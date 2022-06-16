Moody's changes Energy Harbor's outlook to stable; affirms Baa3 rating

Approximately $400 million of debt securities outstanding

New York, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa3 Issuer Rating of Energy Harbor Corp. and changed the outlook to stable from negative. Since July 2020, when a criminal complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio by the U.S. Attorney against various individuals alleging illegal activities with respect to Ohio House Bill 6, there have not been any negative developments or charges involving Energy Harbor by the Department of Justice. Given the passage of time since the initial complaint filing, we believe that Energy Harbor is less likely to be implicated in any wrongdoing related to House Bill 6.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Given that there have been no adverse developments related to Energy Harbor in the Justice Department's actions over the last two years related to House Bill 6, we believe that the likelihood that Energy Harbor will be found to have participated in any illegal activities is low," stated Jairo Chung, Moody's analyst. "Since the assignment of its Baa3 Issuer rating in February 2020, Energy Harbor has continued to maintain a strong liquidity profile and low leverage, supporting today's ratings affirmation," added Chung.

Energy Harbor's Baa3 Issuer rating reflects the company's relatively strong cash flow despite recent volatility in the power markets. Energy Harbor is expected to benefit from higher power prices because its generation assets are baseload, nuclear power plants. The company generates its earnings and cash flow through the sale of power via wholesale rates as well as its growing retail business in PJM. It also incorporates Energy Harbor's low leverage with only approximately $433 million of tax-exempt secured debt and our expectation that it will not issue any additional debt over the next few years.

We expect Energy Harbor's liquidity to continue to be strong and, at the end of 2021, the company had over $1.1 billion of cash on hand. This strong liquidity position has benefited the company when additional collateral was required to be posted due to the increase in commodity prices in 2022. Based on its ability to generate strong cash flow and its minimal debt service and other obligations, Energy Harbor should continue to generate positive free cash flow and maintain a strong liquidity position over the next 2-3 years.

Corporate governance is a key driver behind stabilizing the outlook. Energy Harbor now prepares financial statements that are externally audited and has continued to build its track record and management credibility through its consistent operations and strategic actions.

In early 2022, Energy Harbor announced that it will not operate its two coal-fired power plants beyond June 2023 and will either sell or deactivate them. At that time, Energy Harbor's generation portfolio will consist of three nuclear power plants: Perry, Beaver Valley and Davis Besse. This should significantly reduce the company's carbon transition risk while increase fuel concentration to 100% nuclear.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that Energy Harbor will continue to operate its nuclear power plants with high availability and capacity factors, thereby generating relatively stable cash flow, remaining free cash flow positive and maintaining its current low leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Given Energy Harbor's relatively small generation portfolio, regional and market concentration, and still developing track record, a rating upgrade is not likely over the next few years. However, a rating upgrade could be considered if Energy Harbor is able to further improve its cash flow generation visibility through legislative-based payments; develops a consistent track record of operating its power plant portfolio and managing its retail business, and demonstrates financial stability and strong liquidity management over time.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A rating downgrade could be considered if Energy Harbor's cash flow decreases or if leverage increases such that its CFO pre-WC to debt ratio falls to the low 30% range, or low 20% range on a nuclear fuel adjusted basis. Also, a significant deterioration in its nuclear plant operations, an increase its nuclear operating costs on a sustained basis, or if risk associated with the retail business materially increases, a downgrade could be possible. Also, if there is new evidence that Energy Harbor participated in illegal or unethical activities, increasing its corporate governance risk, a downgrade could be considered.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Energy Harbor Corp.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Energy Harbor Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Energy Harbor is an independent power producer operating in in PJM, producing more than 40 TWh of power primarily from its three nuclear power plants: Beaver Valley, Davis-Besse and Perry and selling approximately 40 TWh of power through its retail busines in PJM. It also owns and operates two coal-fired power plants Sammis in Ohio and Pleasants in West Virginia, which will be divested or retired in 2023.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

