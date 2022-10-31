Moody's changes Eskom's outlook to positive; affirms ratings

London, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Caa1 long-term Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Eskom Holdings SOC Limited (Eskom). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Caa1 ratings of the zero coupon senior unsecured Eurobonds and the Caa2 ratings of the senior unsecured global medium term notes of Eskom, as well as the (P)Caa2 rating on its Global MTN program. Moody's has also affirmed the Caa2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), the B1.za national scale long-term Corporate Family Rating, and the caa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Eskom. The outlook was changed to positive from negative.

Moody's has also affirmed the Ba2 ratings on Eskom's notes, which benefit from the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of the Government of South Africa.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

Today's rating action follows publication of the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement on 26 October 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

On 26 October, South Africa's Minister of Finance announced that the government would take over a significant portion of Eskom's debt [1]. While more details, including the selection of relevant debt instruments and the method of effecting the transfer, are still to be determined and will be announced in the 2023 Budget, the debt relief is expected to account for between one-third and two-thirds of Eskom's current debt. The aim of the debt takeover, together with other reforms, is to ensure that Eskom becomes financially sustainable.

The positive outlook recognises the commitment to address Eskom's unsustainable capital structure. A partial debt transfer to the government will improve the company's balance sheet and reduce pressure on cash flows through lower interest payments. Nevertheless, details are lacking as to the exact scope of the transaction and there are risks to execution, given Eskom's complex capital structure. Furthermore, debt relief cannot of itself address Eskom's complex and multiple issues that include poor operational performance, the lack of cost-reflective tariffs and rising overdue debt from municipalities. In this regard the government acknowledged that other reforms will be required in the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, and the sustainability of any debt solution will need to be assessed in this context.

A partial debt transfer will be complex, in Moody's view, requiring careful management given the diverse creditor base and varying provisions across the debt documentation. Eskom's capital structure includes a mix of domestic and international bonds, commercial bank loans, and borrowings from development financing institutions (DFIs) and export credit agencies (ECAs). Close to 75% of Eskom's outstanding debt is guaranteed by the Government of South Africa. Under the majority of Eskom's debt agreements, a transfer of debt to a new borrower would require creditors' consent. In the case of international bonds, any modifications to the notes to allow substitution would require a consent from noteholders representing not less than 75% of the nominal amount of the notes outstanding. More generally, the terms of the debt agreements may need to be fundamentally changed, if the government were to become a borrower, given that different representations, warranties and obligations may be required in this context. Therefore, further clarity on the details of any debt relief solution will be key for creditors.

On a fundamental basis, a partial debt transfer will bring an immediate improvement to Eskom's balance sheet. However, evolution of the company's credit quality will depend on, amongst other things, (1) the amount of debt transferred, (2) Eskom's operational performance, (3) the company's ability to recover costs through tariffs, and (4) any solutions around rising overdue debt from municipalities. In particular, Moody's considers that a modest debt reduction, absent tariffs that would allow Eskom to recover costs, an improvement in operational performance and collection of receivables, may not result in a sustainable transformation of Eskom's credit quality as the company will likely grow its debt over time back to unsustainable levels. However, a material reduction in debt would result in a significant strengthening of Eskom's credit quality on a standalone basis, if accompanied by structural reforms to address challenges affecting performance. Such reforms will be, however, difficult to implement and may need to consider the broader context for the company's operations in South Africa.

Moody's notes that since 2019 Eskom has received government equity injections of ZAR140 billion. While these equity injections have been a primary driver behind a reduction in the company's debt from its peak of ZAR484 billion, they have not been able to sustainably transform Eskom's financial profile. The government support has further come through the provision of guarantees under the Guarantee Framework Agreement of ZAR350 billion, which, on its current terms, is available until 31 March 2023, albeit that date could be extended.

RATIONALE FOR THE RATINGS AFFIRMATION

The rating affirmation considers that Eskom and government will be able to successfully navigate through the debt terms and implement the proposed relief without adverse consequences to creditors.

Overall, Eskom's Caa1 rating continues to reflect the strong support from the Government of South Africa coupled with (1) the company's very high debt and weak liquidity; (2) the generally challenging implementation of the regulatory framework for tariff setting relative to operating and capital expenditure; (3) poor power generation plant performance and system constraints resulting in intermittent load shedding; (4) investment requirements to maintain and upgrade existing infrastructure, including because of age; (5) high and growing overdue debt from municipalities; and (6) very high exposure to environmental, social and governance risks, including reliance on coal-fired generation and weak governance.

Under Moody's Government-Related Issuers Methodology (GRI), the Caa1 rating of Eskom reflects the company's BCA of caa3, coupled with Moody's assumptions of strong support from the government and very high dependence. The assumption of a strong support from the government takes account of (1) the company's essential role as the country's principal electricity supplier; (2) the government support provided through equity injections; and (3) the presence of the government's Guarantee Framework Agreement.

The Caa2-PD probability of default rating reflects a 65% recovery rate assumption, in line with Moody's expectation, that given the high proportion of guaranteed debt, the government has strong incentives to support international creditors.

The one notch differential between the zero coupon Eurobonds and the global medium term notes reflects that the former benefit from section 7 of the Eskom Conversion Act, 2001.

The National Scale Rating of B1.za is assigned in accordance with guidance set out in Moody's Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology, published in August 2022, and maps to a Caa1 global scale rating.

The Ba2 rating of the guaranteed notes is in line with the rating of the Government of South Africa, given the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee in place. The guarantee has been issued under the government's ZAR350 billion Guarantee Framework Agreement.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could arise with greater visibility around any debt solution. In particular, Eskom's ratings could be upgraded if it became clear that the company will be put on a more sustainable footing and will be able to make progress towards addressing its other challenges including around tariffs and operational performance. Any upgrade of ratings on each class of debt will further consider any changes to their position in Eskom's capital structure or details of debt transfer, as may be applicable.

Eskom's ratings could be downgraded if there were concerns about the company's ability to meet its debt serving obligations or it appeared likely that any debt reorganisation would likely lead to creditor losses that are higher than those implied in the current ratings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Eskom Holdings SOC Limited

Affirmations:

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

....NSR LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1.za

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Caa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Caa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Caa2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa2-PD

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed caa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Negative

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in August 2022 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd is a state-owned vertically-integrated energy utility in South Africa. The company reported revenues of ZAR204 billion in the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

