Moody's changes Eurofins' outlook to positive from stable, affirms Baa3 rating

Frankfurt am Main, May 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook of Eurofins Scientific SE (Eurofins or the company) to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Eurofins' Baa3 long-term issuer rating, the Baa3 rating of the company's senior unsecured bond instruments and the Ba2 rating of the company's subordinated hybrid bond instruments.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's outlook change to positive reflects Eurofins' track record of good operating performance and conservative financial policy and the likelihood of further upward rating pressure over the next 12-18 months, provided that recent performance and credit metrics improvements will be sustained.

The good track record of operating performance is illustrated by the strong organic growth of the core business (i.e. excluding COVID-19 related clinical testing and reagents revenue) during 2021 (+12.3% versus 2020 and +11.9% versus 2019). The company guided that the long-term organic growth of its core business is 6.5% per annum, a raise versus previous guidance of 5%, a credit positive. Further, Eurofins guided that its EBITDA margin (under company definition) will increase to 24% in 2022 compared to 21.7% in 2019 (when adjusted cyber-attack), a strong credit positive as it indicates that the profitability of the company's core business has structurally improved. Eurofins' profitability is further supported by a relatively robust pricing power.

The company's current credit metrics are very strong but revenue, margins and cash flow have been significantly boosted by a very high level of COVID-19 testing over the last two years. Moody's thinks that the COVID-19 related testing revenue and profit contribution are not sustainable at this level in the long term. Despite the expected decline in COVID-19 testing activities, Moody's forecasts that the growth of Eurofins' core business combined with bolt-on M&A will support upward rating pressure in the next 12-18 months.

Over the last two years, Eurofins has maintained a conservative financial policy, a credit positive, as illustrated by the dividend payment skip in 2020 and the allocation of strong internally generated cash flow, partly coming from the extraordinary COVID-19 activities, to debt repayment, internal investments and bolt-on M&A that will contribute to a sustainable improvement of credit metrics.

Eurofins Baa3 long-term issuer rating is supported by (1) its well established position in key segments protected by barriers to entry; (2) its exposure to defensive end-markets with positive long-term growth prospects; (3) its good diversification by end markets, geographies, products (# of tests) and customers and (4) the fact that environmental and social considerations such as increasing focus around sustainability, pollution issues, health and safety support the demand for Eurofins' services.

The Baa3 rating also considers (1) the fact that Eurofins operates on fragmented and competitive markets exposed to change in technology and innovation, the latest bringing opportunities and threats such as cyber risk which materialized for Eurofins in 2019; (2) reputation and litigation risks which require a strong control over the decentralized network of laboratories; and (3) risks associated with the current governance set-up and notably the concentration of power around Gilles Martin, the founder, CEO and majority owner and the related party transactions.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook indicates that further track record of good operating performance within the core business coupled with conservative financial policy could result in upward rating pressure over the next 12-18 months.

LIQUIDITY

Eurofins' liquidity is solid supported by €515 million of cash on balance and access to more than €1 billion of undrawn committed bilateral bank credit lines at end-December 2021. Eurofins does not have any significant senior debt maturity before 2024. Moody's forecasts the company to continue its track record of positive free cash flow generation during the next 12-18 months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Exposure to environment risks is considered low for Eurofins. The company is exposed to social risks associated with customer relations as the company handles confidential data and other types of sensitive records. Through its clinical diagnostic division, Eurofins is exposed to regulation and price pressure on regulated tariffs.

Eurofins' current governance set-up entails some risks linked to the concentration of power around Gilles Martin, the founder, majority owner and CEO, related party transactions and the decentralised corporate structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could develop if the Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA remains sustainably below 2.5x and the Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt remains sustainably above 30%.

Downward rating pressure could develop if there is a material decline in growth or profitability on the core business for a sustained period of time, the Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA increases sustainably above 3.5x, the Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt declines sustainably below 20%, the company adopts more aggressive financial policies in relation to leverage (net debt leverage under company definition above the publicly committed guidance of 1.5-2.5x), shareholder distributions (payout ratio increases sustainably from historic level of around 25%) and/or liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Eurofins Scientific SE

Affirmations:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Eurofins is a global company providing bioanalytical testing services to the pharmaceutical, food, environment, clinical diagnostics and other sectors. Eurofins was founded in 1987 by its current chairman and CEO Gilles Martin who remains the majority owner of the voting rights as of today. The company expanded from 1 laboratory in France in 1987 to around 900 laboratories present in over 50 countries today. The company is listed since 1997 on the Paris stock exchange.

