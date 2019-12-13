Moody's changes Ecolab's outlook to positive

New York, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
the ratings on Ecolab Inc.'s senior unsecured notes at Baa1
but changed the outlook on the ratings to positive from stable.
The change in outlook reflects Ecolab's strong track record of growing
and improving the portfolio through M&A activity and organic growth,
while maintaining a strong balance sheet with only occasional deviations
from the company's net leverage targets. The positive outlook
also reflects good scale, strong and consistent free cash flow and
relatively strong and stable EBITDA margins, which should expand
modestly after the pending separation of the upstream energy business.
The commercial paper rating is affirmed at Prime-2.
"Ecolab enjoys entrenched competitive positions as a global supplier
of water treatment and process and cleaning chemicals for industrial and
institutional customers," according to Joseph Princiotta,
SVP at Moody's. "We expect the separation of the lower
margin upstream energy business will strengthen margins and improve margin
stability in Ecolab's remaining portfolio." Princiotta added.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Ecolab's strong credit profile is supported by its leading market positions
in the commercial cleaning and sanitation market, strong competitive
positions in water treatment and process chemicals for industrial and
institutional applications. Key business sectors, such as
water treatment, institutional services and food and beverage enjoy
significant barriers to entry; including on-site technical
service requirements, patents and long-term customer relationships.
Ecolab enjoys geographic, customer and end-market diversity,
good long-term growth prospects, high profit margins,
relatively steady EBITDA and strong free cash flow generation.
The strong credit profile is tempered by event risk associated with the
company's ongoing M&A activity that occasionally stresses the
balance sheet. In addition, with close to half of revenues
outside the US, Ecolab faces foreign currency exposure. Competitive
activity and portfolio churn are also modest negatives in the credit profile,
mitigated by Ecolab's strong competitive position and barrier-to-entry
attributes mentioned above.
Earlier this year Ecolab announced its intent to spin off its Upstream
Energy business, which is comprised of Oil Field Chemicals and WellChem
and provides oilfield specialty chemicals and services solutions globally.
The business generated roughly $2.4 billion of revenue,
$170 million of operating income, and $340 million
of EBITDA in 2018. The transaction is expected to be completed
by mid-year 2020; subject to board approval, filings
with the SEC and other customary conditions. Post separation,
Ecolab's remaining energy business will be Downstream Energy, which
is less cyclical with mid-single-digit percentage growth
potential but will represent only about 7% of sales (down from
23% for total energy).
EBITDA margins have been reasonably steady over the past several years,
hovering around 22%, despite periods of lower oil prices
that weakened energy markets and the effects of foreign exchange and raw
material headwinds. We expect the separation of the Upstream Energy
business will strengthen margins and improve margin stability in Ecolab's
remaining portfolio. Adjusted leverage as of September 30,
2019 was close to 2.4x (or 2.6x pro forma for the separation
of upstream energy). We expect continued organic and inorganic
growth in revenues and EBITDA will help sustain or improve metrics and
offset the impact on leverage from the separation of Upstream Energy and
future M&A activity. Management has stated proceeds from the
spin will be used for share repurchases and/or debt reduction.
The ratings anticipate continued M&A activity focusing on adjacencies
and bolt-on acquisitions to supplement organic growth. However,
large debt-financed acquisitions cannot be ruled out if market
valuations of target companies improve. Following the transformational
acquisitions of Nalco for $8.3 billion in 2011 and Champion
for $2.3 billion in 2013, the latter increasing net
leverage close to 3.0x, Ecolab has since balanced M&A
activity, debt management and balance sheet targets with shareholder
remuneration. Over the last five years net M&A activity has
averaged about $450 million per year. In February 2017,
Ecolab purchased Laboratoires Anios for roughly $800 million,
briefly raising leverage which subsequently improved with debt reduction
and EBITDA growth.
Ecolab's Prime-2 rating is supported by an excellent liquidity
profile and significant cash flow from operations, cash balances
($136 million as of September 30, 2019), and a $2.0
billion revolving credit facility due in November 2022. The revolver
supports the company's $2.0 billion US and European commercial
paper program, which had $384.4 million outstanding
under its Euro program and $75 million outstanding under its US
program as of 30 September 2019. We expect Ecolab to generate close
to $1 billion in free cash flow in 2019 (which we define as operating
cash flow less capex and dividends). Ecolab has $300 million
of notes maturing in 2020, and $1,020 million in 2021.
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that management will continue
to target 2.0x net leverage (before Moody's adjustments) and adhere
to a balanced approach to share repurchases, acquisitions,
and debt management so as to protect credit metrics. The positive
outlook also anticipates continued organic and inorganic growth in EBITDA
over the next 12 months to offset any stress in metrics resulting from
the loss of EBITDA from the spin of upstream energy.
The ratings could be upgraded if Ecolab continues to target net unadjusted
leverage at 2.0x (roughly 2.4x on a Moody's adjusted basis)
while retained cash flow to debt is sustained above 25%; achieving
these metrics might require management to use a portion of any separation
proceeds to reduce debt. The ratings could be downgraded if Ecolab
were to change its financial philosophy to target higher unadjusted net
leverage, i.e, closer to 2.5x, or if large
acquisitions stress the balance sheet with adequate recovery extending
beyond a two year horizon.
Environmental, social and governance factors in general, and
environmental risks specifically, are not likely to be material
considerations in the rating process. Ecolab buys, reformulates,
processes and sells large quantities of commodity and specialty chemicals,
which Moody's accesses as Emerging - Elevated risk,
and has 28 sites in the US subject to waste disposal site cleanup activities
imposed by CERCLA. However, Ecolab's environmental
profile is more favorable than most in the industry as its programs and
services target food safety, water treatment, cleaner industrial
water, sanitized spaces and energy conservation to the food,
healthcare, industrial, energy and hospitality markets.
Governance is strong and reasonably transparent with an independent board
and clear and consistent financial policies including targeted net leverage
(unadjusted) of 2.0 times.
Ecolab Inc. (Ecolab), headquartered in St. Paul,
Minnesota, is a leader in institutional, water, hygiene
and energy technologies and services that provide and protect clean water,
safe food, abundant energy and healthy environments. Revenues
are geographically diverse with about 58% of revenues in the US,
24% in EMEA, 12% in Asia, and 6% in LA.
Ecolab delivers programs and services to the food, energy,
healthcare, industrial and hospitality markets in more than 170
countries. Ecolab had revenues of $14.8 billion for
the twelve months ended September 30, 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
