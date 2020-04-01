Moody's changes Equinor's outlook to negative, affirms Aa2 rating

London, 01 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the Aa2/(P)Aa2 senior unsecured debt and program ratings
of Norwegian oil major Equinor ASA ("Equinor") and its a1 baseline credit
assessment (BCA). At the same time, Moody's affirmed Equinor's
P-1/(P)P-1 commercial paper and other short-term
ratings. The outlook on all ratings was changed to negative from
stable.
"Changing the outlook on Equinor's ratings to negative reflects the material
impact that the collapsing oil and gas prices will have on the company's
financial profile in 2020. While we expect that Equinor's
strong liquidity and financial flexibility as well as a normalisation
of oil and gas prices will support a recovery of its credit metrics in
2021-22, we consider that it is less certain whether our
requirements for an Aa2 rating will be met over the next 12-18
months." says Sven Reinke, a Moody' Senior Vice President.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's outlook change reflects Moody's expectation that Equinor's
operating performance will suffer materially from the severe decline of
oil prices and the already weak gas prices prior to the current crisis.
The negative effect will be partially offset by measures announced by
the company to protect earnings and cash flow generation. Equinor
has announced plans to (i) reduce organic capex for 2020 from $10-11
billion to around $8.5 billion, a reduction of around
20%; (ii) reduce exploration activity for 2020 from around
$1.4 billion to around $1 billion; (iii) reduce
operating costs for 2020 by around $700 million compared to original
estimates; and (iv) suspend the share buy-back programme until
further notice. The company stated that with these measures,
Equinor can be organic cash flow neutral before capital distribution in
2020 with an average oil price around USD 25 per barrel for the remaining
part of the year[1].
Moody's forecasts that these cost and capital saving measures will
improve the resilience of Equinor in a low oil price environment and could
enable the company to regain the financial strength the rating agencies
requires for an Aa2 rating. Nevertheless, Moody's expect
that Equinor's Moody's adjusted retained cash flow (RCF) to
net debt metric will fall under 40% in 2020 under a $40/bbl
WTI ($43/bbl Brent) oil price scenario. The metric is likely
to fall under 30% in 2020 under a more severe $30/bbl WTI
($30/bbl Brent) oil price scenario. However, based
on the rating agencies assumption of gradually rising oil and gas prices
in 2021-22, Equinor's credit profile should recover
with the RCF to net debt metric increasing above 40%.
At this point Moody's is less certain whether Equinor would be able
to regain sufficient financial strength to justify the current Aa2 rating
despite the reduced Moody's adjusted debt level of $33 billion
at the end of 2019 -- around $13 billion lower than at the
beginning of the last industry downturn in 2014. Going forward
Equinor will have to balance different priorities including restoring
its strong financial profile, continued shareholder remuneration,
ongoing investments into its core oil and gas operations and rising investment
need for its renewable power business, which is earmarked for exponential
growth over the next few years, in order to adjust the company's
operations for the energy transition. We will monitor closely whether
Equinor will sufficiently prioritise restoring its financial profile in
order to maintain the current rating.
With 67% of its share capital being held directly by the Norwegian
government (and a further 3.2% owned by the National Insurance
Fund), Equinor falls within the scope of Moody's Government-Related
Issuers rating methodology. Equinor's Aa2 rating incorporates a
two-notch credit uplift based on our assumption of strong support
from and moderate dependency on the Norwegian government. The strong
support primarily takes into account Equinor's strategic role in Norway's
economy and reputational considerations for the Norwegian state.
Equinor is the leading operator in charge of around 70% of all
oil and gas production on the NCS. It is also responsible for marketing
the oil and gas production of the State Direct Financial Interest,
through which the Norwegian state holds a direct financial interest in
production licences on the NCS. Moody's assumption of moderate
dependence takes into account Equinor's and Norway's common exposure to
volatile oil and gas markets, as well as the significant financial
flexibility of the Aaa-rated Norway, which owns the world's
largest sovereign wealth fund, and international diversification
of Equinor's revenue base. Moody's could, over time,
reconsider the two-notch credit uplift should Norway's drive towards
a low carbon-intense economy result in a diminished strategic role
of Equinor.
The Aa2/P-1 ratings remain supported by Equinor's solid stand-alone
credit profile, which is commensurate with an a1 BCA. This
reflects the group's sizeable hydrocarbon reserve base and production
profile underpinned by its position as the leading producer on the NCS.
In the past few years, significant explorations successes,
notably on the NCS, have helped strengthen the group's maturing
resource base. While Equinor has limited downstream exposure compared
to its integrated peers, Moody's notes that the favorable tax regime
in Norway cushions any fall of the oil price and is considered a credit
positive.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The oil and gas sector could be significantly
affected. More specifically, Equinor's credit profile
is vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions and the company is vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to
spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Additionally, Moody's
considers the company's pro-active approach to liquidity
management as a governance factor under its ESG framework.
LIQUIDITY
Equinor has a strong liquidity position, supported by substantial
liquid funds held on balance sheet, with cash and cash equivalents
of $11.7 billion and additional around $1 billion
of short term financial investments which Moody's does not classify as
cash equivalent at the end of 2019[2]. The company's debt
maturities profile is manageable, with around $2.0
billion due in 2020 and around $1.8 billion in 2021.
Equinor has diversified sources of funding with access to all relevant
markets. It also maintains a $5 billion committed revolving
credit facility, which matures in June 2022. This facility
is used as backup for its $5 billion commercial paper programme.
The committed credit facility was undrawn, and the company had around
$0.3 billion drawn under the commercial paper programme
as of year-end 2019.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
Despite the company's proven resilience during previous downturns and
its stated commitment to maintain strong financial credit metrics,
the negative outlook reflects the current uncertainty of the timing of
the recovery of Equinor's operating performance and whether Equinor
will give sufficient priority to restoring its credit profile over the
next 1 -- 2 years. The outlook could be changed to stable
if Equinor's announced measures to safeguard its financial strength
will be executed successfully and if improving financial flexibility as
a result of recovering oil prices will be used to restore previously strong
credit metrics.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Equinor's rating is unlikely to be upgraded, taking into account
the company's business profile with its relatively small downstream operations.
However, positive rating pressure could develop over the longer
term if Equinor strengthens its business profile and if it retains a strong
financial profile, with RCF/net debt sustainably above 50%.
A more prolonged industry downturn leading to a severe and longer lasting
deterioration of the financial profile, with RCF/net debt not recovering
to 45% or higher could put negative pressure on the Aa2 ratings
of Equinor. In addition, a reassessment of the strong support
assumption triggered by the dilution of the Norwegian government's stake
in Equinor could reduce the credit uplift based on Moody's Government-Related
Issuers rating methodology and, therefore, result in a downgrade
of Equinor's rating.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Equinor ASA
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Aa2
....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed
(P)P-1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Aa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Aa2
....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Aa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Equinor ASA
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The methodologies used in these ratings were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology
published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 25-Mar-2020
[2] Company Annual Report 31-Mar-2020
