Moody's changes Emera, Tampa Electric and TECO Finance outlooks to negative; affirms ratings

Approximately $9.4 billion of rated debt affected

Toronto, November 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) today affirmed the ratings of Emera Inc. (Emera), including its Baa3 senior unsecured and Issuer Rating and Ba2 subordinated debt rating, and Emera US Finance LP's guaranteed Baa3 senior unsecured rating. Moody's also affirmed the ratings of Tampa Electric Company (Tampa Electric), including its A3 senior unsecured and Issuer Rating and P-2 short-term rating for commercial paper, and the Baa1 senior unsecured bank credit facility rating of TECO Finance, Inc. (TECO Finance). The rating outlooks for each company have been changed to negative from stable.

For a full list of rating actions see the bottom of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Emera's negative outlook is driven by its weak financial profile and the high execution risk associated with improving its financial metrics considering increasingly challenging market conditions for the company" said Yulia Rakityanskaya, Moody's analyst. As a result, we expect financial ratios to remain among the lowest in the North American regulated utility universe, including its ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-W/C) to debt below 12% in 2023. The combination of elevated under-recovered fuel balances from higher natural gas prices, rising debt to fund sizable infrastructure investments in a higher interest rate environment, political interference in the regulatory process in Nova Scotia, and incremental restoration costs from hurricanes that hit Emera's service territories in September 2022 are pressuring the entire organization's credit profile.

The change in Tampa Electric's outlook to negative from stable reflects the weak credit profile of Emera, the prospect that the parent company could fall out of investment grade, and the potential that Emera will need to incrementally rely on Tampa Electric more to support parent debt and dividend obligations. The high debt load in particular puts financial pressure on all of Emera's subsidiaries, most notably Tampa Electric, and is likely to lead to a lower rating at the utility if Emera is downgraded. While Tampa Electric continues to benefit from a recent, credit supportive rate case outcome in Florida, which includes multi-year rate increases, and exhibits strong financial metrics, its rating is constrained by its ownership by Emera.

The negative outlook on Emera reflects the escalating political contentiousness in Nova Scotia following proposed legislation that, if approved, would limit non-fuel rate increase for Emera subsidiary Nova Scotia Power Inc. (NSPI, unrated) to 1.8% over the next two years and result in lower incremental cash flow from its pending rate case. While the proposed legislation doesn't introduce a cap on fuel costs, we expect that a delay in the recovery of NSPI's fuel costs will put more stress on Emera's financial metrics.

While NSPI represents only about 15% of Emera's earnings, which will limit the negative impact from the proposed legislation, Emera has consistently operated with little to no financial flexibility to withstand such adverse events. Emera's financial metrics have been consistently weak for its Baa3 rating, often falling below our expectations. Most recently, for the 12-months ended 30 June 2022, for example, Emera's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt was 8.4%, well below the 12% financial metric threshold that we have indicated could lead to a downgrade, and among the lowest in the North American regulated utility universe. Metrics have been negatively affected by the recent increase in natural gas prices and the resulting higher under-recovered fuel costs at Tampa Electric as well. Pro forma for fuel costs that we expect to be recovered in the near term, we estimate that Emera's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt for the 12-months ended 30 June 2022 would be about 10.5%, still insufficient to support the current rating.

Although Emera maintains a relatively low risk business profile and modest geographic and regulatory diversity, with regulated subsidiaries accounting for 95% of consolidated cash flow, these factors may no longer be sufficient to offset the high debt load and persistent financial metric underperformance in an increasingly challenging market environment for utilities. Emera has a significant level of holding company debt as a percentage of total consolidated debt of about 41% as of 30 June 2022 which continues to adversely impact its financial profile, as well as that of its subsidiaries.

TECO Energy Inc.'s (TECO Energy, unrated) credit profile is primarily driven by the strong credit quality of Tampa Electric. TECO Finance, Inc.'s (TECO Finance) senior unsecured bank credit facility rating is driven by the credit profile of parent TECO Energy, an intermediate holding company of Emera. TECO Energy explicitly guarantees TECO Finance's $400 million revolving credit facility expiring in December 2026.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

A rating upgrade of Emera's ratings is unlikely given the negative outlook. However, the outlook could be revised to stable if Emera reduces parent company debt levels, recovers elevated fuel costs on a timely basis, and improves cash flow such that its ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt is sustained above 12%.

A rating upgrade of Tampa Electric and TECO Finance's ratings is unlikely in the foreseeable future given the negative outlook on the parent company's ratings. Their ratings could be upgraded if Emera is upgraded, the Florida regulatory framework continues to be highly credit supportive and if Tampa Electric and TECO Energy's key financial metrics improve such that Tampa Electric's CFO pre-W/C to debt is sustained above 22% and TECO Energy's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt above 20% .

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Emera could be downgraded if parent debt levels remain elevated, material additional parent debt is issued at higher interest rates, natural gas prices remain high and are not recovered on a timely basis, the political and regulatory environment for NSPI deteriorates further, its business risk profile increases through investments in non-regulated activities or if its credit metrics and associated financial flexibility do not improve such that its CFO pre-W/C to debt ratio remains below 12%.

Tampa Electric and TECO Finance could be downgraded if Emera is downgraded, due to association with a weaker and speculative grade rated parent. A downgrade could also be considered if Florida's regulatory or political framework becomes less credit supportive such that there are delays in the recovery of prudently incurred costs and investments and if there is a sustained deterioration in their financial profiles such that TECO Energy's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt declines below 17% or Tampa Electric's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt declines below 19%.

Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Emera Inc. is a diversified utility and energy services holding company. As of 30 June 2022, Emera reported CAD36.2 billion in assets and CAD6.4 billion in revenues with over 95% of cash flow from rate-regulated businesses. Emera's largest subsidiary, TECO Energy is the intermediate parent holding company of Tampa Electric and NMGC, a natural gas local distribution company serving residential customers in New Mexico. Tampa Electric provides retail electric service in West Central Florida and natural gas distribution services in Florida's major metropolitan areas through its affiliate, Peoples Gas System (PGS, unrated). Emera also owns NSPI, a regulated vertically integrated electric utility in Nova Scotia; utilities in the Caribbean Islands as well as gas distribution pipelines, transmission lines and various assets in Canada.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Emera Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Emera US Finance LP

....GTD Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Tampa Electric Company

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

..Issuer: TECO Finance, Inc.

....GTD Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Emera Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Emera US Finance LP

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Tampa Electric Company

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: TECO Finance, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yulia Rakityanskaya

Analyst

Project & Infra Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

