Moody's changes Energy Acquisition Company (dba Electrical Components International) ratings outlook to negative; affirms all ratings

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the ratings outlook for Energy Acquisition Company, Inc. (Electrical Components International, "ECI") to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating, along with its B2 first lien senior secured debt rating and Caa2 senior secured second lien debt rating.

"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that ECI's end market demand will reduce over the course of 2020, which in turn will weaken the company's earnings and cash flow," says Shirley Singh, Moody's lead analyst for ECI. "Even so, after having drawn down on its revolving credit facility, ECI's current liquidity including a cash balance of above $100 million should enable the company to weather weaker market conditions over the coming quarters," added Singh.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The industrial sector has been adversely affected to the shock given its sensitivity to broad market demand and sentiment. More specifically, weakness in ECI's end markets leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on ECI of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Energy Acquisition Company, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Energy Acquisition Company, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATING RATIONALE

ECI's B3 CFR broadly reflects the company's elevated financial risk evidenced by its high adjusted debt-to-EBITDA (leverage) of 8.0x (as of September 2019), both on an absolute basis and in the context of its relatively modest scale and the cyclicality inherent in certain of its end-markets, with a noteworthy concentration in the North American and European white goods appliances sector. Moody's expects the company's earnings and cash flow to reduce in 2020 and into 2021, but notes that its current liquidity provisions should allow it to navigate the coming difficult market conditions. The ratings also benefit from the company's leading market position as a wire harness manufacturer in North America and Europe, as well as its low-cost manufacturing capabilities which Moody's views as a key competitive advantage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A RATINGS UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE

Ratings could be downgraded if revenue and earnings decline such that the company becomes cash consumptive and liquidity erodes or the risk of covenant breach increases.

Ratings could be upgraded if ECI's end markets and/or economic conditions stabilize, earnings grow and free cash flow remains positive, with adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.0x and EBITA/interest approaching 2.0x.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Energy Acquisition Company, Inc. (dba Electrical Components International) is a leading manufacturer of wire harnesses and a value-added assembly services provider in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The company serves several industries including consumer appliances, automotive, specialty transportation, HVAC, construction and agricultural equipment. ECI is owned by the private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management. Sales for the last twelve months ended September 2019 were $980 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

