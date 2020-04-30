Moody's changes Eurasian Bank's outlook to negative

London, 30 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed Eurasian Bank's b3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA),
Adjusted BCA, the B2 long-term local and foreign currency
deposit ratings and changed the outlooks on the bank's long-term
local and foreign currency deposit ratings to negative from stable.
Moody's has also affirmed the bank's B1/Not Prime long-term and
short-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings
and the bank's B1(cr)/ Not Prime(cr) long-term and short-term
Counterparty Risk Assessments. Concurrently, Moody's has
also downgraded the bank's national scale long-term deposit rating
to Ba2.kz from Ba1.kz and its national scale long-term
Counterparty Risk Rating to Baa3.kz from Baa2.kz.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects the sharply deteriorated operating conditions
in Kazakhstan, stemming from a period of sharply decreased export
revenues and the coronavirus outbreak, which directly and indirectly
instigates financial hardship for a large array of borrowers in the Kazakhstan
economy. The domestic economy, in particular small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs) and individuals employed in the COVID-affected
sectors will face severe financial difficulties. Larger corporates
in general remain more resilient to the current turmoil, however,
they will also face a reduction in revenues resulting from weakened consumer
and investment demand and will also have to optimize their costs.
These factors will ultimately weigh on Eurasian Bank, given the
lender's high business reliance on the retail segment and performance
of consumer loans (accounted for more than 60% the bank's
loan portfolio at year-end 2019).
The National Bank of Kazakhstan's Asset Quality Review of largest
local banks revealed Eurasian bank's weak capital level as of year-end
2019 that has been recently strengthened to eliminate regulatory risks.
While the recent KZT4 billion injection from the bank's shareholders
and guarantees received from the state fund will help to offset capital
pressures, the bank's capital level still remains modest (the
regulatory Tier 1 ratio was 9.7% as of 1 March 2020),
especially compared to the banking system's average, where
Tier 1 ratio was at 19.8% as of 1 March 2020. Owing
to the sharp turnaround in the operating conditions, Moody's
now expects much weaker asset performance by the bank and reduced business
volumes, translating into weaker pre-provision earnings and
high credit costs in the next 12 to 18 months. These challenges
and remaining high uncertainties in the consumer lending segment will
exert downward pressure on the bank's solvency metrics, that
is now reflected in the negative outlook.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's rating action reflects the impact on
Eurasian bank of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the
pressure on its credit profile it has triggered.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Eurasian Bank's long-term ratings' upgrade is unlikely
in the next 12 to 18 months given the negative outlook and the unfavorable
operating landscape. However, Moody's might stabilize
the outlook if the bank's resilience to counter the challenges proves
to be stronger, than currently anticipated by the rating agency,
or in case the government to implement measures, helping the banking
sector and Eurasian bank in particular to offset the mounting challenges.
The bank's deposit ratings could be downgraded if the current economic
turmoil will start eroding the bank's capital, i.e.
increasing solvency risk and the risk that additional capital injections
could be required to offset the mounting challenges.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Eurasian Bank
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed b3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
b3
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed B1(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed B1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed NP
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed NP
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed B2, Outlook Changed To Negative From Stable
Downgrades:
.... NSR Long-term Counterparty Risk
Rating, Downgraded to Baa3.kz from Baa2.kz
....NSR Long-term Bank Deposits,
Downgraded to Ba2.kz from Ba1.kz
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Semyon Isakov
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Nicholas Hill
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454