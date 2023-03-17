Moody's changes Eurofins' outlook to stable from positive, affirms Baa3 rating

Frankfurt am Main, March 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook of Eurofins Scientific SE (Eurofins or the company) to stable from positive. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Eurofins' Baa3 long term issuer rating, the Baa3 rating of the company's senior unsecured bond instruments and the Ba2 rating of the company's subordinated hybrid bond instruments.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's outlook change to stable from positive reflects Eurofins' weaker-than-expected 2022 financial results combined with the new company's guidance for 2023, which envisages lower-than-previously guided earnings and free cash flow to the firm (as defined by the company). As a result, Moody's expects Eurofins' credit metrics to be below its upgrade guidance to Baa2, however, commensurate with its Baa3 rating over the next 12-18 months.

In 2022, Eurofins reached its revenue target, however, its profitability was strained by high cost inflation, particularly personnel, energy, logistics and consumables costs, that was only partially offset by lagging sales price increases. This led to Eurofins' actual profitability at 22.5% company-adjusted EBITDA margin compared to previously guided 24%, and, in combination with a somewhat higher debt load, to its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increasing to 2.9x.

In 2023, Moody's expects Eurofins' profitability to remain largely unchanged from around 21% in H2 2022 as it will continue to be subdued by the ongoing inflationary pressure, particularly on personnel costs, which will drive its leverage slightly above 3.0x and retained cash flow/net debt closer to 20%. Eurofins will continue to invest in expansion of site ownership, start-ups and proprietary IT solutions, which will keep its capital spending elevated at around €600 million and strain its Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) generation to mid-double digits range amid lower earnings.

However, Moody's expects the company's profitability to gradually improve in 2024, albeit still below Eurofins' profitability target of 24% company-adjusted EBITDA, mostly as a result of realignment of prices with the cost base. As a result, the agency expects the company's leverage to improve towards 2.5x and its FCF to be over €200 million, despite still elevated capital spending, which will support the company's ongoing expansion through bolt-on M&A. Moody's forecast assumes that Eurofins will remain committed to its net leverage target of 1.5x-2.5x (company-adjusted) and its shareholder distributions will not exceed historical levels of around 25%-30% adjusted net profit.

Eurofins Baa3 long term issuer rating is supported by (1) its well established position in key segments protected by barriers to entry; (2) its exposure to defensive end-markets with positive long-term growth prospects; (3) its good diversification by end markets, geographies, products (# of tests) and customers; (4) the fact that environmental and social considerations such as increasing focus around sustainability, pollution issues, health and safety support the demand for Eurofins' services; and (5) a track record of conservative financial policy with a net leverage target of 1.5x-2.5x over the medium term, mostly bolt-on M&A, dividend payment skip in 2020 and allocation of strong internally generated FCF to debt repayment.

The Baa3 long term issuer rating also considers (1) the fact that Eurofins operates in fragmented and competitive markets exposed to change in technology and innovation, which bring opportunities and threats; (2) reputation and litigation risks which require a strong control over the decentralized network of laboratories; and (3) risks associated with the current governance set-up and notably the concentration of power around Gilles Martin, the founder, CEO and majority owner and the related party transactions.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that despite of decline in profitability amid high inflation, Eurofins will be able to maintain its Moody's-adjusted credit metrics commensurate with its Baa3 rating, such as leverage below 3.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA and retained cash flow/net debt at or above 20% over the next 12-18 months.

LIQUIDITY

Eurofins' liquidity is solid, underpinned by €487 million of cash on balance and access to more than €1 billion of undrawn committed bilateral bank credit lines as of 31 December 2022. In January 2023, the company issued €600 million hybrid bonds, which will be partially used to repay the remaining €183 million outstanding hybrid notes at their first call option in April 2023. Moody's forecasts the company to continue its track record of positive FCF generation during the next 12-18 months. Eurofins' next significant debt maturity is in July 2024, when its €448 million outstanding senior unsecured bonds are due. Moody's views the related refinancing risks as low because of the company's sustainable operating cash flow and access to public debt financing.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations include lack of communication from management on the potentially weaker-than-previously guided 2022 results. Eurofins reiterated its initial guidance throughout 2022 and did not provide the market any operating update at the time of its hybrid bond issuance in January 2023. These raise concerns around management's credibility and track record and may be a sign of weakness in internal controls that does not allow management to obtain timely reporting data to monitor actual results. However, the actual 2022 performance was only moderately weaker than previously guided, as a result, Moody's does not change the assessment of Eurofins' Management Credibility and Track Record subfactor of its governance risks (Issuer Profile Score or "IPS"), which remains at 3, "moderately negative". At the same time, Moody's changed the assessment of Eurofins' Compliance and Reporting subfactor of its G-IPS to 3, "moderately negative", from 2, "neutral-to-low", reflecting lack of sufficient granularity in Eurofins' reporting, which would allow to assess its business performance by end markets, expected of a listed company. Overall, Eurofins' G-IPS and Credit Impact Score remain unchanged at 3, "moderately negative".

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could develop if Eurofins' leverage declines below 2.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA and its Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/net debt increases above 30%, both on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could develop if there is a material decline in Eurofins' growth or profitability for a prolonged period of time, its leverage increases above 3.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA and its Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/net debt declines below 20% on a sustained basis, the company adopts more aggressive financial policies in relation to leverage (net debt leverage under company's definition above the publicly committed guidance of 1.5x-2.5x), shareholder distributions (payout ratio sustainably increases over its historical levels of 25%-30%) and/or liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Eurofins is a global company providing bioanalytical testing services to the pharmaceutical, food, environment, clinical diagnostics and other sectors. Eurofins was founded in 1987 by its current chairman and CEO Gilles Martin who remains the majority owner with around 66% voting rights as of end-2022. The company expanded from 1 laboratory in France in 1987 to around 900 laboratories present in 61 countries today. The company is listed since 1997 on the Paris stock exchange. In 2022, Eurofins generated €6.7 billion in revenue and €1.5 billion in company-adjusted EBITDA (22.5% company-adjusted EBITDA margin).

