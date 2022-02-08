Moody's changes Ensign's outlook to positive

Toronto, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed all of Ensign Drilling Inc.'s
(Ensign) ratings, including its Caa1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR),
its Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and it's
Caa2 senior unsecured rating. At the same time, the outlook
was changed to positive from negative. The speculative grade liquidity
(SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-4.
"The change in Ensign's outlook to positive is supported by
favorable industry conditions we expect for drilling rig operators in
2022" said Jonathan Reid, Moody's analyst.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Ensign Drilling Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Caa1-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Ensign Drilling Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Ensign's Caa1 CFR is challenged by: 1) a track record of aggressive
financial policies; and 2) weak liquidity. The company is
supported by: 1) increasing oil and gas drilling activity that will
lead to improved credit metrics and enable Ensign to generate positive
free cash flow in 2022; 2) broad North American diversification in
multiple basins and broad international exposure with a significant number
of rigs in Australia, the Middle East and Latin America; and
3) a high quality drilling rig fleet.
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the company will use
a large portion of the free cash flow it generates in 2022 to reduce drawings
on its revolver, which should improve its liquidity profile.
Ensign's ESG Credit Impact Score (CIS) is very highly negative at CIS-5.
The company is negatively impacted on its current rating by its highly
negative G issuer profile score, primarily due to the company's
aggressive financial policies including distressed exchanges and refinancing
risk. Potential carbon transition, and demographic &
societal trend risk factors may also lead to greater future negative credit
impact over time, but there is limited credit impact to date.
Beyond carbon transition and demographic & societal trends,
other environmental and social risks have the potential to cause future
credit profile deterioration.
Ensign's liquidity is weak (SGL-4) because the company has
minimal cash on hand, no unused revolver availability on its C$900
million revolving credit facility due in November 2023, and seasonality
in the company's cash flow. Moody's expects that favorable
drilling industry conditions will enable the company to generate around
C$100 million of free cash flow over the next four quarters.
If Ensign is able to refinance its unsecured notes due in April 2024,
the revolver maturity automatically extends to November 2024. Ensign
should be able to comply with its financial covenants over the next four
quarters, however compliance is tight. Alternative sources
of liquidity are limited principally to the sale of Ensign's existing
drilling rigs and completion and well service rigs, which are largely
encumbered, and market conditions are unfavorable for such asset
sales.
Ensign's senior unsecured notes are rated Caa2, one notch
below the Caa1 CFR, reflecting the C$900 million revolving
credit facility that ranks above the unsecured notes in the company's
capital structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Ensign generates sequential improvements
in EBITDA in an improving industry environment and if the company materially
reduced the drawings on its credit facility leading to an improved liquidity
profile. The ratings could be downgraded if Ensign's liquidity
profile deteriorated.
Ensign Energy Services Inc. is a public Calgary, Alberta-based
provider of land drilling rigs and well servicing. The company
owns a fleet of 306 land drilling rigs globally out of which 136 rigs
are in Canada, 122 in the United States and 48 at various international
locations.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services
published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277306.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jonathan Reid
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653