Moody's changes Edison and Southern California Edison outlooks to positive; affirms ratings

Approximately $24 billion of debt securities affected

New York, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the ratings of Edison International (Edison), including its Baa3 senior unsecured rating, and the ratings of its principal subsidiary Southern California Edison Company (SCE), including its Baa2 senior unsecured rating. The outlooks of both entities have been changed to positive from stable. Please see below for a complete list of ratings affirmed.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: California Pollution Control Financing Auth.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: California Statewide Communities Dev. Auth.

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3

....Underlying Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3

..Issuer: Clark (County of) NV

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Edison International

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Pref. Stock, Affirmed Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Farmington (City of) NM

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Maricopa (County of) AZ, Poll. Ctrl. Corp.

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3

..Issuer: Southern California Edison Company

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Secured Seniority Shelf , Affirmed (P)A3

....Pref. Stock Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Pref. Stock, Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed A3

....Underlying Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer:SCE Trust II

....Pref. Stock, Affirmed Ba1

..Issuer:SCE Trust IV

....Pref. Stock, Affirmed Ba1

..Issuer:SCE Trust VI

....Pref. Stock, Affirmed Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Edison International

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Southern California Edison Company

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer:SCE Trust II

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer:SCE Trust IV

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer:SCE Trust VI

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Southern California Edison has spent more than $4 billion on wildfire mitigation measures over the past three years and has not been found to be the cause of any large, catastrophic wildfires since 2018," said Toby Shea VP -- Senior Credit Officer. Notwithstanding the still substantial and increasing risk of wildfires in California, the progress made by the utility to address this risk, combined with its access to the state's wildfire fund, have put it on a trajectory to improve its overall credit quality. These measures are also reducing the utility's exposure to physical climate risks more broadly, an important ESG consideration. These developments are the key drivers behind the change in the outlooks of both SCE and parent company Edison to positive.

The centerpiece of SCE's wildfire risk mitigation program has been to cover its power lines with insulation. The company believes that covered conductors will reduce the risk of ignition by 60% because the insulation largely prevents a live bare wire from causing an ignition unless there is a break in either the wire or the insulation. The company plans to have 42% of its distribution lines in high-fire threat districts covered with such insulation by the end of 2022 and almost all of its highest wildfire risk areas by 2028, which should materially reduce the risk of a utility-caused ignition.

In addition, SCE is currently piloting electronics that quickly and automatically de-energizes a line when it detects a break. While the infrastructure hardening program is underway, SCE will continue to selectively shut power off to areas that are experiencing exceedingly high wildfire risk, as part of its public safety power shutoff program (PSPS). PSPS is another effective tool in reducing utility-related wildfires, but it is used only when necessary because it is so disruptive to customers. SCE estimates that based on risk modeling provided by Risk Management Solutions, Inc., a Moody's affiliate, its catastrophic wildfire risk has been reduced by 65% to 70% relative to pre-2018 levels because of these mitigation measures as of year-end 2021.

SCE experienced catastrophic wildfires in both 2017 and 2018 and accrued about $4 billion of net losses as a result. SCE expects to seek recovery of eligible amounts for both 2017 and 2018 events. The utility has not experienced additional catastrophic wildfires after 2018, even as California has continued to suffer from large and damaging wildfires on a statewide basis. For example, we have been monitoring a largely contained wildfire in SCE's service territory near Laguna Niguel, for which the ignition source has not yet been determined. At this point, the fire appears to be relatively small and is not spreading. In 2017 and 2018, utility-related wildfires in SCE's service territory accounted for 10% and 7% of building structures destroyed in the state. In 2019, the contribution fell to 4% in 2019, 1% in 2020, and 0% in 2021, another indication of the company's progress.

