for iron ore and aluminium in EMEA; (7) its high share of exports in total revenue (more than 90%); (8) its strong customer base and moderate customer diversification, with 10 largest customers representing 48% of sales; and (9) its improved liquidity from summer 2019. The BCA also factors in (1) high sensitivity of ERG's leverage and liquidity to the volatile prices of commodities; (2) the company's aggressive financial policy, anticipating high debt-financed expansionary capital spending along with dividend payouts, although the company is unlikely to distribute dividends in 2020 for 2019; (3) high business and event risks in the DRC; (4) execution risks related to the company's development projects, which are common for mining companies; (5) ERG's potential need to increase its debt to finance development investment programme; and (6) uncertainty regarding the outcome of the pending UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation on Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Ltd's (ERG's subsidiary) past M&A transactions in Africa. RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects currently low commodity prices and growing risks of recession amid coronavirus outbreak, as well as Moody's expectation that ERG's leverage will remain elevated through at least the end of 2020 with its Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA above 5.0x. The negative outlook does not factor in the potential negative outcome of the SFO investigation, which Moody's views as an event risk and would assess separately if it were to occur. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN Moody's could upgrade ERG's ratings if it were to upgrade the company's BCA, which could be a result of (1) a reduction in the company's total debt; (2) a decline in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 4.0x on a sustainable basis; (3) positive post-dividend free cash flow generation on a sustainable basis; and (4) maintenance of healthy liquidity and building of a track record of prudent liquidity management. Although not currently anticipated, Moody's could also consider an upgrade if it were to reassess the assumptions related to the degree of support from, and dependence on, the Kazakhstan government, based on potential new factors indicating stronger support or lower dependence than currently factored in the rating. The status of the SFO investigation would also be assessed and taken into account at the time of an upgrade. Moody's could downgrade the ratings if it were to downgrade the company's BCA, which could be a result of (1) a further deterioration of pricing environment and market conditions for the company's key commodities; (2) the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining above 5.0x on a sustained basis; (3) the company's EBIT interest coverage declining below 1.5x on a sustained basis; or (4) lack of improvements in the currently weak liquidity or liquidity management. A reassessment of the probability of government support in the event of financial distress (which currently provides a one-notch uplift to the rating) to a weaker level would also exert negative pressure on the rating. A negative outcome of the SFO investigation, resulting in material fines and penalties and high reputational damage, could also lead to a downgrade. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS ERG is exposed to environmental, social and governance issues typical for a company in the mining sector. The environmental risks include, but not limited to, air, soil and water pollution as a result of the processes used in the mining, processing and smelting of metals. Moody's generally views these risks, including water shortages and man-made hazards, as very high for mining companies. Such hazards may include wall collapses at the company's open-pit mines, flooding, underground fires and explosions, and cave-in or ground falls at underground mines. Another type of hazard common to the mining industry is the collapse or leakage of tailings dams. ERG's subsidiary ENRC is subject to the ongoing SFO investigation with regard to its past M&A transactions and assets in Africa. The timing and outcome of this investigation, which was opened in 2013, are uncertain. Moody's views the potential negative outcome of the investigation as an event risk, and, if it were to materialise, Moody's would assess the impact on ERG accordingly. Since the time of the alleged unlawful practices, ERG has completely changed its management team while its Board of Directors is comprised of five members, including three founding shareholders and two representatives of the government of Kazakhstan. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The methodologies used in these ratings were Mining published in September 2018, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. Eurasian Resources Group S.a r.l. (ERG) is a vertically integrated mining group with main operating assets in Kazakhstan, the DRC and Zambia, and a number of development assets in Africa and Brazil. The group is primarily focused on the mining and processing of ferroalloys, iron ore, aluminium, copper and cobalt. ERG is one of the world's largest ferrochrome producers and a major exporter of iron ore in Kazakhstan. In the last twelve months ended June 2019, ERG generated revenue of $5.0 billion (2018: $5.4 billion). The Kazakhstan government is ERG's largest single shareholder with a 40% stake. The company's three founding shareholders, Mr. Machkevitch, Mr. Ibragimov and Mr. Chodiev, own in aggregate a 60% stake. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Denis Perevezentsev, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Victoria Maisuradze

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

