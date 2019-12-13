Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Terms of One-Time Website Use Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Ecolab Inc. Ecolab Lux 1 S.A R.L. Ecolab LUX 2 S.A R.L. Ecolab NL 10 B.V. ECOLAB NL 11 B.V. Rating Action: Moody's changes Ecolab's outlook to positive 13 Dec 2019 New York, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings on Ecolab Inc.'s senior unsecured notes at Baa1 but changed the outlook on the ratings to positive from stable. The change in outlook reflects Ecolab's strong track record of growing and improving the portfolio through M&A activity and organic growth, while maintaining a strong balance sheet with only occasional deviations from the company's net leverage targets. The positive outlook also reflects good scale, strong and consistent free cash flow and relatively strong and stable EBITDA margins, which should expand modestly after the pending separation of the upstream energy business. The commercial paper rating is affirmed at Prime-2. "Ecolab enjoys entrenched competitive positions as a global supplier of water treatment and process and cleaning chemicals for industrial and institutional customers," according to Joseph Princiotta, SVP at Moody's. "We expect the separation of the lower margin upstream energy business will strengthen margins and improve margin stability in Ecolab's remaining portfolio." Princiotta added. The positive outlook also reflects good scale, strong and consistent free cash flow and relatively strong and stable EBITDA margins, which should expand modestly after the pending separation of the upstream energy business. The commercial paper rating is affirmed at Prime-2. "Ecolab enjoys entrenched competitive positions as a global supplier of water treatment and process and cleaning chemicals for industrial and institutional customers," according to Joseph Princiotta, SVP at Moody's. "We expect the separation of the lower margin upstream energy business will strengthen margins and improve margin stability in Ecolab's remaining portfolio." Princiotta added. Affirmations: ..Issuer: Ecolab Inc. .... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 ....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1 ....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1 ..Issuer: Ecolab Lux 1 S.A R.L. ....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 ..Issuer: Ecolab LUX 2 S.A R.L. ....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 ..Issuer: Ecolab NL 10 B.V. ....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 ..Issuer: ECOLAB NL 11 B.V. ....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Ecolab Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable RATINGS RATIONALE Ecolab's strong credit profile is supported by its leading market positions in the commercial cleaning and sanitation market, strong competitive positions in water treatment and process chemicals for industrial and institutional applications. Key business sectors, such as water treatment, institutional services and food and beverage enjoy significant barriers to entry; including on-site technical service requirements, patents and long-term customer relationships. Ecolab enjoys geographic, customer and end-market diversity, good long-term growth prospects, high profit margins, relatively steady EBITDA and strong free cash flow generation. The strong credit profile is tempered by event risk associated with the company's ongoing M&A activity that occasionally stresses the balance sheet. In addition, with close to half of revenues outside the US, Ecolab faces foreign currency exposure. Competitive activity and portfolio churn are also modest negatives in the credit profile, mitigated by Ecolab's strong competitive position and barrier-to-entry attributes mentioned above. Earlier this year Ecolab announced its intent to spin off its Upstream Energy business, which is comprised of Oil Field Chemicals and WellChem and provides oilfield specialty chemicals and services solutions globally. The business generated roughly $2.4 billion of revenue, $170 million of operating income, and $340 million of EBITDA in 2018. The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-year 2020; subject to board approval, filings with the SEC and other customary conditions. Post separation, Ecolab's remaining energy business will be Downstream Energy, which is less cyclical with mid-single-digit percentage growth potential but will represent only about 7% of sales (down from 23% for total energy). EBITDA margins have been reasonably steady over the past several years, hovering around 22%, despite periods of lower oil prices that weakened energy markets and the effects of foreign exchange and raw material headwinds. We expect the separation of the Upstream Energy business will strengthen margins and improve margin stability in Ecolab's remaining portfolio. Adjusted leverage as of September 30, 2019 was close to 2.4x (or 2.6x pro forma for the separation of upstream energy). We expect continued organic and inorganic growth in revenues and EBITDA will help sustain or improve metrics and offset the impact on leverage from the separation of Upstream Energy and future M&A activity. Management has stated proceeds from the spin will be used for share repurchases and/or debt reduction. The ratings anticipate continued M&A activity focusing on adjacencies and bolt-on acquisitions to supplement organic growth. However, large debt-financed acquisitions cannot be ruled out if market valuations of target companies improve. Following the transformational acquisitions of Nalco for $8.3 billion in 2011 and Champion for $2.3 billion in 2013, the latter increasing net leverage close to 3.0x, Ecolab has since balanced M&A activity, debt management and balance sheet targets with shareholder remuneration. Over the last five years net M&A activity has averaged about $450 million per year. In February 2017, Ecolab purchased Laboratoires Anios for roughly $800 million, briefly raising leverage which subsequently improved with debt reduction and EBITDA growth. Ecolab's Prime-2 rating is supported by an excellent liquidity profile and significant cash flow from operations, cash balances ($136 million as of September 30, 2019), and a $2.0 billion revolving credit facility due in November 2022. The revolver supports the company's $2.0 billion US and European commercial paper program, which had $384.4 million outstanding under its Euro program and $75 million outstanding under its US program as of 30 September 2019. We expect Ecolab to generate close to $1 billion in free cash flow in 2019 (which we define as operating cash flow less capex and dividends). Ecolab has $300 million of notes maturing in 2020, and $1,020 million in 2021. The positive outlook reflects our expectation that management will continue to target 2.0x net leverage (before Moody's adjustments) and adhere to a balanced approach to share repurchases, acquisitions, and debt management so as to protect credit metrics. The positive outlook also anticipates continued organic and inorganic growth in EBITDA over the next 12 months to offset any stress in metrics resulting from the loss of EBITDA from the spin of upstream energy. The ratings could be upgraded if Ecolab continues to target net unadjusted leverage at 2.0x (roughly 2.4x on a Moody's adjusted basis) while retained cash flow to debt is sustained above 25%; achieving these metrics might require management to use a portion of any separation proceeds to reduce debt. The ratings could be downgraded if Ecolab were to change its financial philosophy to target higher unadjusted net leverage, i.e, closer to 2.5x, or if large acquisitions stress the balance sheet with adequate recovery extending beyond a two year horizon. Environmental, social and governance factors in general, and environmental risks specifically, are not likely to be material considerations in the rating process. Ecolab buys, reformulates, processes and sells large quantities of commodity and specialty chemicals, which Moody's accesses as Emerging - Elevated risk, and has 28 sites in the US subject to waste disposal site cleanup activities imposed by CERCLA. However, Ecolab's environmental profile is more favorable than most in the industry as its programs and services target food safety, water treatment, cleaner industrial water, sanitized spaces and energy conservation to the food, healthcare, industrial, energy and hospitality markets. Governance is strong and reasonably transparent with an independent board and clear and consistent financial policies including targeted net leverage (unadjusted) of 2.0 times. Ecolab Inc. (Ecolab), headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a leader in institutional, water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that provide and protect clean water, safe food, abundant energy and healthy environments. Revenues are geographically diverse with about 58% of revenues in the US, 24% in EMEA, 12% in Asia, and 6% in LA. Ecolab delivers programs and services to the food, energy, healthcare, industrial and hospitality markets in more than 170 countries. Ecolab had revenues of $14.8 billion for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Joseph Princiotta

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND ITS RATINGS AFFILIATES (“MIS”) ARE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS OR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing the Moody’s publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and MIS also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of MIS’s ratings and rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold ratings from MIS and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



