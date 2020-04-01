Moody's changes Equinor's outlook to negative, affirms Aa2 rating

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Related Issuers Equinor ASA Rating Action: Moody's changes Equinor's outlook to negative, affirms Aa2 rating 01 Apr 2020 London, 01 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Aa2/(P)Aa2 senior unsecured debt and program ratings of Norwegian oil major Equinor ASA ("Equinor") and its a1 baseline credit assessment (BCA). At the same time, Moody's affirmed Equinor's P-1/(P)P-1 commercial paper and other short-term ratings. The outlook on all ratings was changed to negative from stable. "Changing the outlook on Equinor's ratings to negative reflects the material impact that the collapsing oil and gas prices will have on the company's financial profile in 2020. While we expect that Equinor's strong liquidity and financial flexibility as well as a normalisation of oil and gas prices will support a recovery of its credit metrics in 2021-22, we consider that it is less certain whether our requirements for an Aa2 rating will be met over the next 12-18 months." says Sven Reinke, a Moody' Senior Vice President. RATINGS RATIONALE Today's outlook change reflects Moody's expectation that Equinor's operating performance will suffer materially from the severe decline of oil prices and the already weak gas prices prior to the current crisis. The negative effect will be partially offset by measures announced by the company to protect earnings and cash flow generation. Equinor has announced plans to (i) reduce organic capex for 2020 from $10-11 billion to around $8.5 billion, a reduction of around 20%; (ii) reduce exploration activity for 2020 from around $1.4 billion to around $1 billion; (iii) reduce operating costs for 2020 by around $700 million compared to original estimates; and (iv) suspend the share buy-back programme until further notice. The company stated that with these measures, Equinor can be organic cash flow neutral before capital distribution in 2020 with an average oil price around USD 25 per barrel for the remaining part of the year[1]. Moody's forecasts that these cost and capital saving measures will improve the resilience of Equinor in a low oil price environment and could enable the company to regain the financial strength the rating agencies requires for an Aa2 rating. Nevertheless, Moody's expect that Equinor's Moody's adjusted retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt metric will fall under 40% in 2020 under a $40/bbl WTI ($43/bbl Brent) oil price scenario. The metric is likely to fall under 30% in 2020 under a more severe $30/bbl WTI ($30/bbl Brent) oil price scenario. However, based on the rating agencies assumption of gradually rising oil and gas prices in 2021-22, Equinor's credit profile should recover with the RCF to net debt metric increasing above 40%. At this point Moody's is less certain whether Equinor would be able to regain sufficient financial strength to justify the current Aa2 rating despite the reduced Moody's adjusted debt level of $33 billion at the end of 2019 -- around $13 billion lower than at the beginning of the last industry downturn in 2014. Going forward Equinor will have to balance different priorities including restoring its strong financial profile, continued shareholder remuneration, ongoing investments into its core oil and gas operations and rising investment need for its renewable power business, which is earmarked for exponential growth over the next few years, in order to adjust the company's operations for the energy transition. We will monitor closely whether Equinor will sufficiently prioritise restoring its financial profile in order to maintain the current rating. With 67% of its share capital being held directly by the Norwegian government (and a further 3.2% owned by the National Insurance Fund), Equinor falls within the scope of Moody's Government-Related Issuers rating methodology. Equinor's Aa2 rating incorporates a two-notch credit uplift based on our assumption of strong support from and moderate dependency on the Norwegian government. The strong support primarily takes into account Equinor's strategic role in Norway's economy and reputational considerations for the Norwegian state. Equinor is the leading operator in charge of around 70% of all oil and gas production on the NCS. It is also responsible for marketing the oil and gas production of the State Direct Financial Interest, through which the Norwegian state holds a direct financial interest in production licences on the NCS. Moody's assumption of moderate dependence takes into account Equinor's and Norway's common exposure to volatile oil and gas markets, as well as the significant financial flexibility of the Aaa-rated Norway, which owns the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, and international diversification of Equinor's revenue base. Moody's could, over time, reconsider the two-notch credit uplift should Norway's drive towards a low carbon-intense economy result in a diminished strategic role of Equinor. The Aa2/P-1 ratings remain supported by Equinor's solid stand-alone credit profile, which is commensurate with an a1 BCA. This reflects the group's sizeable hydrocarbon reserve base and production profile underpinned by its position as the leading producer on the NCS. In the past few years, significant explorations successes, notably on the NCS, have helped strengthen the group's maturing resource base. While Equinor has limited downstream exposure compared to its integrated peers, Moody's notes that the favorable tax regime in Norway cushions any fall of the oil price and is considered a credit positive. ESG CONSIDERATIONS The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The oil and gas sector could be significantly affected. More specifically, Equinor's credit profile is vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company is vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Additionally, Moody's considers the company's pro-active approach to liquidity management as a governance factor under its ESG framework. LIQUIDITY Equinor has a strong liquidity position, supported by substantial liquid funds held on balance sheet, with cash and cash equivalents of $11.7 billion and additional around $1 billion of short term financial investments which Moody's does not classify as cash equivalent at the end of 2019[2]. The company's debt maturities profile is manageable, with around $2.0 billion due in 2020 and around $1.8 billion in 2021. Equinor has diversified sources of funding with access to all relevant markets. It also maintains a $5 billion committed revolving credit facility, which matures in June 2022. This facility is used as backup for its $5 billion commercial paper programme. The committed credit facility was undrawn, and the company had around $0.3 billion drawn under the commercial paper programme as of year-end 2019. RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK Despite the company's proven resilience during previous downturns and its stated commitment to maintain strong financial credit metrics, the negative outlook reflects the current uncertainty of the timing of the recovery of Equinor's operating performance and whether Equinor will give sufficient priority to restoring its credit profile over the next 1 -- 2 years. The outlook could be changed to stable if Equinor's announced measures to safeguard its financial strength will be executed successfully and if improving financial flexibility as a result of recovering oil prices will be used to restore previously strong credit metrics. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: Equinor's rating is unlikely to be upgraded, taking into account the company's business profile with its relatively small downstream operations. However, positive rating pressure could develop over the longer term if Equinor strengthens its business profile and if it retains a strong financial profile, with RCF/net debt sustainably above 50%. A more prolonged industry downturn leading to a severe and longer lasting deterioration of the financial profile, with RCF/net debt not recovering to 45% or higher could put negative pressure on the Aa2 ratings of Equinor. In addition, a reassessment of the strong support assumption triggered by the dilution of the Norwegian government's stake in Equinor could reduce the credit uplift based on Moody's Government-Related Issuers rating methodology and, therefore, result in a downgrade of Equinor's rating. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS Affirmations: ..Issuer: Equinor ASA ....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1 ....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Aa2 ....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1 ....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa2 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa2 ....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Aa2 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Equinor ASA ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The methodologies used in these ratings were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. REFERENCES/CITATIONS [1] Form 8-K (SEC) 25-Mar-2020 [2] Company Annual Report 31-Mar-2020 Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Sven Reinke

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