We continue to view SCE's long-term credit profile as being fundamentally driven by the underlying wildfire risk in its service territory and the company's ability to manage that risk. However, wildfire legislation (AB 1054) passed in 2019 also contained important risk mitigants with regard to the potential financial impact of catastrophic wildfires on utilities. In particular, it established a $21 billion wildfire fund to pay wildfire claims and capped a utility's wildfire liability to 20% of its T&D equity rate base, which is currently about $3.4 billion for SCE. AB 1054 also enhanced the ability of utilities to recover wildfire costs from ratepayers by placing a heavier burden of proof on interveners in the prudency review process. For more discussion on AB 1054, see our August 2019 report "FAQ on the credit implications of California's new wildfire law".

SCE and Edison's credit ratios are relatively strong and would be supportive of higher ratings if not for the wildfire risk and associated capital spending related to that. Absent this wildfire risk, SCE's underlying rate base business would produce a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio of about 24%. However, since we expect SCE to incur about $6.5 billion of non-rate base debt to finance its wildfire fund contribution and wildfire claims, its actual CFO to debt will likely be closer to about 20% with securitization debt removed.

For the consolidated Edison organization, adding parent debt of $4 billion brings CFO pre-WC to debt down by about 320 basis points to 17% with securitization debt removed. There are large fluctuations in both Edison and SCE's CFO pre-WC to debt ratios from 2019 to 2022 because of wildfire fund contributions, wildfire damage claims, and the lag in the recovery of wildfire mitigation spending, affecting cash flow by several billion dollars. We estimate that the wildfire liability cap will limit the impact of wildfire liabilities on SCE's CFO pre-WC to debt ratio to about 300 basis points, demonstrating the effectiveness of the cap as credit support. Even in a downside scenario where the wildfire liability cap is triggered, metrics should remain supportive of credit quality.

Liquidity

Despite having a large negative free cash flow forecast and potentially significant wildfire liabilities, Edison and SCE maintain adequate liquidity because they have about $4.4 billion of unused borrowing capacity under their revolving credit facilities as of March 31, 2022. The revolving credit facilities include:

» $1.5 billion at Edison due May 2025

» $3.35 billion at SCE due May 2025

Drawing on the credit facilities is subject to a material adverse change representation. The debt covenant in both SCE and Edison's credit facilities limits their debt to total capitalization ratio to less than or equal to 0.65 to 1 and 0.70 to 1, respectively. On March 31, 2022, SCE's debt to total capitalization ratio was 0.55 to 1 while Edison's was 0.61 to 1.

As of March 31, 2022, Edison has $112 million of cash and equivalents and SCE has an additional $119 million of cash and equivalents on hand.

Due to its large capital expenditure program and growing dividends, we expect Edison to generate significant negative free cash flow in the order of $1.5 billion to $2 billion on a run-rate basis. About $1.5 billion of wildfire claims remain and are likely to be made by 2023.

As of March 31, 2022, SCE had $295 million of commercial paper outstanding, and Edison did not have any outstanding.

Upcoming debt maturities at Edison include $700 million of senior notes due in 2022 and $400 million in 2023. SCE does not have any major maturities in 2022 but has $2 billion of first mortgage bonds due in 2023.

Outlook

The positive outlook on SCE and Edison reflects SCE's progress in reducing its exposure to wildfire risk over the past three years and the support provided by the state of California's wildfire fund established by AB 1054.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

We could upgrade SCE and Edison's ratings if SCE's wildfire risk mitigation efforts continue to prevent the utility from causing major, catastrophic wildfires through the upcoming peak wildfire season and the wildfire fund remains sufficiently capitalized to meet claims. In addition, an upgrade could be considered if SCE exhibits a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio in the high-teens and Edison in the mid-teens, both calculated on a sustained, run-rate basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

We could take negative rating action should SCE wildfire mitigation efforts fail to prevent the utility from causing a utility-related wildfire that results in substantial damages and claims, regulators fail to implement the provisions of AB 1054 in a timely and credit-supportive manner, or the wildfire fund is projected to be exhausted well ahead of its expected life. Downward rating pressure could also occur if SCE generates a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio below 15%, or if Edison falls below 13%, both calculated on a sustained basis, run-rate basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

