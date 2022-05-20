Moody's changes Emerald X's outlook to stable from negative

New York, May 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed Emerald X, Inc.'s ("Emerald" or "Emerald X") outlook to stable from negative. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Emerald X's B2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), its B2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") and its B2 senior secured bank credit facility rating. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-1.

The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects the company's operating performance recovery and Moody's expectations for continued deleveraging and positive free cash flow. In-person live events started to return in the second half of 2021, albeit at lower attendance levels, and further ramped up in the first quarter of 2022. Moody's expects financial leverage (excluding event cancellation insurance proceeds) for 2022 to decline but remain high at around 10x as revenues return to normalized levels. Moody's expects financial leverage to decline below 5x in 2023 as a larger portion of events return to, or exceed, pre-pandemic levels, further supported by expectations that international travel restrictions ease over time.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Emerald X, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Emerald X, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Emerald's CFR is constrained by the company's currently weak, but recovering, operating metrics due to event and trade show cancellations and postponements that occurred in 2021 driven by the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in high financial leverage over 10x as of LTM March 31, 2022 (leverage improves to 5.5x when including event cancellation insurance proceeds), and its highly cyclical business model given its reliance on customers' marketing spend and overall macroeconomic activity. Further positive ratings movement is unlikely until the company addresses its $516 million term loan which matures in May 2024. However, the company's revenue is returning to normalized levels as its customers return to live events, and Moody's expects operating metrics to substantially improve in 2022 and further into 2023. Emerald's rating benefits from its position as one of the leading operators of business-to-business events and trade shows held in the US and its very good liquidity profile. Emerald made several modestly sized acquisitions over the past few years and we expect the company will consider additional acquisitions going forward. The company operates in several different industry sectors but, pre-pandemic, its five largest trade shows accounted for approximately 29.8% of revenue in 2019.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that in-person live events will continue returning to normalized levels, Emerald X's financial leverage will decline to around 10x by year-end 2022 and that Emerald X will maintain a very good liquidity profile. The stable outlook also considers an uncertain macroeconomic outlook and expectation for rising interest rates.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Emerald's ratings if the company refinances or extends the maturity of its term loan, free cash flow-to-debt is expected to be sustained at or above 10% and financial leverage is expected to be sustained at or below 4.5x.

Moody's could downgrade Emerald's ratings if the company's recovery of its revenue and profitability are negatively impacted by economic weakness or poor operating performance. Sustained negative free cash flow or a weakened liquidity position, including the failure to address its upcoming term loan maturity in a timely manner, would also lead to negative rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Emerald X, Inc. (fka Emerald Expositions Holding, Inc.), headquartered in New York City, New York, is a leading operator of business-to-business events and trade shows. The company operates trade shows in several industry sectors (Commerce, Design, Creative & Technology, and Other). Funds managed by Onex and its affiliates owned approximately 86% of the company (which includes common stock issuable upon conversion of preferred stock) as of March 31, 2022, and Emerald is considered a controlled company as defined by the New York Stock Exchange. The company generated $231 million in revenue for the LTM period ended March 31, 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sean Cray

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

