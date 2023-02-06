Moody's changes Ensign's outlook to stable; affirms Caa1 CFR

Toronto, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Ensign Drilling Inc.'s (Ensign) rating, including the Caa1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and the Caa2 senior unsecured rating. The outlook was changed to stable from positive. The speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating remains SGL-4 (weak).

"The change in outlook to stable from positive reflects increasing near-term refinancing risk," said Whitney Leavens, Moody's analyst. "Improving metrics underpinned by favorable industry fundamentals will support refinancing efforts, but Ensign has a short runway to address upcoming maturities with its entire capital structure becoming current in April 2023," she added.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Ensign Drilling Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ensign Drilling Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ensign's Caa1 CFR is challenged by: (1) weak liquidity and increasing refinancing risk; (2) a track record of aggressive financial policies; and (3) exposure to the inherently cyclical land drilling market. The company is supported by: (1) improving credit metrics through 2023 supported by strong drilling activity and day rates; (2) broad geographic diversification across multiple basins in North America and internationally with multiple rigs in Australia, the Middle East and Latin America; and (3) a good quality drilling rig fleet.

Ensign's liquidity is weak (SGL-4), reflecting elevated refinancing risks. The company has about C$880 million drawn under its C$900 million revolving credit facility expiring October 2023. If Ensign refinances its unsecured notes due April 2024, the revolver expiry will automatically extend to November 2024. Sources of liquidity are limited to Moody's estimate of $50 million of cash at year end 2022 and Moody's expectation for positive free cash flow of over $150 million in 2023. Moody's expects Ensign to remain comfortably in compliance with its financial covenants over the next four quarters. Alternative sources of liquidity are limited given assets are largely encumbered.

Ensign's governance issuer profile score (IPS) is very highly negative (G-4). Governance risks are tied to the company's aggressive financial policies, including a history of tight liquidity management elevating refinancing risks, high leverage and discounted debt repurchases classified by Moody's as distressed exchanges. Other governance considerations include the company's moderately concentrated ownership.

Ensign's senior unsecured notes are rated Caa2, one notch below the Caa1 CFR, reflecting the C$900 million revolving credit facility ranking ahead of the unsecured notes in the capital structure.

The stable outlook reflects improving metrics supported by favorable industry fundamentals and Moody's expectation that the company will refinance its near term debt maturities although the risk is increasing.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if refinancing risks resolve and liquidity improves while generating stable EBITDA and positive free cash flow.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes the company will be unable to refinance its debt, or the risk of a distressed exchange or debt restructuring is increasing.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. is a public Calgary, Alberta-based provider of land drilling rigs and well servicing.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397981. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Whitney Leavens

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Paresh Chari

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

