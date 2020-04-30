Moody's changes Eurasian Bank's outlook to negative

London, 30 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Eurasian Bank's b3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), Adjusted BCA, the B2 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings and changed the outlooks on the bank's long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings to negative from stable. Moody's has also affirmed the bank's B1/Not Prime long-term and short-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings and the bank's B1(cr)/ Not Prime(cr) long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments. Concurrently, Moody's has also downgraded the bank's national scale long-term deposit rating to Ba2.kz from Ba1.kz and its national scale long-term Counterparty Risk Rating to Baa3.kz from Baa2.kz.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the sharply deteriorated operating conditions in Kazakhstan, stemming from a period of sharply decreased export revenues and the coronavirus outbreak, which directly and indirectly instigates financial hardship for a large array of borrowers in the Kazakhstan economy. The domestic economy, in particular small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individuals employed in the COVID-affected sectors will face severe financial difficulties. Larger corporates in general remain more resilient to the current turmoil, however, they will also face a reduction in revenues resulting from weakened consumer and investment demand and will also have to optimize their costs. These factors will ultimately weigh on Eurasian Bank, given the lender's high business reliance on the retail segment and performance of consumer loans (accounted for more than 60% the bank's loan portfolio at year-end 2019).

The National Bank of Kazakhstan's Asset Quality Review of largest local banks revealed Eurasian bank's weak capital level as of year-end 2019 that has been recently strengthened to eliminate regulatory risks. While the recent KZT4 billion injection from the bank's shareholders and guarantees received from the state fund will help to offset capital pressures, the bank's capital level still remains modest (the regulatory Tier 1 ratio was 9.7% as of 1 March 2020), especially compared to the banking system's average, where Tier 1 ratio was at 19.8% as of 1 March 2020. Owing to the sharp turnaround in the operating conditions, Moody's now expects much weaker asset performance by the bank and reduced business volumes, translating into weaker pre-provision earnings and high credit costs in the next 12 to 18 months. These challenges and remaining high uncertainties in the consumer lending segment will exert downward pressure on the bank's solvency metrics, that is now reflected in the negative outlook.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action reflects the impact on Eurasian bank of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the pressure on its credit profile it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Eurasian Bank's long-term ratings' upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months given the negative outlook and the unfavorable operating landscape. However, Moody's might stabilize the outlook if the bank's resilience to counter the challenges proves to be stronger, than currently anticipated by the rating agency, or in case the government to implement measures, helping the banking sector and Eurasian bank in particular to offset the mounting challenges.

The bank's deposit ratings could be downgraded if the current economic turmoil will start eroding the bank's capital, i.e. increasing solvency risk and the risk that additional capital injections could be required to offset the mounting challenges.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Eurasian Bank

Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b3

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed B1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed NP

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed B2, Outlook Changed To Negative From Stable

Downgrades:

.... NSR Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Downgraded to Baa3.kz from Baa2.kz

....NSR Long-term Bank Deposits, Downgraded to Ba2.kz from Ba1.kz

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

