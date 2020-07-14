Moody's changes EW Scripps' outlook to stable; ratings affirmed

New York, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the outlook on The Scripps (E.W.) Company's (EW Scripps) ratings to stable from negative following the company's public commitment to use the majority of the proceeds from recent asset sales announcement to reduce debt. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed all ratings of the company, namely the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), the Ba3 rating on the senior secured bank credit facilities, and the Caa1 rating on the senior unsecured notes. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating was upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects the company's announced asset sales which are expected to generate $320 million of cash in 2020 (after cash taxes) and EW Scripps' prudent financial policy evidenced by the company's commitment to use these proceeds to reduce leverage through debt repayment.

EW Scripps B2 rating continues to reflect the company's high leverage, with 2020 debt/EBITDA (2-year average and Moody's adjusted) expected around 6x in 2020 post-debt reduction, high exposure to core advertising and a mostly fixed cost structure, allowing little flexibility in times of uncertainty and declining ad demand.

The B2 rating also reflects the company's improved market position - following the 2019 acquisitions of Cordillera and the Nexstar/Tribune divestitures, EW Scripps is now the fourth largest local broadcaster in the US, as well as management's prudent financial policy evidenced by the recent commitment to apply asset sale proceeds to debt reduction. The B2 rating is also supported by expectations that the company's liquidity will remain adequate through the next 18 months.

On Monday, EW Scripps announced that it had reached an agreement with Sirius XM Radio Inc. (Ba3, stable) for the sale of Stitcher, its podcasting business. The sale is expected to close in Q3 2020 and bring in a total of $325 million, including $265 million in cash at closing and two deferred $30 million performance-based earnouts which, if paid, would be received in Q1 2021 and Q1 2022.

The same day, the company announced that Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc (B1, stable) had transferred its option to purchase EW Scripps' New York CW affiliate WPIX to its subsidiary Mission Broadcasting, Inc and that Mission had exercised its option to purchase the station. The option price is $75 million plus accrued interest and the transaction is expected to close by year end.

Combined, these asset sales would deliver $320 million of cash to the company in 2020 which EW Scripps has publicly committed to use, along with the cash flows expected to be generated from a record political advertising year, to repay debt and reduce its leverage. This, along with the fact that Stitcher's EBITDA contribution was a loss in the high-teens, should lead to a material reduction in leverage to around 6x from previous 2020 expectations of a leverage running north of 7x.

We regard the current pandemic as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for health and safety.

The response to the coronavirus outbreak with stay at home orders, rapid unemployment increases and a potential looming recession in 2020 will lead to advertising demand -- which is correlated to the economic cycle and consumer confidence -- declining materially in 2020. While the COVID-19 related lockdowns had a profound negative impact on advertising in Q2, the company has seen month on month improvement since April. While there is very little visibility as to whether this improvement can be sustained in the face of increasing Coronavirus infections in the US, EW Scripps believes the virus could also benefit them during a contested election year when on-the-ground events cannot take place and budgets are likely to shift to local TV advertising instead.

EW Scripps is expected to maintain a good liquidity profile over the coming 18 months, as reflected by its SGL-2 rating. During Q2 2020, the company had drawn $50 million on its $210 million revolving credit facility which expires in April 2022 and which we expect to be fully repaid in Q3 2020. The company has to comply with a quarterly net first lien leverage covenant of 4.5x (stepping down to 4.25x from September 2021 onward) and Moody's expects EW Scripps to be in compliance with its covenant with ample headroom through the rest of 2020 following the company's asset sales. Free cash flow generation has been negatively affected by the extent of the decline in advertising revenue and at this point, Moody's estimates that EW Scripps' free cash flow will be around $70 million in 2020.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that EW Scripps' leverage will trend below 6x in 2021 as a result of improvement in underlying core advertising demand following the initial shock of the COVID-19 related lockdowns as well as the company's prudent financial policy evidenced in its commitment to apply free cash flow to reduce debt.

The Ba3 (LGD2) rating on the company's senior secured facilities reflects their priority ranking ahead of the Caa1 (LGD5) rated senior notes. The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B2-PD PDR, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' rankings in the capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the ongoing disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the lack of visibility over a sustained recovery, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. Ultimately, any ratings upgrade would require EW Scripps to return to revenue and EBITDA growth as well as a run-rate leverage below 5.25x.

The ratings could be downgraded should the company's free cash flow deteriorate further putting pressure on the company's liquidity profile or should leverage be sustained materially above 6.25x.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH and founded in 1878, Scripps (E.W.) Company (The) is one of the largest pure-play television broadcasters based on US household coverage of nearly 30%. Broadcasting operations consist of 59 television stations in 41 markets. The company's operations also include a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, a national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher and its advertising network Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff, and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. The company is publicly traded with the Scripps family controlling effectively all voting rights (93%) and an estimated 28% economic interest with remaining shares being widely held. The company reported approximately $1.42 billion in revenue in 2019.

