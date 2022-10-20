Moody's changes Esselunga's outlook to negative, affirms ratings

Paris, October 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Esselunga S.p.A. ("Esselunga" or "the company"). Concurrently Moody's affirmed the Ba1 instrument rating on the EUR1 billion senior unsecured bonds. The outlook on the ratings was changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to negative reflects the sharp decrease in Esselunga's EBITDA to EUR214 million in the first half of 2022 (H1 2022) compared to EUR427.1 million H1 2021, and the risk that Esselunga's profitability and free cash flows generation will remain depressed over the next 12-18 months. The company's sharp decrease in profitability resulted from price investment in the first half of 2022, coupled with growing cost inflation. Esselunga's low price campaign, which started in November 2021 and ended April 2022, is coherent with the company's long term strategy to retain clients and market share amid growing competition and to be recognised as the most competitive banner in its trading area. However, the timing of this campaign coincided with steep inflation-of cost of goods sold, leading to a steep reduction in gross margin, which is the biggest driver of the EBITDA reduction. The negative outlook reflects also an increasingly challenging economic environment in Italy, with high inflation affecting consumer spending even for groceries, as well as rising costs, particularly energy and wages, only partly mitigated by cost saving initiatives.

The affirmation of Esselunga's Ba1 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company will be able to improve its profitability in the second half of 2022 by repositioning its prices, while remaining competitive compared to peers in its trading area, and that the free cash flow in 2022 will remain positive thanks to a temporary reduction in the company's capex (albeit remaining around 4% of revenues which is above the average for European grocers and not compromising its growth plans). The affirmation reflects also the reduction of Moody's Adjusted Debt in H1 2022 through the EUR255 million cash repayment of the EUR435 million 32.5% minority preferred shares in La Villata S.p.A. ("La Villata"), which Moody's considered as debt. La Villata is the real estate company that owns most of Esselunga's stores, contributing to the group's property book value of around EUR 3.1 billion in 2021. Despite the debt reduction and the expected EBITDA margin recovery in H2 2022, Moody's Adjusted Debt/ EBITDA is likely to be around 5.8x in fiscal 2022, a level which is well above the 4.5x threshold for the Ba1 rating.

Moody's expects leverage to return below 4.5x, within the next 12 to 18 months driven by the ongoing EBITDA recovery by restoring margins gradually through price repositing and cost control, and through further debt repayments in 2023. The agency expects Esselunga to maintain positive free cash flows by improving its profitability compared to 2022 levels, controlling capex and continuing to optimize working capital. Failure to generate free cash flows or to reduce leverage below 4.5x in the next 12 to 18 months could lead to a downgrade.

Moody's expects continuity in the company's financial policy, with no specific leverage target but a priority to maintain positive free cash flow generation and gradually reduce leverage. The largest part of Esselunga's capital spending is discretionary, which gives the company a lever to preserve cash flow, as evidenced by the EUR68 million capex reduction in H1 2022 compared to H1 2021, which partially compensate for the lower EBITDA in H1 2022. The repayment of minorities in La Villata, which received a regular dividend for their share, simplifies the organizational structure and provides more flexibility to stop shareholder remuneration in case of need. However, Moody's expects the company to pay around EUR15 million dividends to its shareholders each year, broadly in line with the dividends previously paid to La Villata minority shareholder.

Esselunga S.p.A.'s Ba1 CFR continues to reflect the product offering primarily made of food products, characterized by low cyclicality and low seasonality; its well-established position as Italy's fourth-largest grocery retailer; its exposure to some of the wealthiest parts of Italy; and Moody's expectation that the company's free cash flow (FCF) will remain positive, despite its significant investments and the hit on its EBITDA margin in the first half of 2022.

The rating is constrained by Esselunga's currently high leverage; its lack of international diversification, which results in its exposure to the economic conditions in Italy; its modest size and higher geographical concentration compared with that of other European retailers that Moody's rates; and the intense competition, which continues to strain its margin.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity remains good. The cash balance is expected to shrink to around towards EUR550 million at December 2022 despite expected positive free cash flow generation, compared to a cash balance at EUR756 million at 31 December 2021 as a result of the cash financing of La Villata. Despite the lower cash balance, the liquidity remains good because Moody's expects the company to remain free cash flow positive, thanks to its flexibility to reduce its higher than average project related capex and to the expected improvement in profitability. Moody's expects free cash flow generation of approximately EUR45 million in 2022 and EUR100 million in 2023.

The lower cash balance is also compensated by the company's increased committed bilateral revolving credit facilities (RCF) to EUR600 from EUR300 million. The EUR300 million RCF matures in 2026 and the remaining EUR300 million in 2027. These facilities are currently fully undrawn and don't have covenants. The company's next debt maturity is the EUR500m senior unsecured bond due in October 2023 which the company can repay with its available liquidity. There are limited further refinancing needs, given the EUR500 million senior unsecured bond outstanding matures in October 2027, while the acquisition facility will mature in January 2027. The company has a maintenance covenant on its acquisition facility which is set at 3.75x in December 2022 and is based on the company's adjusted net debt to EBITDA pre IFRS16. Moody's expects the company to maintain a good capacity under this covenant.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Esselunga's capital structure includes both bank debt and senior unsecured bonds, and as a result, Moody's has assumed a 50% family recovery rate, resulting in a PDR of Ba1-PD. The EUR1 billion senior unsecured bonds are rated Ba1, in line with the CFR, as the vast majority of debt is sitting at Esselunga's level, and the senior unsecured bonds rank pari passu.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects increasingly challenging economic environment in Italy, with high inflation affecting consumer spending even for groceries, as well as rising costs, particularly energy and wages and the risk that Esselunga's profitability and cash flows would continue to remain depressed over the next 12-18 months and that its Moody's Adjusted Debt/EBITDA would fail to decrease to 4.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure is unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months, as would require an improvement in operating performance with growing revenues and EBITDA which, combined with a more prudent financial policy, would result in an improvement in the company's financial profile. Quantitatively, that would require (1) adjusted (gross) debt/ EBITDA to reduce below 3.75x, and (2) retained cash flow/net debt above 25%.

Downward pressure would be exerted on Esselunga's ratings if (1) the company's operating performance does not improve leading to a Moody's adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio remaining sustainably above 4.5x; (2) free cash flow generation turns negative; (3) liquidity deteriorates, or (4) Moody's Adjusted EBIT/ Interest expense remains below 3x.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Esselunga is a leading food retailer in Italy. In 2021, the company reported revenues of EUR8.6 billion and EBITDA of EUR690 million. The company distributes its products through integrated multichannel capabilities, which included, as of 31 December 2021, a network of 177 food retail stores and La Esse, an e-commerce platform and other sales channels, including 105 cafe bars under the Bar Atlantic brand and 44 perfumeries through the eb profumerie brand sales channel.

