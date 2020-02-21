Moody's changes Eastcomtrans LLP's outlook to positive and affirms B3 CFR

|
|
21 Feb 2020
London, 21 February 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today changed to positive
from stable the outlook of Eastcomtrans LLP (ECT) and has affirmed the
company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability
of default rating (PDR), and B3 senior secured rating of its outstanding
notes. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to Ba3.kz
from B1.kz ECT's national scale corporate family rating.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects ECT's strengthened operating and
financial performance after the crisis of 2015-16, which,
along with the market recovery, was underpinned by the company's
improving business profile and balanced financial policy.
In particular, to reduce its historically high business and customer
concentration, since 2017, ECT has been gradually (1) developing
freight rail operator and logistics services; (2) replacing some
of its tank cars with open cars, which help to better balance the
market dynamics in different segments; and (3) developing its business
in the large Russian market. As a result of ECT's efforts
to strengthen its operating profile and supported by the stabilised macroeconomic
environment in Kazakhstan, the company restored its revenue and
adjusted EBITDA in tenge terms (the company's reporting currency)
to above the pre-crisis levels, while preserving sound profitability.
At the same time, the growth in US dollar terms was largely offset
by the persistently weak domestic currency with earnings remaining well
below the 2014 levels.
In 2020, Moody's expects a gradual improvement in market tank
car rates, coupled with the long-term contract with its largest
customer, Tengizchevroil LLP (TCO), successfully renewed in
October 2019, to partly offset the developing pressure on ECT's
earnings and profitability stemming from (1) the ongoing volatility in
the tenge exchange rate; (2) weaker rates for open cars; and
(3) rising costs for railcar maintenance and repairs. Overall,
ECT will likely preserve its high Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin
of around 70%, while its revenue could continue to grow at
a double-digit rate in percentage terms, supported by potential
new fleet acquisitions during the period.
ECT's improved operating performance helped the company to strengthen
its financials with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA decreasing to
2.0x as of 30 September 2019 from 2.4x as of year-end
2018 and 4.4x in 2015-16, which is also below the
pre-crisis levels (2.6x in 2013 and 2.7x in 2014).
ECT's financial profile is also underpinned by its adherence to
a balanced financial policy including (1) a conservative approach to business
development and shareholder distributions; and (2) focus on a gradual
reduction of revenue-debt currency mismatch, which was the
key driver of the company's financial distress during 2015-16
(the share of US-dollar-denominated debt decreased to 53%
in 2019 from around 80% in 2014-15).
In 2020-21, despite the resumed dividend payouts and potentially
more aggressive debt-financed acquisitions of new fleet (the actual
size of which will depend on the market conditions, the existing
long-term contracts with customers, and available funding),
Moody's expects the company's reported debt/EBITDA to stay
well below its internal cap of 3.5x. Moody's also
expects ECT to continue to reduce its foreign-currency risk via
reducing the share of foreign currency-denominated debt to around
20%-30% by year-end 2020 to better balance
the company's revenue structure, around 25% of which
is denominated in foreign currency.
ECT's liquidity will remain supported by its (1) strong cash flow
generation and comfortable debt maturity profile; as well as (2)
proven track record of established relationships with international financial
institutions and local banks, in particular, evidenced by
the successful resolution of the issue related to the covenant breaches
under various debt facilities, which the company incurred in 2016
through Q1 2018, while still preserving access to new funding.
As of the end of September 2019, the company fully complied with
all of its covenants, which include leverage and coverage metrics,
and Moody's expects it to remain in compliance in 2020.
ECT's ratings, however, remain constrained by its (1)
very small size on a global scale; (2) still material, although
gradually declining, mismatch between the currency of debt (mainly
the US dollar) and the volatile currency of operations (the Kazakhstani
tenge); (3) still high customer concentration in TCO, partly
mitigated by ECT's established relationship and long-term
contracts with this customer; and (4) exposure to the volatile railcar
lease rates and the developing operating and macroeconomic environment
in Kazakhstan (Baa3 positive).
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
ECT has a concentrated ownership structure, which increases certain
corporate governance risks, with 93.33% of the company
directly and indirectly controlled by Marat Sarsenov. At the same
time, Moody's positively acknowledges ECT's balanced financial
policy and conservative approach to business development and shareholder
distributions. The risk of concentrated ownership is also mitigated
by the presence of International Finance Corporation (Aaa stable),
which owns a 6.67% stake in the company.
RATING OUTLOOK
The positive outlook reflects ECT's strong positioning within the current
rating category and the possibility of an upgrade over the next 12-18
months.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING -- UP/DOWN
Moody's could consider an upgrade of ECT's ratings if the
company (1) continues to build a track record of stable operating performance
and sound profitability; (2) reduces its revenue-debt currency
mismatch; and (3) retains Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA at
around or below 2.5x through the cycle and below 3.5x at
peaks, while maintaining EBITDA/interest at around or above 5.0x
and funds from operations (FFO)/debt at around or above 30% on
a sustainable basis. Moody's would also assess and take into
account ECT's dependence on contractual arrangements with its largest
customer, TCO, at the time of an upgrade.
Moody's could downgrade ECT's ratings if its operating performance,
market position, financial profile or liquidity deteriorate materially.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation
Rental Industry published in April 2017. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
Eastcomtrans LLP (ECT) is one of the largest private companies in Kazakhstan,
specialising in leasing and operating freight railcars. The company
derives around 65% of its revenue from operating lease agreements
for railcars and the rest from providing rail transportation and other
related services. For the 12 months ended 30 September 2019,
ECT's revenue was KZT37.5 billion (around $99 million) and
EBITDA was KZT28.5 billion (around $75 million).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ekaterina Lipatova
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Artem Frolov
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
